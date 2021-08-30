Twitch streamer DrLupo is defecting to YouTube Gaming

Twitch has lost one of its most popular and well-liked stars to rival YouTube. On Monday, Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo announced he recently signed a deal to stream exclusively on YouTube Gaming.

The deal comes nearly two years after Lupo signed an exclusive agreement with Amazon-owned Twitch, which was reportedly worth millions of dollars per year at the time. “We wish you nothing but the best in everything that comes next,” Twitch said after the streamer shared he was leaving the platform.

Loaded, the talent agency that represents Lupo, declined to share the details of his deal with YouTube, but the streamer told The Washington Post he’s now “secure for life.” He also told the outlet he plans to make more pre-recorded content. “Obviously, I’ll still be playing video games on YouTube,” he said. “But we have a chance now to do some new stuff.”

As a creator, a gamer and a father, you’re many things to many people.



Above all, @DrLupo, you’re someone who works hard to put good into the world.



We wish you nothing but the best in everything that comes next. pic.twitter.com/pkUCoX1dWe — Twitch (@Twitch) August 30, 2021

In moving from one platform to another, Lupo leaves behind the approximately 4.5 million followers he attracted to his Twitch channel. On YouTube Gaming, he has about 1.7 million followers, suggesting he may not, at least initially, attract the numbers he did previously. His first stream will air on August 31st.