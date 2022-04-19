Drone Identification Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 29.33 billion | Advanced Protection Systems and Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. Among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone identification systems market report by Technavio infers that the evidence of threats posed by drones is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 29.33 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Vendor Landscape and Scope
The drone identification systems market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as geographical expansion, increasing production capacities, and upselling products by upgrading the existing ones to compete in the market. Advanced Protection Systems, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dedrone Holdings Inc., Department 13 Pty Ltd., Drone Defence Services Ltd., DroneShield Ltd., ELTA North America, HENSOLDT AG, Leonardo Spa, among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Key Market Segmentation
Segmentation by end-user:
Regional Market Outlook
North will contribute to 48% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the increase in the adoption of drones by the military and commercial segments. If we look at the country-wise market growth, the US will contribute the highest market growth.
Latest Trends and Drivers in the Drone Identification Systems Market
Market Driver:
Apart from dangers to individuals, commercial drones pose a significant danger to aircraft. Thus, with the increase in the use of drones in public spaces and by hostile groups such as criminal and terrorist organizations, the adoption of drone identification systems will rise.
Market Trend:
Vendors are expected to focus on technological advances and invest in R&D to attain a competitive advantage. This can help incumbent and emerging players in formulating their business strategies and carrying out product development in a more efficient manner. Thus, the increasing focus on developing such factors will propel the drone identification systems market growth during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist drone identification systems market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the drone identification systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the drone identification systems market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drone identification systems market vendors
Drone Identification Systems Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.72%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 29.33 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
27.23
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 48%
Key consumer countries
US, Israel, Turkey, China, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Advanced Protection Systems, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dedrone Holdings Inc., Department 13 Pty Ltd., Drone Defence Services Ltd., DroneShield Ltd., ELTA North America, HENSOLDT AG, Leonardo Spa, Liteye Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corp., OPENWORKS Engineering Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Aaronia AG, CACI International Inc., and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
