U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,960.23
    -52.09 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,776.39
    -377.52 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,372.48
    -217.92 (-1.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.67
    -20.42 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.19
    +0.80 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    -8.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    -0.44 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9710
    +0.0920 (+2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1951
    -0.0067 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3670
    +1.7160 (+1.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,189.73
    -678.45 (-2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.18
    -16.87 (-3.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,878.66
    -29.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,453.48
    +349.16 (+1.29%)
     
RIGHT NOW:

Hot PCE index hits tech stocks like Apple, Tesla

Drone Enterprises, Manufacturers, and Experts to Participate in Elevate UAV Summit by Drone Nerds

Drone Nerds
·2 min read

Drone Nerds Will Host a Drone Technology Industry Conference in July 2023

Dania Beach, FL, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading organizations and experts in the UAV technology space are set to participate in the first-ever industry conference led by Drone Nerds, the Elevate UAV Summit. The conference is a premier event designed to connect drone manufacturers, developers, pilots, enthusiasts, and enterprises.

From agriculture to construction, public safety, and energy, industries worldwide are leveraging innovative drone technology, transforming their workflows for more agile production, safer operations, and comprehensive decision-making. Drones are designed to create impact, disrupt traditions, shift mindsets, and most importantly, create a safer future where we can use technology for the greater good.

As UAV technology becomes widely accepted and used in commercial settings, new innovations emerge to help optimize how the world works.  As a leading drone service provider and retailer, Drone Nerds is bringing together leading industry partners to offer speaking sessions, forums, and presentations on some of the UAV technology.

“Our aim is for businesses, organizations, and individuals to discover the latest UAV solutions, connect with experts, and network with organizations driving change with drone technology. Drones are powerful tools that can impact the world by optimizing the way we operate,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ CEO.

The Elevate UAV Summit will be held on July 26-27, 2023 at the FIU Biscayne Bay Kovens Conference Center in North Miami, FL. 

Organizations or experts that wish to participate in the Elevate UAV Summit can connect with the event organizers at support@elevateuavsummit.com or submit an application at elevateuavsummit.com.

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.



CONTACT: Cara Ferreira Drone Nerds 786-708-7807 caraf@dronenerds.com


Recommended Stories

  • A Basic iPhone Feature Helps Criminals Steal Your Entire Digital Life

    The passcode that unlocks your phone can give thieves access to your money and data. “It’s like a treasure box.”

  • Apple is Making Progress on a Big Opportunity

    Apple has been working to add functionality to its watches and has seen positive developments in a key health area.

  • How to Protect Your iPhone Data From Thieves

    Strengthen your passcode and use Screen Time controls to keep a predator you meet in real life from hijacking your digital life

  • Google Reaches Another Quantum Computing Milestone

    Google's Quantum AI team has reached a second milestone on the path to an error-reduced quantum computer with real-world applications.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Apple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has a moonshot-style project underway that dates back to the Steve Jobs era: noninvasive and continuous blood glucose monitoring.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningThe g

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights T-Mobile US, AT&T and Cambium Networks

    T-Mobile US, AT&T and Cambium Networks are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Sunak urged to ban officials from TikTok after EU staff delete app

    Rishi Sunak is facing renewed calls to ban Government officials from using TikTok after EU staff were told to delete the Chinese-owned app because of security fears.

  • Apple iPhone Rival Samsung Launches Satellite Connectivity Technology For Its Smartphones

    Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) secured standardized 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) modem technology for direct communication between smartphones and satellites, especially in remote areas. Samsung plans to integrate this technology into the company's Exynos modem solutions, accelerating the commercialization of 5G satellite communications and paving the way for the 6G-driven Internet of Everything (IoE) era. Min Goo Kim, Executive Vice President of CP (Communication Processor) Devel

  • Adobe signs chip supplier Qualcomm for marketing tech software

    Adobe Inc said on Thursday it had signed a deal with semiconductor Qualcomm Inc as a customer for its cloud-based marketing software. Once best known for tools like Photoshop used to create websites and digital marketing materials, Adobe has expanded its business to include software for managing those materials and tracking how well they work at bringing customers in the door. The subscription-based marketing software helped Adobe become one of the few software companies founded in the 1980s to navigate the transition to the modern cloud era and has helped nearly double its revenue since 2018.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Earnings, 2023 Guidance Roll In

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Cyber Insurance Is Back From the Brink After Onslaught of Ransomware Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- The cyber-insurance market, battered by a rash of pandemic-era ransomware attacks, is making a comeback. Price hikes are moderating, new carriers and fresh sources of capital are emerging, and companies can better afford coverage.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Pow

  • Nvidia, Other Chip Companies Race to Cash In on ChatGPT Frenzy

    Artificial-intelligence tools that generate text with minimal prompting promise a lucrative new revenue stream for chip makers.

  • NFTs Are a 'Trojan Horse' for Crypto Adoption: NFT Factory President

    Paris-based NFT Factory is hoping to onboard the masses into crypto via a gallery-style NFT space.

  • BNB Chain’s Second-Largest DeFi Protocol Venus to Accept Floki Tokens as Lending Collateral

    Lending protocol Venus has a total locked value of $800 billion as of Friday. The move is expected to benefit FLOKI holders, developers say, as they continue to build and seek out strategic partnerships that ultimately benefit the token’s value.

  • Dole Hit With Ransomware Attack That Had ‘Limited’ Effect

    (Bloomberg) -- Dole Plc said it was recently hit with ransomware, the latest company to be targeted in a series of high-profile cyberattacks. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case TossedRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningThe fresh food pro

  • Coinbase Joins the Ethereum Layer 2 Rat Race – Can It Grow?

    Coinbase (COIN) has big plans for its newly announced Ethereum scaling product. The project, Base, built in collaboration with layer 2 network Optimism on Optimism’s Massachusetts Institute of Technology-licensed OP Stack, aims to reduce ETH transaction fees to 1 cent, integrate with other blockchains like Solana, Avalanche and Polygon, and serve as a springboard for the company’s “Master Plan” to bring 1 billion people into crypto by “buying, building or investing” projects in the “open financial system.” Coinbase’s most recent quarterly report showed a company in transition, with its core revenue stream of transaction volumes drying up amid the crypto winter.

  • Apple's Mac Mini M2 and M2 Pro models get their first Amazon discounts

    The Mac Mini computers with M2 and M2 Pro are the cheapest way to get Apple's latest processors, and now Amazon is sweetening the deal a bit more.

  • Microsoft brings its Bing AI chatbot to mobile apps and Skype

    Those with access to Microsoft's new AI-powered chatbot can now use it in the Bing and Edge mobile apps, as well as Skype. The company has added voice control too.

  • Economic Uncertainty, Controlled Ad Spend, Lower Visibility Restrict AppLovin's Upside, Analyst Says

    UBS analyst John Hodulik downgraded AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $59 to $16. While the analyst thought AppLovin's software business is well positioned to benefit from growth in the app economy, he believed the macro uncertainty, measured ad spend, and lower visibility limits upside to shares. Hodulik reduced estimates to reflect stable sequential trends in software due to lower spending in the current environment, while apps saw gradually impr