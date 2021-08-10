U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Drone Analytics Market Size Worth $35.73 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 22.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drone analytics market size is anticipated to reach USD 35.73 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 22.8% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for intelligent photogrammetry software solutions across various industries is anticipated to offer immense growth opportunities for market participants. To monetize the promising growth opportunities, leading players are focusing on integrating advanced technologies in their offerings for enhanced performance.

GVR Logo
GVR Logo

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The next generation of drones is anticipated to be incorporated with AI. Aerial AI can procure large volumes of data on a real-time basis, enabling monitoring over complex physical structures and analyzing the gathered data for flaws

  • The use of a complete packaged solution could allow users to monitor, measure, analyze, and report visual data to undertake improved business decisions

  • Market players are increasingly introducing industry-specific drone analytics solutions. The use of these solutions at construction sites to track progress and monitor quality could allow users to save time and money in comparison to conventional survey techniques

  • Increased prevalence of drone monitoring across oil and gas, mining, agriculture, and construction sectors could boost the demand for drone analytics software

Read 110 page market research report, "Drone Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Power & Utility, Construction & Infrastructure), By Application, By Deployment (On-premise, On-demand), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Specialized drone analytics solutions play a crucial role in the collection of data as compared to traditional data collecting tools. Drones generate real-time data, analysis of which provides actionable insights to decision-makers. Cloud computing provides an efficient platform for handling and storing the vast volumes of data generated by drones. Additionally, it helps improve the computational power and automate the end-to-end system functions of drones. The use of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning in drone analytics solutions provides users the ability to distinguish processed data into valuable assets for deriving information.

The software solutions allow users to create maps and 3D models, capture images, and analyze the captured data to make actionable business decisions. Construction and infrastructure sectors are embracing drone analytics solutions at a greater pace. Leading market players are developing solutions incorporated with technologies such as big data analytics, computer vision, and machine learning, to minimize the time taken by the staff in the field. Additionally, companies are focusing on solutions that can fast-track the construction process and reduce the duration of infrastructure inspection with immense precision.

Grand View Research has segmented the global drone analytics market based on end use, application, deployment, and region:

  • Drone Analytics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

  • Drone Analytics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

  • Drone Analytics Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

  • Drone Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2028)

List of Key Players of the Drone Analytics Market

  • Airware

  • DroneDeploy

  • Delta Drone

  • PrecisionHawk

  • AeroVironment

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

  • Cloud Computing Market The global cloud computing market size was valued at USD 274.79 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from 2021 to 2028.

  • True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market The global true wireless stereo earbuds market size was valued at USD 25.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.1% from 2021 to 2028.

  • Smart Retail Market The global smart retail market size was valued at USD 19,497.0 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drone-analytics-market-size-worth-35-73-billion-by-2028--cagr-22-8-grand-view-research-inc-301351711.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

