U.S. markets open in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,373.50
    -11.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,477.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,704.25
    -73.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,851.40
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.50
    +0.11 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.20
    +8.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.25
    +0.36 (+2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2710
    -0.0036 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4870
    -0.3410 (-0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,425.71
    -2,061.57 (-7.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.69
    -44.98 (-7.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,251.60
    -58.61 (-0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,450.76
    -175.24 (-0.55%)
     

Drone Delivery Canada Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: CA$0.012 loss per share (vs CA$0.015 loss in 2Q 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CA$176.0k (down 12% from 2Q 2022).

  • Net loss: CA$2.70m (loss narrowed by 21% from 2Q 2022).

  • CA$0.012 loss per share (improved from CA$0.015 loss in 2Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Drone Delivery Canada shares are down 7.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Drone Delivery Canada is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are concerning...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.