What Drives Innovation? Black Tech NOLA 2022

Earlier this year, Entergy was proud to sponsor Black Tech NOLA, an annual innovation conference created to raise awareness around building an accessible and equitable technology talent pipeline in the New Orleans region. This is the fifth year the event was held in June in downtown New Orleans, coinciding with the annual Essence Music Festival. The three-day event hosted hundreds of industry leaders and global brands together to focus on jobs and career pathways in media, film, gaming, design and music in the technology industry.

Entergy employees volunteered in-person and online, providing conference attendees with helpful information about job opportunities at the company. Entergy technology and inclusion leaders participated in a panel discussion, while another group of employees hosted a digital tech demonstration.

During the panel discussion, "What Drives Innovation?" Entergy leaders discussed how inclusion enables innovation; how working remotely impacts innovation and collaboration; what obstacles they personally had to overcome to become the leaders they are today; how diverse perspectives and backgrounds can benefit teams; and much more. The leaders included Michael Cross, vice president, innovation; Taiwan Brown, vice president, diversity and workforce strategies; Michael Rhymes, vice president, chief information officer; and Ann Delenela, vice president, information security officer. The moderator for the panel discussion was Michelle Delery, director, customer, employee and communication services.

