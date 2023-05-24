Driving Into The Future: Startups Pave The Way For In-Road EV Charging, Eliminating Range Anxiety

In a groundbreaking development for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, innovative startup ENRX, which specializes in inductive charging, won a $13.3 million bid to construct in-road charging infrastructure. If successful and widely adopted, the technology would revolutionize EVs by enabling charging while driving, largely eliminating range anxiety.

The rise of electric vehicles means existing gas-centric infrastructure could soon become largely obsolete. The shift towards EV-based transportation is quickly becoming a multi-billion dollar market for both vehicles and micro-mobility. The rise of Tesla Inc. from a scrappy startup to nearly $10 billion in net income per year has made many of its long-term believer’s massive gains. In the startup investing market electric micro-mobility companies like Civilized Cycles have seen substantial investment traction from retail investors for their ongoing Wefunder raise.

Powerful Charging At Highway Speeds

ENRX is a Norwegian startup that received a $13.3 million award from the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) for a one-mile test of the company's technology. ENRX’s “dynamic wireless charging” technology uses a proprietary receiver pad installed on the underside of EVs, which connects to coils embedded in the road. The system can reportedly deliver up to 200kW of power to the vehicle’s battery. It functions even while traveling at freeway speeds, which could provide a revolutionary way to keep EVs on the road without needing to pull over for recharging stations. Drivers traveling on highways could instead take their exit knowing they have charging capacity, helping them save time to get to their final destination.

A Durable And Flexible Solution For Multiple Environments

What sets ENRX apart from similar technologies is its higher power delivery capacity. While other inductive charging systems offer less than 100kW, ENRX’s system claims to provide faster charging speeds. It is compatible with various EV models and battery types because the receiver units can adjust power output dynamically.

The company’s infrastructure is weather-proof and maintenance-free once installed. In addition to the Florida test, the project includes an 80-meter track at Utah State University to enable SAE International (formerly the Society of Automotive Engineers) to evaluate and establish global standards for the charging system. ENRX also envisions offering in-road charging for mining operations, construction sites and bus lanes as companies expand toward EV heavy equipment.

ENRXs contract signifies the growing interest in wireless EV charging solutions. Similar projects in Michigan and other locales underscore the considerable interest in wide-scale in-road EV charging. The planned installation in Detroit harkens to the city's role in the automotive industry, and involves an Israel-based Electreon developing a wireless charging infrastructure for cars at rest or in motion.

As the demand for EVs continues to soar, ENRX’s groundbreaking technology can revolutionize the charging landscape, making EV ownership more convenient and accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation.

