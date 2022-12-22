TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF); (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) or (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is honoured to announce that its drone logistics solution has been named Best Delivery Drone Service at The Droning Company's Annual Droning Awards. Winners were announced in a video reveal and are identified as the companies, products and pilots who led the industry in 2022.

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA WINS BEST DELIVERY DRONE SERVICE AT THE 2022 DRONING AWARDS (CNW Group/Drone Delivery Canada Corp.)

Known as the one-stop shop for drone pilots, The Droning Company is an online community dedicated to keeping drone enthusiasts informed of the news, products and updates in the industry. The Droning Company was named The World's # 1 Resource for the Drone Community. To honour and celebrate this community, the Droning Company created The Droning Awards to recognize and celebrate outstanding drone innovations for 2022 and allow drone pilots and enthusiasts to vote in a series of categories.

The DDC drone logistics system is a complete turnkey solution, offered as a managed service and includes proprietary software, hardware (drones and supporting infrastructure), and all professional services to support and operate this solution.

"Thank you to The Droning Company for this acknowledgement and congratulations to all the 2022 winners," said Steve Magirias, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada. "We are honoured to be recognized as the leader in drone delivery services and continue to strive to be the premier drone delivery company. The entire DDC team is dedicated to building the best drone logistics solution to meet the needs of our customers."

About Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is an ISO 9001 certified, award-winning drone technology company focused on the design, development, and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform is intended to be used as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model for government and corporate organizations globally.

Story continues

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSXVenture Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTC QX market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ or ABB.F.

Read more at: www.DroneDeliveryCanada.com or on DDC's social media:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/drone-delivery-canada

https://www.youtube.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.facebook.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://www.instagram.com/dronedeliverycanada

https://twitter.com/DroneDeliveryCa

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "expect," "may," "can," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "goal," "target," "will," and other similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, market acceptance, and dependence upon regulatory approvals (both in Canada and internationally). Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Except as may be required by applicable securities law, the parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/22/c3840.html