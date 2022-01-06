U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,707.28
    +6.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,287.90
    -119.21 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,125.90
    +25.73 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,214.79
    +20.79 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.50
    +1.65 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    -36.50 (-2.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -1.01 (-4.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    +0.0200 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8690
    -0.2610 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,393.61
    -2,429.80 (-5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.13
    +5.79 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

Drone helps save cardiac arrest patient in Sweden

·4 min read
A photo of a drone delivery
A photo of a drone delivery

An autonomous drone has helped to save the life of a 71-year-old man who was suffering a cardiac arrest.

The drone delivered a defibrillator to a doctor helping the man, who became ill while shovelling snow outside his house in Trollhattan, Sweden.

The man, who didn't wish to be named, told the BBC it was "fantastic" that it arrived so quickly.

The company behind the drone says it meant that defibrillation could begin before the arrival of an ambulance.

Everdrone says it took just over three minutes from the alarm being raised until the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) was delivered.

Passing doctor

The patient told the BBC he doesn't remember what happened that day in early December.

He was clearing thick snow from his driveway but when the cardiac arrest hit, "everything went black", he said.

His wife later told him how lucky he had been.

Dr Mustafa Ali, who happened to be driving past at the time, rushed to help and told Everdrone: "I was on my way to work at the local hospital when I looked out the car window and saw a man collapsed in his driveway.

"The man had no pulse, so I started doing CPR while asking another bystander to call 112 (the Swedish emergency number).

"Just minutes later, I saw something flying above my head. It was a drone with a defibrillator."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5P6pzy395ZQ&t=2s

Everdrone chief executive Mats Sallstrom believes the technology played a part in a team effort to save the patient's life.

"It's a medical doctor doing CPR, it's the early defibrillation, it's the treatment in the ambulance on the way to the hospital," he told the BBC.

"It's important to understand that there's a chain of events saving the person's life, and the drone is a very critical part of how that system works."

The drone is a partnership between the Karolinska Institutet - Sweden's largest medical university - together with the national emergency operator SOS Alarm, Region Vastra Gotaland and Everdrone.

In 2020, the group explored the use of drones to deliver defibrillators in Gothenburg and Kungalv in western Sweden.

Over the four-month study, the Karolinska researchers found that drones were dispatched to 12 out of 14 cases of suspected cardiac arrest, and successfully delivered an AED in all but one.

In seven cases the drones arrived before the ambulances.

In the December incident, it was fortunate that a doctor was nearby, but questions remain about whether members of the public without medical training would know what to do with a defibrillator.

In the 2020 study no devices were attached to patients, though the reasons why are unclear.

Mr Sallstrom said they are designed for an untrained person to use, adding: "In these scenarios you are also on the phone to the emergency centre and they can guide you."

Since 2020, Everdrone says the system has got a lot faster - the focus now is to work closely with the dispatchers who give instructions to the people on site.

Everdrone is in talks to bring the technology to other countries, including the UK - though the firm won't say to which ones it has been speaking.

Drones are already in use by some UK emergency services. Earlier this year, an 83-year-old man's family said his life was "saved" when he was found by a police drone after being missing for 18 hours.

Ready to go

The key to the Swedish system is having an integrated system ready to go, Everdrone says.

The drone system is electronically integrated with the emergency dispatch system and can get ready to fly as soon as an emergency call suggesting a cardiac arrest is received, Mr Sallstrom said.

Although the drone is autonomous, there is also a "pilot in command" - who oversees the operation for safety reasons and can obtain clearance to take off from air traffic control.

"This might seem like a huge process but roughly 60 seconds from the alarm we can be on our way," said Mr Sallstrom.

Time is very much of the essence, the chance of survival decreases by 7-10% with each minute following collapse, the company says.

And Everdrone believes eventually the system might be used to deliver other urgently needed medical devices.

The patient the drone helped save is certainly a fan. In his town, road congestion can be a problem, but the drones, he says, fly over the traffic.

"I'm very, very happy. I think it's fantastic that they came so quickly," he says.

Recommended Stories

  • Sutro Biopharma Collapses; Why One Analyst Remains Bullish On Its Chances In Cancer

    Sutro stock collapsed Thursday — and was among the biggest biotech stock dives — after its ovarian cancer study disappointed investors.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • India Medical Agency Flags Worries Over Merck Covid Drug

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of India’s main medical research agency said there were “major safety concerns” over Merck & Co.’s Covid-19 drug that may impede its addition to the country’s viral treatment list.Even though India’s drug regulator last week approved Merck’s molnupiravir for emergency use, Balram Bhargava, the director general of the state-funded Indian Council of Medical Research, said the government has yet to decide on whether to recommend molnupiravir, even as coronavirus infection ra

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals takes second shot at getting emergency use approval for Covid-19 treatment

    A Main Line pharmaceutical company has, for the second time, submitted an application seeking emergency use authorization for its experimental Covid-19 therapy from the Food and Drug Administration NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) of Radnor is seeking the authorization for the use of its new drug candidate, Zyesami, in critical patients with Covid-19 who are at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy including Remdesivir. The company initially sought emergency use approval for Zyesami in a broader group of Covid patients last year, but that application was rejected by the FDA.

  • The Petri Dish: Janssen inks two local deals, Biogen licenses new drug

    While some in the life sciences industry create drugs and devices to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, their colleagues are busy as ever raising money, testing new drugs, expanding facilities and more. Here's The Petri Dish, a roundup of news that may get overlooked amid the influx of Greater Boston life sciences and health care happenings.

  • Unionized Starbucks workers in Buffalo walk out, citing health concerns

    Employees of a Starbucks store in upstate New York who voted to unionize last month walked off the job Wednesday, saying they lacked the staff and resources to work safely amid surging COVID-19 cases.

  • COVID-19: “Testing at the first time you have symptoms, that’s really the most important time to test,” says Dr. Payal Patel

    Dr. Payal Patel, infectious diseases physician at University of Michigan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the CDC’s isolation guidelines, plus how schools are dealing with the Omicron surge.

  • Moderna begins Phase 1 study of its Epstein-Barr virus vaccine candidate

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 0.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it began dosing participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the company's experimental Epstein-Barr virus vaccine. The virus causes mononucleosis, also called mono, and is associated with a higher risk of multiple sclerosis and some lymphoproliferative disorders. The study is expected to troll 270 healthy adults between the ages of 18 and 30 years old. Moderna's stock is down 8.2% so far this y

  • TENX: TNX-103 & TNX-201 Near Ready for Phase III

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:TENX READ THE FULL TENX RESEARCH REPORT Clinical Program Update On January 4, 2022, Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) provided an update on TNX-102 (subcutaneous levosimendan), TNX-103 (oral levosimendan) and TNX-201 (enteric-coated imatinib in PAH). Tenax has received a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO 1 for subcutaneous administration of levosimendan

  • Stakes are high as Biogen faces investors next week at JP Morgan conference

    The Cambridge drugmaker is just one of scores of Massachusetts-based biotech and health care companies that are scheduled to present at the conference.

  • Why Annexon Biosciences Stock Plummeted 34% Today

    After Annexon (NASDAQ: ANNX) revealed that this occurred in an otherwise encouraging study of its ANX005, a pipeline drug aimed at treating Huntington's disease, the company's shares tumbled by over 34% on the day. After market hours on Tuesday, Annexon reported interim results from an ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005. The data concerned patients who completed the full 24-week course of treatment and revealed that the drug demonstrated "full target engagement of C1q in both serum and cerebrospinal fluid observed in evaluable patients through the dosing period."

  • Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

    With so many fake COVID face masks being sold online, it's important to pay attention to a few details when you order.

  • Illumina CEO Reflects on the State of Genomics in 2021

    By Francis deSouza

  • Mayo Clinic fires 700 unvaccinated employees

    Mayo Clinic fires 700 unvaccinated employees

  • These 2 New COVID Symptoms Could Mean You Have Omicron, Experts Warn

    The Omicron variant has quickly taken over the world, resulting in rising COVID cases, breakthrough infections, and reinfections. This new version of the virus has already pushed the U.S. to report more than one million new daily COVID cases on Jan. 3, and virus experts expect its surge to continue throughout the month, if not longer. More than 95 percent of cases in the country are estimated to be caused by Omicron, and every time the virus evolves, so can the illness it produces. According to

  • What the latest science says about how — and when — the Omicron surge will end

    After nearly two months of lab studies and real-world observations, experts have a much clearer picture of what Omicron is — and isn’t — capable of.

  • Confused by CDC’s guidance on testing during isolation? You’re not alone, experts say

    The CDC stuck by its decision to not require a negative COVID-19 test to end isolation. But now, it says those who want to take a test can.

  • Why rare disease drug pioneer Emil Kakkis rode on a float in the Rose Parade

    Emil Kakkis' book documenting the development of the rare disease drug Aldurazyme went on sale Jan. 1. It was published by the media company he set up with his brother to tell "impossible, positive" stories.

  • Let’s avoid the nightmare of crisis standards of care in Idaho before the next wave hits

    Even during a pandemic, life can go on nearly normally. That is what everyone wants, no one more than Idaho’s health care providers. │ Opinion

  • Detroit, some counties expanding COVID-19 testing sites amid latest virus surge

    The city of Detroit will reopen Huntington Center (formerly the TCF Center) downtown as a drive-through testing location, officials said Wednesday.