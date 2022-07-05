ReportLinker

Major players in the drone battery market are Amperex Technology Limited, Skydio, Yuneec International, SolidEnergy Systems , Genspow GmbH, H3 Dynamics, Plug Power, Epsilor , Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co.

New York, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drone Battery Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290035/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd. , Eagle Picher, RRC power solutions GmbH, Proflight Zambia, Amicell-Amit Industries Limited, Uvify Inc., and GensAce.



The global drone battery market is expected to grow from $3.19 billion in 2021 to $3.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The drone battery market is expected to grow to $8.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.9%.



The drone battery market consists of sales of drone batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to power the drone’s onboard systems.The drone battery is referred to as the life force of a drone and allows the drone to fly high.



The batteries used in drones are composed of hydrogen fuel cells, lithium-ion, lithium polymer, and nickel-metal hydride.



The main types of drones in the drone battery market are medium altitude long endurance (MALE), high altitude long endurance (HALE), tactical, and small.Medium altitude long endurance (MALE) is a UAV or drone that flies at an altitude of 10000 to 30000 feet for the duration of 24 to 48 hours of time.



The different components include cell, BMS, enclosure, and connector, and involve various battery types such as fuel cells, lithium-ion, lithium-polymer, and nickel-cadmium. The different functions include special-purpose drones, passenger drones, inspection, and monitoring drones, surveying and mapping drones, agriculture drones, cargo air vehicles, and others, and is used by commercial, military, government and law enforcement, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the drone battery market in 2021. The regions covered in the drone battery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The drone battery market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides drone battery> market statistics, including drone battery industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a drone battery market share, detailed drone battery market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the drone battery industry. This drone battery market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The increasing adoption of drones for commercial and defense applications is expected to propel the growth of the drone batteries market going forward.The adoption of drones for commercial and defense applications is required to detect threats, identify risk-prone areas of remote locations, conduct reconnaissance missions, track illegal activities, and to control crime.



For instance, according to Goldman Sachs, a US-based Investment banking company, the drone sector is expected to reach $100 billion by 2022. Therefore, the increasing adoption of drones for commercial and defense applications drives the growth of the drone batteries market.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the drone batteries market.Major companies operating in the drone batteries sector are focused on partnerships to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, in March 2021, Axon, a US-based provider of electronic control devices partnered with Skydio, a US-based drone manufacturer.Through this partnership, Skydio’s autonomous drones will be available to law enforcement and emergency services through Axon’s unmanned aircraft program, Axon Air.



Furthermore, in November 2020, AggieAir, a Utah State University, partnered with Arctech Charge, a US-based company operating in drone batteries. This collaboration intends to develop crucial technology for drone battery charging and life extension, as well as other novel ways to charge and manage drone fleet batteries for the viability and sustainability of any drone operation.



In October 2020, Honeywell, a US-based company operating in drone batteries acquired Ballard power systems for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the companies committed to a long-term strategic collaboration to use both companies’ expertise in fuel cell technology and leadership in aerospace.



Ballard is a US-based company that makes proton exchange membrane fuel cell products that power unmanned aerial aircraft (UAS).



The countries covered in the drone battery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06290035/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



