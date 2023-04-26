Just one public charger for every 36 electric cars on the road

File photo dated 08/03/22 of an electric vehicle being charged. Cuts to off-peak ultra-rapid charging costs have made electric cars cheaper to "fuel" than a petrol vehicle for some drivers, according to figures from the AA. The time of day and the charging provider are the key factors which determine whether the driver can get the lower prices, it added. Issue date: Tuesday March 28, 2023. PA Photo. The February 2023 AA EV Recharge Report shows an 8p/kWh reduction in off-peak ultra-rapid charging makes electric cars cheaper to fuel but notes that some are available outside 6pm to 8pm while other chargers switch to off-peak only after 8pm. See PA story TRANSPORT Electric. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire - John Walton/PA Wire

The rollout of public charge points for electric cars has gone into reverse, as figures show there was one standard public charger for every 36 electric cars on the road, down from 31 in 2021.

Growth in electric vehicle ownership is outstripping the increase in the supply of public chargers, which are key infrastructure for using a battery-powered car at longer ranges.

While most drivers will charge their batteries at home, many do not have access to a domestic charger, meaning that cheap and plentiful public facilities are required for long journeys.

The situation is worse for van drivers, since many charging points are clustered around motorways and major roads rather than cities. There are also none designed for heavy goods vehicles, putting adoption of battery-powered lorries under threat.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which gathered the data, said: “Deployment of infrastructure appropriate for commercial vehicles would energise uptake of the latest electric vehicles, accelerate fleet renewal to take older units off the road, and help reduce the UK’s carbon footprint.”

Electric car adoption is on the rise, but most cars on the road are still petrol and diesel-powered, the trade group said in its annual roundup of motors on British roads.

Of the 35.1m cars on the road, 59pc are petrol, level with a year earlier, the SMMT’s figures showed. A further 36pc are diesel, down a percentage point compared to last year, and 3.1pc are battery-powered or a hybrid which can be charged from a plug, one percentage point more than last year.

As a result of lower global car production over the past three years, caused by supply disruption from factories closed due to the pandemic, Britain is also home to an ageing car fleet.

For 2022, 14pc of cars were less than three years old, down from 16 pc a year earlier. The proportion of the UK’s cars that were older than 12 years increased from 29pc to 30pc.

Almost a third of the UK’s cars are made by brands like Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW, with 10.7m built in Germany. British-made cars from the likes of Nissan, Jaguar Land Rover, Mini and Toyota account for 5.3m.

Mike Hawes, the SMMT’s chief executive, said, “With exciting new technologies and models fuelling our appetite to get back behind the wheel, now is the time to commit to greater investment in infrastructure and incentives, to speed up a switch to carbon-free mobility that is accessible to all.”

In a separate report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) ranked the UK fifth in the world in terms of electric car takeup as a percentage of sales. Some 23pc of Brits opted for a battery powered car last year, following Norway at 88pc, Sweden at 54pc, the Netherlands at 35pc and Germany at 31pc. In volume terms, the UK is second only to Germany: the two nations are the biggest car buyers in Europe.

The IEA said China leads the way on vehicle choice with almost 300 electric models available, almost twice the number available to European buyers.

Meanwhile, a major new electric vehicle battery recycling centre is set to open in the West Midlands in a boost for the shift towards electric vehicles.

Recyclus Group plans to commission the plant in Wolverhampton in June, and expects to recycle 8,300 tonnes of lithium-ion batteries in its first year, ramping up eventually to 22,000 tonnes.