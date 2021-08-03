U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.50
    +13.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,846.00
    +125.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,985.00
    +32.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.90
    +13.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.64
    +0.38 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.00
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.87
    +0.63 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1390
    -0.1700 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,506.31
    -965.31 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.79
    -27.11 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.44
    +19.72 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Driving Freelance Work in KSA: A New Partnership Between Hsoub & Future Work

·3 min read

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hsoub, a UK based technology company behind the largest Arabic freelancing platforms Mostaql and Khamsat, announced a partnership with Future Work, a Saudi company contracted by the Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development to manage the Kingdom's Freelance Program. In line with Vision 2030, the partnership aims to drive the adoption of new models of work within the Kingdom and build the digital skills of Saudi freelancers.

Hsoub
Hsoub

As per the agreement, Saudi freelancers will get expedited verification and extended support on the largest freelancing platforms in the MENA region - opening more job opportunities for them now and in the future.

Supporting the Kingdom's effort to develop human capital, self-employed Saudis registered in the Freelance Program will be granted the benefit of subsidized access to all of Hsoub Academy's premium courses on programming and other digital skills.

With digital transformation being one of the strategic pillars of Vision 2030, this strategic partnership supports these efforts and consolidates the gains achieved by the Freelance Program, which in turn helps create new opportunities for Saudi freelancers and spreads the culture of self-employment across the Kingdom.

This agreement will strengthen Hsoub's role as a leading provider of employment and education platforms in the Arab world.

"Building strong partnerships with commercial freelancing platforms and digital marketplaces complements the objectives of the National Transformation Program and Vision 2030 and is in line with the strategic objectives of our Freelance Program in the Kingdom," said Eng. Bandar Al Mohammadi, CEO of Future Work. "This agreement with Hsoub for their Mostaql and Khamsat platforms represents an important move towards educating Saudi freelancers and expanding their reach towards new and prosperous job opportunities, through a smooth and free-of-charge registration process on Hsoub's various platforms," he added.

Al-Mohammadai commended the many advantages of this partnership, which provides access to world-class training and learning opportunities to those willing to enter the freelance market, leveraging Hsoub Academy's proven strength. "Future Work is committed to providing all the support needed to develop and nurture a healthy self-employment environment in the Kingdom."

Abedalmohimen Alagha, CEO of Hsoub said, "We strive to create a better future for the region by increasing access to employment opportunities. We look forward to working with Future Work and all of our local partners to develop a thriving freelance ecosystem, providing aspiring Saudis with all the tools and skills they need to compete locally and globally."

The new agreement highlights Future Work's continuous efforts to create promising new jobs for Saudi talent, providing flexible work systems that attract the youth and encourage them to start their own business, with the flexibility needed in a new age of work.

The agreement also highlights Hsoub's commitment to support self-employment, education, and remote work, through its various platforms. In addition to the company's continuous investment in upskilling and employment efforts in the Kingdom and across the region.

For more information about Hsoub, visit https://www.hsoub.com/en

Contact:

Hsoub Media Relations
media@hsoub.com

Related Images

hsoub-and-future-work-partnership.jpg
Hsoub and Future Work Partnership

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/driving-freelance-work-in-ksa-a-new-partnership-between-hsoub--future-work-301346533.html

SOURCE Hsoub

Recommended Stories

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • Companies Pay New Workers Higher Wages, and Current Employees Ask, ‘What About Us?’

    Companies across the U.S. are raising the pay floor for new employees in a difficult hiring market, prompting longtime workers to reassess their own compensation and get more.

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for all customers, staff

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. McDonald's also said that masks were always mandatory for staff and customers who were not vaccinated.

  • Can older workers command a better salary when switching jobs?

    After weeks and a mind-numbing series of seven or eight interviews with a cast of company characters from a recruiter to a hiring manager, a senior manager, potential co-workers and on down the line, you were selected for the position. It’s a shadow of what you earned in your previous job. “Can I negotiate?” It’s a question I get asked a lot by older job seekers.

  • Disney, Google and other U.S. companies requiring workers to get vaccinated before returning to the office

    With the recent rise of the Delta variant, many major American companies are now requiring full-time employees to get vaccinated before returning to the office. In the past few weeks, more companies have announced plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees who are working at in-person offices. The government-run U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has stated it is legal under federal law for companies to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with a few exceptions related to other health complications, pregnancy and religious beliefs.

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • A Trucking Crisis Has the U.S. Looking for More Drivers Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of truckers across the U.S. has become so severe that companies are trying to bring in drivers from abroad like seemingly never before.For the first time in her 10-year trucking career, Holly McCormick has found herself coordinating with an agency in South Africa to source foreign drivers. A recruiter for Groendyke Transport Inc., McCormick has doubled her budget since the pandemic and is still having trouble finding candidates.The U.S. has been grappling with a chronic

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • Chinese Auto-Chip Stocks Fall After Official Probe Into Pricing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese automobile-chip maker stocks tumbled after the government launched a probe into possible price manipulation, putting a brake on share surges buoyed by a global semiconductor shortage that’s approaching the 12-month mark.Chip developers GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc., Wuxi NCE Power Co. and Hangzhou Lion Electronics Co. plunged by their 10% daily trading limit in Shanghai on Tuesday after China’s market regulator said it’s looking into some auto-chip sellers over a

  • Why There Are Plenty of Jobs and Still Unemployment

    The explanation is elusive. What is clear is that, if the situation persists, the central bank won’t change its stimulus campaign.

  • Two more suppliers say payments are overdue from indebted Evergrande

    Advertising firm Leo Group said it is applying to a Chinese court to freeze 356 million yuan ($55.06 million) in assets of Evergrande Group for overdue payments, the latest supplier to sue the indebted property developer. Leo's lawsuit disclosed in a securities filing late on Monday comes after Huaibei Mining Holdings said last week its construction unit is suing Evergrande over an overdue 400 million yuan in fees. And Langfang Development said last week a court has ordered Evergrande's shares in the company be frozen for three years following a ruling on a lawsuit between Evergrande and an investment company.

  • The Single Biggest Reason to Sell Dogecoin and Buy These Stocks Instead

    The single biggest reason to sell Dogecoin right now and never look back is its complete lack of competitive advantages. For instance, you'll often hear Dogecoin enthusiasts tout its lower transaction fees relative to the Big Two in crypto, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

  • Paypal hiring more than 100 crypto experts starting with Ireland

    Payments behemoth Paypal has decided to hire more than 100 crypto experts as the company prepares to expand its crypto services.

  • BP boosts payouts after profit jump, transition on track

    BP boosted its dividend and share buybacks after beating expectations with a $2.8 billion second-quarter profit powered by higher oil prices and recovering demand. The strong results, underpinned by higher sales at petrol stations, bolster BP's plan to shift away from oil and gas to renewable and low-carbon energy in an effort to battle climate change, CEO Bernard Looney told Reuters. "The strengthening of the balance sheet and the excess cash flow allow us to prosecute our agenda around the energy transition," Looney said.

  • BMW says chip shortage, raw material prices to hit second half

    LONDON (Reuters) -BMW raised its 2021 profit forecast on Tuesday after strong quarterly results, but said the global semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw materials prices would hurt its performance in the second half of the year. BMW has been less affected by the chip shortage than some of its peers which has been attributed to its strong relations with its suppliers. "We continue to regard BMW as one of the best operators in the autos industry," Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst wrote in a client note on the results.

  • ContextLogic Appoints Former Google Executive Tarun Jain As Chief Product Officer

    Mobile eCommerce platform ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) (d/b/a Wish) has appointed Tarun Jain to the newly created position of Chief Product Officer, effective immediately. Jain will report directly to Wish Founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski. Jain will lead Wish's product organization and build out a product strategy and roadmap that aligns with the company's strategic goals. Jain was most recently Director of Product Management at Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google since 2017, where he incu

  • Vingroup collaborates with Arcturus Therapeutics to establish a manufacturing facility in Vietnam for Arcturus’ mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

    HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 2 August 2021 - Supported by the Vietnamese Government and Health Ministry, Vingroup (HOSE: VIC) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) announced a...

  • COVID and Brexit-hit supply chains lead to 'sharp rise' in UK manufacturing costs

    According to Markit's monthly PMI, raw material, staff and skill shortages were all major factors stymieing output growth and contributing to a further marked increase in input purchasing.

  • Western Australia takes step-up in battery chemicals production

    Western Australia is preparing to take a bigger slice of the booming global battery market, forecast to grow to $150 billion by 2030, as it moves beyond mining lithium and nickel into chemical processing. Three big battery chemicals plants are set to come on line in coming months, while Germany's BASF is part of a pilot project with a state government research body to build a precursor chemical plant to blend the feeds used by battery makers. As investors and electric vehicle makers look for supply chains away from dominant producer China, Australia believes it can compete on price and is banking on what it says are its solid credentials in responsible production.

  • HSBC resumes half-year dividend as profits more than double

    Pre-tax profit at the bank rose by $6.5bn to hit $10.8bn in the first six months of 2021.