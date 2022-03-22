U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

Drone Nerds Adds FLIR VUE® TZ20-R Payload to Enterprise Solutions

Drone Nerds
·2 min read

Dania Beach, FL, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a comprehensive drone technology and solutions provider, has added to its payload offerings by including the VUE® TZ20-R into its product bundles. Manufactured by Teledyne FLIR, a technology company that designs thermal imaging cameras and sensors, the VUE® TZ20-R is a high-resolution, radiometric thermal zoom drone payload.

Made in the USA, the VUE® TZ20-R’s thermal-zoom radiometric camera allows pilots to see and measure a target’s thermal details with clarity at 5×, 10×, and 20×. Many organizations have found success in minimizing inspection time by leveraging the drone payload’s high-quality zoom capacities.

The unmatched technology has also enabled public safety teams to carry out silent surveillance in critical missions, leading to safer, more efficient results. Pilots can gather data from a safe distance, making this payload ideal for law enforcement, firefighting, and public safety.

Enterprises can also implement the VUE® TZ20-R for utility, roofing, solar farm, and other industrial inspections. Developed with dual boson technology, the VUE® TZ20-R can pick up on 4x more radiometric pixels, allowing it to measure electromagnetic radiation with greater precision.

The FLIR VUE® TZ20-R is an innovative solution for environmental analysis, smart farming and agriculture, and research.

This payload is a turnkey solution that can be used across a variety of industries. It comes ready for plug and play use with DJI Matrice 300, DJI V2 Matrice 200 series, and post-process reporting software.

###

About Drone Nerds: Drone Nerds provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit www.dronenerds.com.

CONTACT: Cara Ferreira Drone Nerds 7867087807 ext. 6772 caraf@dronenerds.com


