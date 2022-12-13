U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,987.00
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,015.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,687.00
    -24.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,831.60
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.01
    +0.84 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.21 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    25.00
    +2.17 (+9.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2265
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6240
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,157.63
    +237.46 (+1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.63
    +5.97 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,946.09
    +103.76 (+0.37%)
     

Drone data link system market: Historic industry size & analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone data link system market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,644.21 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 27.05%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by advancements in electronic warfare, the augmented application profile of UAVs, and the miniaturization of payloads and subsystems.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drone Data Link System Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drone Data Link System Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global drone data link system market as a part of the aerospace and defense market, which covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 911Security, AeroVironment Inc., Airbus Group SE, BERTEN DSP SL, Censys Technologies Crop., Commtact Ltd., CP Technologies LLC, Cubic Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., IMC Microwave Industries Ltd., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Meteksan Defence Industry Inc., Octopus ISR Systems, Silvus Technologies Inc., and Space and Defence Technologies Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the drone data link system market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by end-user (military, civil, and commercial drones), application (fixed wing, rotary wing, and hybrid), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The military segment grew gradually by USD 601.82 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing applications of UAVs in modern warfare. In addition, new product launches and advancements in datalink technology are expected to foster the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy now.

Related Reports –

  • The drone flight management system market size is expected to increase by USD 14.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.92%. The increase in legal acceptance of drone operations for commercial applications is notably driving the drone flight management system market growth, although factors such as lower battery life and low capacity of drones may impede the market growth.

  • The commercial drones market size is expected to increase by USD 23.63 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 38.46%. The rise in applications of drones is notably driving the commercial drone market growth, although factors such as restrictive laws and regulations governing UAV use may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in drone data link system market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the drone data link system market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the drone data link system market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of drone data link system market vendors

Drone Data Link System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

161

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.05%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4644.21 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

22.1

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 44%

Key countries

US, China, India, Russia, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

911Security, AeroVironment Inc., Airbus Group SE, BERTEN DSP SL, Censys Technologies Crop., Commtact Ltd., CP Technologies LLC, Cubic Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., IMC Microwave Industries Ltd., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Meteksan Defence Industry Inc., Octopus ISR Systems, Silvus Technologies Inc., Space and Defence Technologies Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Thales, UAV Navigation SL, UAVOS Inc., and UAVRADIO

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global drone data link system market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Civil and commercial drones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Fixed wing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Rotary wing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 911Security

  • 12.4 AeroVironment Inc.

  • 12.5 Airbus Group SE

  • 12.6 BERTEN DSP SL

  • 12.7 Censys Technologies Crop.

  • 12.8 Commtact Ltd.

  • 12.9 CP Technologies LLC

  • 12.10 IMC Microwave Industries Ltd.

  • 12.11 Octopus ISR Systems

  • 12.12 Silvus Technologies Inc.

  • 12.13 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Thales

  • 12.15 UAV Navigation SL

  • 12.16 UAVOS Inc.

  • 12.17 UAVRADIO

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Drone Data Link System Market 2023-2027
Global Drone Data Link System Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drone-data-link-system-market-historic-industry-size--analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries--technavio-301699272.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Sold Off on Monday

    After enjoying a brief rally late last week on hopes that China's rolled-back zero-COVID policies might allow its economy to grow a bit faster -- and permit Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to produce a few more electric cars there as supply chains unsnarl -- Tesla stock hit a bump in the road today. The reason is a poll released by the international research data and analytics group YouGov. According to YouGov, Tesla is one of the most famous brands in the world today, with an astounding 97% of Americans surveyed having heard of Elon Musk's pioneering electric car company.

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clash

  • Cisco starts layoffs in RTP, beyond

    The technology company is slashing jobs as it looks to remove hundreds of millions worth of expenses from its balance sheets.

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’

    JPMorgan’s CEO warned of a prolonged energy crisis, while calling for a “Marshall Plan for energy” to combat oil and gas underinvestment.

  • Binance’s proof-of-reserves is just another black box

    When the crypto market melted down, Binance appeared as both the main antagonist and market savior. The exchange started the run that felled its rival, FTX, and has since promised to help bail out struggling crypto firms.

  • ElectraMeccanica relocates headquarters from Canada to Mesa

    The decision to make Mesa the company's headquarters was made earlier this month and was one of the first moves made by new CEO Susan Docherty.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • Why ExxonMobil Stock Popped on Monday

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) shares closed out last week on a down note, as investors digested the details of the oil giant's latest "five-year plan": paying down debt, buying back stock, and allowing profits and cash flow to fall well below 2022 levels. You can thank the oil market for that. Oil prices popped Monday morning, with the cost of a barrel of WTI crude up 3.4% at $73.40 and Brent crude, the international benchmark, rising 2.8% to $78.19.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Natural Gas Prices Spike As Winter Cold Arrives

    Natural gas prices soared Monday, fueled by cold temperatures and strong demand. Gas stocks and LNG plays also advanced.

  • Keystone Has Leaked More Oil Than Any Other Pipeline in US Since 2010

    (Bloomberg) -- Last week’s oil spill in Kansas means that TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone pipeline has now leaked more crude oil than any other conduit on US land in the past 12 years. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesGoldman to Cut Hundreds More Jobs as Consumer Unit Scaled BackThe

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rolls-Royce rivals gear up for mini-nuke race as power system creaks

    Rolls Royce has long been at the vanguard of Britain's nuclear industry, with more than half of the UK’s £385m fund to support advanced projects in the field allocated to Rolls’s mini-nukes programme.