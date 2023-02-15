U.S. markets closed

Drone Payload Market size to grow at a CAGR of 13.82% by 2027: Growth opportunities led by Advanced Technology Labs AG. and Aerialtronics DV B.V. - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The drone payload market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,795.43 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 13.82%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the parcel sortation market was valued at USD 7,740.90 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising drone applications, the increasing defense spending on unmanned technologies, and the rise in the popularity of drone racing. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drone Payload Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drone Payload Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advanced Technology Labs AG, Aerialtronics DV B.V., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics Co. Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Draganfly Inc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Flyability SA, Headwall Photonics Inc., Imsar LLC, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Sphere Group, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and Northrop Grumman Corp.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report 

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders – 

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by segment type (sensors, weaponry, radar, and others), end-user (defense and commercial), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Sensors

Related Reports:

  • The drone market share is expected to increase to USD 27.78 billion from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by application (industrial, terrestrial imagery and mapping, precision agriculture, inspection and monitoring, and others), type (rotary blade, fixed wing, and hybrid), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The drone data link system market share is expected to increase to USD 4,644.21 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 27.05%. Furthermore, this market research extensively covers automated barriers and bollards market segmentation by end-user (military, civil, and commercial drones), application (fixed wing, rotary wing, and hybrid), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this drone payload market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the drone payload market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the drone payload market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the drone payload market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of drone payload market vendors

Drone Payload Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.82%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 8,795.43 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Advanced Technology Labs AG, Aerialtronics DV B.V., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics Co. Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Draganfly Inc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Flyability SA, Headwall Photonics Inc., Imsar LLC, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Sphere Group, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and Northrop Grumman Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global drone payload market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Weaponry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Radar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Advanced Technology Labs AG

  • 12.4 AeroVironment Inc.

  • 12.5 Autel Robotics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.6 BAE Systems Plc

  • 12.7 Draganfly Inc

  • 12.8 Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • 12.9 Flyability SA

  • 12.10 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

  • 12.11 Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • 12.12 Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • 12.13 Parrot Drones SAS

  • 12.14 Sphere Group

  • 12.15 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

  • 12.17 The Boeing Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drone-payload-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-13-82-by-2027-growth-opportunities-led-by-advanced-technology-labs-ag-and-aerialtronics-dv-bv---technavio-301745236.html

SOURCE Technavio

