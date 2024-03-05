Driverless startup Waymo to test self-driving vehicles with no human driver in Austin

Waymo, a Google subsidiary, will be testing its latest self driving car technology in Austin.

Autonomous vehicle company Waymo will begin testing driverless cars, with no human behind the wheel, in Austin, starting Wednesday.

Waymo, which returned to Austin to test its self-driving technology about a year ago, started as a project of Google before becoming a Google subsidiary known as Waymo in 2016. The company has been testing its fifth-generation Waymo Driver, an all-electric Jaguar I-Pace outfitted with the company’s latest sensor technology.

The company was one of the first to use Austin as the testing location for autonomous technology. It first tested a fully self-driving vehicle on public streets in Austin in 2015, but later closed its Central Texas operations in 2019.

The company's latest Austin announcement marks a step closer to the company's plans to make Austin its fourth city to offer ride-hail services. Waymo first announced its aim to do this in August.

Waymo already operates 24/7 ride-hail services in San Franciso and Phoenix and also offers ride-hail in Los Angeles under its Waymo One service. The service works similarly to apps such as Uber and Lyft.

In Austin, initial driverless rides will be offered to Waymo employees, but the company said in an announcement it aims to open Waymo One to members of the public at a later date, without sharing a specific timeline.

The announcement falls in line with a roadmap Waymo shared in August, when the company said it had been testing vehicles in and around downtown to reacquaint them with the city and planned to begin initial full autonomous operations in fall 2023, followed by operations with no humans in the car in the following months. At the time, the company said ride-hailing would come sometime afterward.

In August, Waymo also said it planned for ride-hailing to be a useful service from the start of operations and would include a "large portion" of the city, with plans to expand the service area over time.

Where is Waymo currently testing its vehicles?

In its Tuesday announcement, the company said it will be testing its vehicles in about 43 square miles of Austin, including downtown Austin, Barton Hills, Riverside, East Austin and Hyde Park.

In a statement, Saswat Panigrahi, chief product officer of Waymo, said that the company's technology continues to adjust well to new environments.

“Our disciplined deployment in Texas’ capital brings us one step closer to safely delivering the benefits of fully autonomous driving to many more people,” Panigrahi said.

The announcement comes ahead of South by Southwest, where company leaders will also be a part of several sessions. Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana will be discussing the company's roadmap for multi-city autonomous vehicle service. The company's head of user experience, Lauren Schwendimann, will also be moderating a panel discussion on how autonomous vehicles can impact accessibility.

Austin's testbed of self-driving vehicles

Waymo is far from the only company that has tested its vehicles in Austin. Currently, the company is joined on the road by Volkswagen, which announced last year it would start testing a small fleet of autonomous electric "ID. Buzz" vehicles in Austin, as the company's first autonomous driving test program in the United States.

Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors, was operating in Austin before it paused testing nationwide, including in Austin, following a high-profile incident in which a vehicle hit and dragged a pedestrian. The company was offering ride-hailing in Austin as recently as October, and was also testing a fully driverless, pedal-less vehicle.

Argo AI, a Ford subsidiary, also previously tested vehicles in Austin from 2019 to 2022, with operations that included ride-hailing and delivery partnerships with Lyft and Walmart, before it shut down.

Under a Texas law that passed in 2017, autonomous vehicles can operate without a driver inside and can be used on highways as long as they can follow traffic laws, have insurance and are equipped with video recording equipment. Manufacturers are considered responsible for any collisions or broken traffic laws.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Waymo to test self-driving vehicles without human driver in Austin