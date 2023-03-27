Drone Inspection And Monitoring Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the drone inspection and monitoring market are Lockheed Martin Group, Aerovironment Inc., Sky futures partner, Teledyne Flir LLc, Israel Aerospace Industries, BAE systems PLC, Parrot SA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, 3D Robotics, Aerialtronics DV, EHang, IdeaForge, Insitu Inc.

The drone inspection and monitoring market includes revenues earned by entities by providing drone inspection and monitoring services such as inspection, monitoring, and mapping operations.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The drone inspection and monitoring market also includes sales of drone, computer peripherals and telecommunications equipment which are used in providing drone inspection and monitoring services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Drone inspection and monitoring refers to the technique of evaluating an asset utilizing an unmanned aircraft as drones have the benefit of accessing locations that are challenging, expensive, risky, live, or even impossible for manned inspection teams to access.In inspection and monitoring applications, drone cameras frequently take the place of the human eye.



The use of drones for inspection and monitoring allows inspectors to avoid risky locations like scaffolding or tall, slender buildings. The drone inspection and monitoring are used to collect visual data on the condition of an asset by monitoring, inspection, and mapping operations.



North America was the largest region in the drone inspection and monitoring market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the drone inspection and monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The major types of drone inspection and monitoring devices are fixed-wing, multirotor, and hybrid types.A fixed-wing drone is a drone that has one rigid wing that looks and works like an airplane and provides lift rather than vertical lift rotors.



It is operated in various modes such as remotely piloted, optionally piloted, and fully autonomous. The different types of solutions include software, services, platform, and infrastructure that are used by applications such as construction and infrastructure, agriculture, utilities, oil and gas, mining, and others.



The increasing number of installations of new wind turbines is expected to propel the growth of the drone inspection and monitoring market going forward.A wind turbine is a device that produces electricity by using the kinetic energy of the wind.



Drones are used to inspect wind turbine blades and help to extend the life of wind turbine installations by reducing safety hazards, hired manpower, and costs. For instance, in March 2021, according to Mercom Communications, an India-based clean energy communications and consulting firm, in 2021, the new wind turbine installations reached 1.24GW, an increase of 101.37% from 2020. Therefore, the increasing number of installations of new wind turbines is driving the growth of the drone inspection and monitoring market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend in drone inspection and monitoring.Many companies operating in the drone inspection and monitoring market are developing new technologies to strengthen their position in the drone inspection and monitoring market.



For instance, in August 2021, RedTail Lidar Systems, a US-based manufacturer of UAV LiDAR systems operating in drone inspection and monitoring launched the RTL-450 LiDAR sensor for drones based on microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) mirror-based LiDAR technology. The unique feature of RTL-450 is its high-resolution point clouds, generated at a rate of up to 4lakh pulses per second and 5 returns per pulse, which are well-suited to numerous military, and commercial applications.



In November 2020, Aerodyne Group, a Malaysia-based provider of DT3 (drone technology, data technology, and digital transformation) enterprise solutions acquired a majority stake in Sensorem for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is expected to help Aerodyne to expand its operations in Australia and get its products in more customers’ hands.



Sensorem is an Australia-based leading drone and remote sensing full-solution service provider operating in drone inspection and monitoring.



The countries covered in the drone inspection and monitoring market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



