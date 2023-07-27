Drivers keep buying high-end Mercedes Maybachs and G-Wagons even as prices rise

Mercedes-Benz's strategy of shifting up market in recent years has paid off as richer customers find it easier to weather inflation - THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP

A surge in sales of Maybach limos, G-Wagon SUVs and top end AMG performance cars has helped lift Mercedes-Benz’s sales.

Strong demand in Germany and the US and a doubling of pricey battery-powered vehicle sales globally helped drive gains in the second quarter of the year, the company said.

Sales rose 5pc in the three months to the end of June. Mercedes-AMG sales increased 19pc, while Mercedes-Maybach limousine sales rose 39pc.

Mercedes has been shifting up market in recent years, a strategy that has paid off as richer customers find it easier to weather inflation.

The company has been able to raise prices on its cars since the pandemic, when the supply of luxury cars was squeezed but wealthy buyers were flush with cash.

A Mercedes AMG A-Class starts at £46,000 but the performance range can reach more than £150,000.

Maybach limousines with 500 horsepower start at £173,000 but quickly exceed £200,000 with bigger engines and finer trims.

Its luxury off road-style G-Class starts at £131,000, although the AMG performance version costs £43,000 more.

The German company said it should be able to match last year’s record earnings, despite signs some rivals are struggling.

Rival Volkswagen cut its production targets and told investors it was facing tougher competition in China, its biggest market. Slower sales there led the company to clip its production target by up to half a million cars to 9m.

Europe’s biggest car maker is being squeezed as its middle class customers are less able to afford the more expensive battery cars it is focusing on, given soaring inflation.

Volkswagen finance chief Arno Antlitz said: “Competition is intensifying and customers are cautious.”

This week Volkswagen announced a $700m investment in Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng in a bid to revive its sales fortunes in China.

Elsewhere, Renault said margins on its cars improved as it returned to profit for the first half of the year after it joined its rivals in a cost-cutting exercise.

Earlier this week Stellantis, which owns Citroen, Renault and Vauxhall, said it would put pressure on suppliers to lower their prices as it tries to lower the cost of electric cars.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.