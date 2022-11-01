U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Drone operators warned about flying near airports

·2 min read
Drone being flown near a plane
Drone being flown near a plane

Police and airport authorities are warning of the "potentially catastrophic" consequences of drones being flown near airports.

It follows recent reported sightings of drones in the vicinity of the Glasgow Airport flightpath.

Drone operators are being reminded that it is a criminal offence to fly them near airports without permission.

The warnings have been issued by Police Scotland, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and airport operators.

Every airport and airfield is protected by a flight restriction zone and drone operators cannot fly there without permission of the airfield operator and air traffic control.

Insp David Ferguson, of Police Scotland's aviation security and safety unit, said: "There has been a significant growth in the use of drones and Police Scotland works in partnership with the CAA and airport operators to ensure compliant use.

"What may seem like a harmless pastime or hobby could have potentially catastrophic consequences if the drone is flown in a location which poses a threat to aircraft.

"We also actively engage with drone pilots to encourage responsible use of the aircraft and ensure they do not interfere with the operations at airports as well as more rural airfields."

Extremely dangerous

Jonathan Nicholson from the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: "Drones can be great fun but people must fly them safely and follow the rules. Breaking the CAA's Dronecode and failing to fly responsibly could result in criminal prosecution, including imprisonment.

"Anyone operating a drone must do so responsibly and observe all relevant rules and regulations. The rules for flying drones are designed to keep everybody safe."

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport added: "Operating a drone or unmanned aircraft within the airport's flight restriction zone is a criminal offence and those convicted of doing so could face up to five years in prison and an unlimited fine.

"The flight restriction zone extends to a 2.5 nautical mile circle radius from the runway with extensions out with protecting the flightpath for arrival and departures.

"Endangering the crew and passengers of an aircraft is extremely dangerous and could lead to a catastrophic loss of life.

"Members of the public who witness or are aware of anyone operating a drone near our airfield should contact Police Scotland immediately."

