Drivers of Jeep, Kia plug-in hybrids take charging seriously. Here's why that matters.

Do plug-in hybrid vehicle owners regularly plug in, charging their batteries and enabling electric-only driving for much of their daily travel?

New reports from Jeep and Kia show owners of those vehicle brands plug in almost daily to maximize driving in emissions-free electric mode, which is good news for the technology.

Other automakers, however, declined to share charging information for these reports, raising questions about their contribution to reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

“It’s discouraging that Toyota — which we know collects data on its (plug-in hybrid) customers’ operations — resolutely refuses to discuss whether those vehicles are plugged in, or how much," said journalist John Voelcker, who's covered EVs for 15 years for outlets like Green Car Reports and Car and Driver.

What makes plug-in hybrids so good

The beauty of plug-in hybrids is that people can do some or all of their daily driving on electric power, but the vehicles also have gasoline engines so owners don’t have to worry about stopping to charge on their way from Detroit to Chicago, for instance. PHEVs have bigger batteries than mild hybrids, which use electricity to supplement gasoline power but not replace it for 20, 40 or more miles.

Plug-ins are the right emissions-saving technology for many people, especially in these early days of the transition to fully electric vehicles when the availability and reliability of charging stations remains a concern.

For that reason, many plug-ins, or PHEVs, qualify for the top federal tax credit of $7,500 — as much as 100% electric vehicles like the Tesla X and Ford F-150 Lightning.

The rationale for the credit comes into question if owners don’t charge their vehicles regularly, though.

Some independent research challenges owners’ charging behavior, and whether PHEVs deserve the generous credit.

Plug-in hybrids eligible for U.S. federal tax credit

2024 BMW xDrive50e

2022-24 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV

2022-23 Ford Escape PHEV

2022-24 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

2022-24 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

2022-23 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

2022-23 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

Jeep 4xes lead the way

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S. It can go 22 miles on a charge and about another 350 on gasoline, according to EPA estimates. The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe’s electric range is 26 miles.

Both are at the low end of the PHEV spectrum, but Jeep owners are enthusiastic about EV mode. A whopping 90% of 4xe owners charge their vehicles an average of five times a week, Jeep North America boss Jim Morrison told me.

“A lot of our customers go days at a time without breaking into gasoline power,” Morrison said. “It’s something our customers want to do. They love the 4xe because it’s a really good Jeep. It’s fun to drive and quiet.”

Jeep collected data from 50,000 4xe owners who agreed to have their charging and driving behavior monitored anonymously.

The charging rate is even more impressive because the 4xe's electric range is considerably below what the Strong Plug-in Hybrid Coalition considers necessary to encourage regular charging.

The coalition pushes for 50 miles of electric range, though it gives vehicles going as little as 35 miles an "honorable mention."

“Longer-range PHEVs get plugged in very, very regularly,” said coalition co-chair and Colorado State University engineering professor Tom Bradley. “Even PHEVs that are only charged at work or every other day are still effective” at reducing emissions.

Kia reports frequent PHEV charging

Kia sells a trio of plug-in hybrid small SUVs: the Niro, Sorento and Sportage. Assembled outside North America, they are currently not eligible for federal tax credits, but their charging rates are encouraging.

Owners of all three report frequently plugging in to charge daily or nightly:

Niro: 70%

Sorento: 80%

Sportage: 62%

Kia’s sample size is a fraction of Jeep’s, though. Just 379 owners participated, and self-reported surveys are less reliable than hard data from the vehicle’s onboard computers.

A recent study by the California Air Resources Board found many PHEVs use EV mode less than regulators had expected. CARB suggested the EPA “require auto manufacturers to collect and report in-use operational data at discrete intervals on PHEVs in future model years … to more accurately assess the greenhouse gas emissions associated with different PHEVs.”

Still, the figures from Jeep and Kia provide cause for optimism.

Maybe they’ll convince other automakers to share data on how people use their PHEVs, and whether the technology is earning its keep — and generous tax support.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jeep and Kia plug-in hybrid owners charge up often. Why that's good.