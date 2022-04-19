Drone Identification Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 29.33 billion | Advanced Protection Systems and Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone identification systems market report by Technavio infers that the evidence of threats posed by drones is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 29.33 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Drone Identification Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape and Scope

The drone identification systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as geographical expansion, increasing production capacities, and upselling products by upgrading the existing ones to compete in the market. Advanced Protection Systems, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dedrone Holdings Inc., Department 13 Pty Ltd., Drone Defence Services Ltd., DroneShield Ltd., ELTA North America, HENSOLDT AG, Leonardo Spa, among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by end-user:

Regional Market Outlook

North will contribute to 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increase in the adoption of drones by the military and commercial segments. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US will contribute the highest market growth.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Drone Identification Systems Market

Market Driver:

Apart from dangers to individuals, commercial drones pose a significant danger to aircraft. Thus, with the increase in the use of drones in public spaces and by hostile groups such as criminal and terrorist organizations, the adoption of drone identification systems will rise.

Market Trend:

Vendors are expected to focus on technological advances and invest in R&D to attain a competitive advantage. This can help incumbent and emerging players in formulating their business strategies and carrying out product development in a more efficient manner. Thus, the increasing focus on developing such factors will propel the drone identification systems market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist drone identification systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the drone identification systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the drone identification systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drone identification systems market vendors

Drone Identification Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 29.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 27.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Israel, Turkey, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Protection Systems, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dedrone Holdings Inc., Department 13 Pty Ltd., Drone Defence Services Ltd., DroneShield Ltd., ELTA North America, HENSOLDT AG, Leonardo Spa, Liteye Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., OPENWORKS Engineering Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Aaronia AG, CACI International Inc., and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aaronia AG

10.4 Advanced Protection Systems

10.5 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

10.6 Dedrone Holdings Inc.

10.7 DroneShield Ltd.

10.8 HENSOLDT AG

10.9 Lockheed Martin Corp.

10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

10.11 Thales Group

10.12 The Boeing Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

