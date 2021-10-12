U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,352.50
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,362.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,731.25
    +30.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.30
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.83
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.00
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.70
    +0.93 (+4.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4450
    +0.1230 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,115.89
    +712.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,327.94
    -13.92 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.09
    -35.76 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Drone Analytics Market to Garner $28.57 Billion by 2030: Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read

[258 Pages Report] Rise in demand for drone analytics in commercial applications and growing capital investments for the development of new and advanced drone software fuel the growth of the global drone analytics market. By application, the ground exploration segment generated the highest share in 2020. Based on region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone analytics market was estimated at $2.71 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $28.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

High demand for drone analytics in commercial applications and growing capital investments for the development of new and advanced drone software drive the growth of the global drone analytics market. On the other hand, rise in concerns over cyber security and data security and several restrictions enforced by different government bodies impede the growth to some extent. However, incorporation of the internet of things (IoT) in drones and high adoption of autonomous drones are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report (258 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13931

COVID-19 Scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic led to strict lockdown measures in the majority of countries and this factor gave way to a sudden fall in the availability of raw materials, thereby impacting the global drone analytics market negatively.

  • Also, nationwide lockdowns forced the manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations. However, the global situation is being ameliorated at a slow & steady pace and the market is expected to revive soon.

The global drone analytics market is analyzed across type, application, end use, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13931

Based on type, the on-demand segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global market. The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the ground exploration segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global market. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 31.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13931

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 34.3% by the end of 2030.

The key market players analyzed in the global drone analytics market report include AeroVironment, Inc., Delair, Delta Drone SA, 3DR, PrecisionHawk, Huvrdata, Kespry Inc., Optelos LLC, DroneDeploy, and Pix4D SA. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13931


Similar Reports We Have on Drone Technology:

Small Drones Market by Size (Mini and Micro), Type (Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing), and Application (Commercial and Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Commercial Drones Market by Type (Fixed wing drones, Rotary bade drones, Hybrid drones segment), Application (Agriculture and Environment, Media and Entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction & Archaeology) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2030.

Target Drone Market by Engine Type (IC Engine, Turbojet, and Others), Fit (Line-Fit and Retrofit), Target Type (Aerial, Ground, and Water-Based Targets), Function (Full-Scaled, Sub-Scaled, Free Flying, Towing, and Sporting), Payload (Scoring system, Miss Distance Indicators (MDI) Systems, Identification Friend-Or-Foe (IFF), Active and Passive Radar Augmentation, and Others), and End Users (Defense, Homeland Security, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Drone Software Market by Architecture (Closed Source and Open Source), by Offering (Desktop software and App-Based Software), by Technology (Advanced Computing and Learning & intelligence), by Application (Image Processing, Analytics, and Control & Data Capture), and by End User (Military and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


Recommended Stories

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Climate change has been a top priority of United States President Joe […]

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds?

    Investors holding cash and waiting for interest rates to rise before buying bonds may be making a significant mistake. With the Federal Reserve poised to keep interest rates near zero for at least another year, investors should consider purchasing short-term … Continue reading → The post How Much Money Do You Lose by Going With Cash Instead of Bonds? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The next standard for wireless communication, called 5G, is already going live across the U.S. and countries around the world. Consider that by 2024 there are estimated to be about 3 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide. Additionally, this new 5G technology market will reach an estimated worldwide market size of $700 billion in 2025.

  • Glaxo Stock Jumps as Private-Equity Firms Reportedly Circle Consumer Unit

    The London-listed drugmaker is working to spin off its consumer healthcare business—a joint venture with Pfizer— and is preparing for a separate listing.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money

    Funny (or sad, depending on how you look at it) short story from this past week that will inspire you to (hopefully) scrutinize your portfolio as we head into 2022.

  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALLO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 96% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLO ) by...

  • Alibaba Stock Is Gaining Again. Why It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Teradyne Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 11 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best 5G Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The rapid digitization of the world in the past year and a half, influenced […]

  • These 2 Cannabis Stocks Could Double (Or More), Says Analyst

    The past few years have seen a tremendous boost in the US cannabis industry, as 36 states have legalized the substance for medical or recreational use, or both, and several others have decriminalized it. At the Federal level, cannabis remains an illegal narcotic – but Federal law also prohibits prosecution of users who are in compliance with local state laws. The industry is facing a number of headwinds, however, with the most serious being political in nature. Like so many headwinds these days,

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,