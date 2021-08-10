Drone Analytics Market Size Worth $35.73 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 22.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drone analytics market size is anticipated to reach USD 35.73 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for intelligent photogrammetry software solutions across various industries is anticipated to offer immense growth opportunities for market participants. To monetize the promising growth opportunities, leading players are focusing on integrating advanced technologies in their offerings for enhanced performance.

Key Insights & Findings:

The next generation of drones is anticipated to be incorporated with AI. Aerial AI can procure large volumes of data on a real-time basis, enabling monitoring over complex physical structures and analyzing the gathered data for flaws

The use of a complete packaged solution could allow users to monitor, measure, analyze, and report visual data to undertake improved business decisions

Market players are increasingly introducing industry-specific drone analytics solutions. The use of these solutions at construction sites to track progress and monitor quality could allow users to save time and money in comparison to conventional survey techniques

Increased prevalence of drone monitoring across oil and gas, mining, agriculture, and construction sectors could boost the demand for drone analytics software

Specialized drone analytics solutions play a crucial role in the collection of data as compared to traditional data collecting tools. Drones generate real-time data, analysis of which provides actionable insights to decision-makers. Cloud computing provides an efficient platform for handling and storing the vast volumes of data generated by drones. Additionally, it helps improve the computational power and automate the end-to-end system functions of drones. The use of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning in drone analytics solutions provides users the ability to distinguish processed data into valuable assets for deriving information.

The software solutions allow users to create maps and 3D models, capture images, and analyze the captured data to make actionable business decisions. Construction and infrastructure sectors are embracing drone analytics solutions at a greater pace. Leading market players are developing solutions incorporated with technologies such as big data analytics, computer vision, and machine learning, to minimize the time taken by the staff in the field. Additionally, companies are focusing on solutions that can fast-track the construction process and reduce the duration of infrastructure inspection with immense precision.

