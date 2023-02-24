U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

Drone market size is estimated to grow by USD 27.78 billion between 2022 and 2027, Historic market size was valued at USD 19.72 billion in 2017- Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global drone market size is estimated to grow by USD 27.78 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.58% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 38% of the market's growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drone Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027)  - Request a sample report

Segment Overview
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (industrial, terrestrial imagery and mapping, precision agriculture, inspection and monitoring, and others), and type (rotary blade, fixed wing, and hybrid).

  • The industrial segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The real-time airborne inspection makes it possible to quickly assess construction sites or find errors. Drone-monitored construction sites saw a 91% reduction in potentially dangerous mishaps. Since 2016, the drone manufacturer 3D Robotics has received repeated investments from Autodesk, a market leader in software for architecture and construction, through its Forge Funds. Forge Platform from Autodesk is being used by 3D Robotics to offer a UAV-to-cloud solution. Their drones may gather site information that is then analyzed using the Autodesk software. The drone serves as a little replacement cell tower that can be used to distribute the load on static towers at catastrophe scenes or during major events. Therefore, such factors are expected to drive demand for drones in industrial applications during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global drone market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-scooter market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC accounted for the dominant share of the global market in 2022. China is the main revenue contributor to the market in the region. The country is witnessing the swiftly growing adoption of drones in the agriculture, construction, defense, and mining industries. Additionally, Japan, India, and South Korea are witnessing the rapid adoption of drones. In June 2019, the Government of Japan adopted a draft bill to create advanced cities called Supercity. The government is aiming at deploying product deliveries by drones, autonomous driving, novel services, and cashless payment services in these cities using sophisticated technologies, such as AI and big data. Furthermore, India has a large consumer base with high technology adoption potential. Therefore, several technology companies and service providers are focusing on deploying drone-based services across the country, which is likely to generate attractive growth opportunities for manufacturers and, subsequently, for drone flight management system suppliers. Hence, such factors are likely to propel the regional market during the forecast period.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and
region wise Download a Sample Report

Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The advancements in sensors and the emergence of low-cost drones are notably driving the market growth. 

  • Drones are majorly equipped with GPS, inertial, image, and ultrasound-based range sensors.

  • With improvements in functionalities and features, drones are increasingly equipped with thermal, hyperspectral, and multispectral sensors.

  • As the price of sensors continues to fall, more drones will emerge during the forecast period.

  • Furthermore, drones will increasingly witness demand from beginners, who are yet to get acquainted with the technology and features of drones.

  • Advantages such as no need for registration (as per the US FAA), 720p HD cameras with satisfactory stability, and compatibility with virtual reality (VR) headsets are major factors that will increase their adoption rate among consumers around the globe during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • New developments and launches of commercial drones are major trends in the market.

  • Drones have revolutionized the commercial domain, given their easy deployment, low associated maintenance costs, relatively high mobility, and hovering ability.

  • Commercial drone manufacturers have launched several product lines to attract buyers from different segments. For instance, Chinese commercial drone manufacturer DJI has introduced several models of drone platforms and solutions to its product portfolio to cater to the needs of hobbyists, professional filmmakers, and industry enterprise users.

  • Therefore, it is estimated that the growing use of drones drives developments in the commercial sector of the global market. Hence, such factors will boost the global market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The restrictive laws and regulations governing UAV use are major challenges impeding the market growth.

  • Criminals and terrorists can hack drones and use them for criminal activities.

  • The ease of regulations on drone applications is likely to provide an advantage for criminals and terrorists to use drones for carrying out terrorism and criminal activities.

  • Therefore, to avoid such serious situations, governments in various countries have banned the use of UAVs around highly sensitive areas.

  • Additionally, a flight management system is responsible for drone operations, and the flight management system of commercial drones can be hacked easily.

  • Therefore, such factors can deter the wide adoption of commercial drones, which may hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

 For more details on drivers, trends, and challenges - Find some insights from a sample
report!

What are the key data covered in this drone market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the drone market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the drone market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the e-scooter industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of drone market vendors

Drone Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

172

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.58%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 27.78 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.05

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics Co. Ltd., DELAIR SAS, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., DroneDeploy Inc., EHang Holdings Ltd., Intel Corp., Kespry Inc., Kitty Hawk Corp., Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc., Parrot Drones SAS, Pix4D SA, PrecisionHawk Inc., Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Terra Motors Corp., The Boeing Co., Trimble Inc., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global drone market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Terrestrial imagery and mapping - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Precision agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Inspection and monitoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Rotary blade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Fixed wing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AeroVironment Inc.

  • 12.4 Autel Robotics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 DELAIR SAS

  • 12.6 Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

  • 12.7 DroneDeploy Inc.

  • 12.8 Intel Corp.

  • 12.9 Kespry Inc.

  • 12.10 Kitty Hawk Corp.

  • 12.11 Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc.

  • 12.12 Parrot Drones SAS

  • 12.13 Pix4D SA

  • 12.14 PrecisionHawk Inc.

  • 12.15 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 The Boeing Co.

  • 12.17 Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Drone Market 2023-2027
Global Drone Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drone-market-size-is-estimated-to-grow-by-usd-27-78-billion-between-2022-and-2027--historic-market-size-was-valued-at-usd-19-72-billion-in-2017--technavio-301754314.html

SOURCE Technavio

