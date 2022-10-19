U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

DriverZ Continues its Efforts to Curb Teen Road Deaths During National Teen Driver Safety Week

DriverZ, by IMPROV
·3 min read
DriverZ, by IMPROV
DriverZ, by IMPROV

With crashes and collisions at their highest levels in decades, it is time to focus on safer driving

New York, NY, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriverZ, by IMPROVLearning, feels there is no better time to call for a renewed focus on preventing teen driving deaths than National Teen Driver Safety Week. According to the NHTSA, traffic crashes, fatalities, and injuries are at their highest levels in decades. DriverZ knows now is the time to rethink and reimagine how we provide teen driver education to create more positive outcomes for everyone.

"Crashes, injuries, and fatalities continue to rise, and the driver education industry has been slow to respond. There's no way to address the needs of modern drivers with 50-year-old tools," said IMPROV CEO Gary Alexander. "Our mission is to save lives by empowering families with tools to help them navigate the riskiest time of their teen's driving journey. That's why we're calling on new drivers, their parents, and driving schools nationwide to embrace the future of driver education with our unique suite of modernized products and courses."

S.P.I.D.E.R. Team
S.P.I.D.E.R. Team


DriverZ by IMPROVLearning

Built on the SPIDER Method to help develop safe driving muscle memory to detect and avoid danger on the road, DriverZ's SPIDER Driver's Ed is a fully online course that combines neuroscience, Hollywood-level production, and IMPROV's decades as an industry leader in driver education to create a course that's as engaging and entertaining as it is educational.

"We operate with the understanding that students learn better when they're presented with dynamic, entertaining education," Alexander continued," so we set out to create new tools and techniques. We believe that outcomes will improve nationwide when new drivers, their parents, and independent local driving schools have access to these new means of driver training."

To bolster their efforts, the team at DriverZ has been busy implementing two new initiatives. The first is cultivating partnerships with local driving schools to bring SPIDER Driver's Education to a broader audience. The second is releasing the DriverZ Driving Coach.

The Coach is a mobile application designed to help parents and their teen drivers understand every aspect of their driving strengths and weaknesses. It measures driving performance on each trip and develops a safe driving profile over time. The Driving Coach uses this profile to provide bespoke training modules targeting areas for improvement. In addition, it serves as a means to create a shared understanding between parents and their teen drivers on how to stay safe on the road, especially during the dangerous transition window from supervised to solo driving, in which 1 in 5 teen drivers will likely be involved in a crash.

"The relationship and safe driving agreement between parents and their teens are among the most important factors in making safer drivers," said Alexander. "The DriverZ Driving Coach aims to provide families the tools and create an open driving dialogue, to keep teen drivers safe during the period that any driver is most likely to be involved in collisions, the first 6 months after receiving a driver's license."

About DriverZ by IMPROVLearning

Utilized by government agencies, fortune 500 companies, top insurance carriers, and private driving schools, IMPROV's online courses are offered in thirty-four states. Over the last 25 years, they have provided Teen Driver's Education, Traffic School, and Insurance Discount courses to over 4 million students.

For all things safe driving, new drivers and their parents can visit www.driverZ.com and find the DriverZ Virtual Coach in their mobile device's app store. For more information on the coach, head to https://driverz.com/virtual-driving-coach/.

Driving schools interested in becoming a certified SPIDER partner can learn more at https://driverz.com/become-a-spider-certified-partner/.

###

Media Contact

Interactive Education Concepts

(818) 455-5994

Related Links:

www.driverZ.com

www.myIMPROV.com


newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com


