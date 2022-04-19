U.S. markets open in 8 hours 41 minutes

Drone Identification Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 29.33 billion | Advanced Protection Systems and Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone identification systems market report by Technavio infers that the evidence of threats posed by drones is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 29.33 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Drone Identification Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Drone Identification Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read additional information about the market. View FREE Sample Report.

Vendor Landscape and Scope

The drone identification systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as geographical expansion, increasing production capacities, and upselling products by upgrading the existing ones to compete in the market. Advanced Protection Systems, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dedrone Holdings Inc., Department 13 Pty Ltd., Drone Defence Services Ltd., DroneShield Ltd., ELTA North America, HENSOLDT AG, Leonardo Spa, among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by end-user:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North will contribute to 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increase in the adoption of drones by the military and commercial segments. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US will contribute the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Drone Identification Systems Market

  • Market Driver:

Apart from dangers to individuals, commercial drones pose a significant danger to aircraft. Thus, with the increase in the use of drones in public spaces and by hostile groups such as criminal and terrorist organizations, the adoption of drone identification systems will rise.

  • Market Trend:

Vendors are expected to focus on technological advances and invest in R&D to attain a competitive advantage. This can help incumbent and emerging players in formulating their business strategies and carrying out product development in a more efficient manner. Thus, the increasing focus on developing such factors will propel the drone identification systems market growth during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist drone identification systems market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the drone identification systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the drone identification systems market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drone identification systems market vendors

Related Reports:

Grinding Robots Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Residential Air to Water Heat Pump Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Drone Identification Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.72%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 29.33 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

27.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, Israel, Turkey, China, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Advanced Protection Systems, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dedrone Holdings Inc., Department 13 Pty Ltd., Drone Defence Services Ltd., DroneShield Ltd., ELTA North America, HENSOLDT AG, Leonardo Spa, Liteye Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., OPENWORKS Engineering Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Aaronia AG, CACI International Inc., and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aaronia AG

  • 10.4 Advanced Protection Systems

  • 10.5 Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

  • 10.6 Dedrone Holdings Inc.

  • 10.7 DroneShield Ltd.

  • 10.8 HENSOLDT AG

  • 10.9 Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • 10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.11 Thales Group

  • 10.12 The Boeing Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drone-identification-systems-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-29-33-billion--advanced-protection-systems-and-blighter-surveillance-systems-ltd-among-key-vendors--technavio-301527078.html

SOURCE Technavio

