Drone Services Market Sales Estimated to Hit USD 97.65 Billion by 2031 - TMR Report

Transparency Market Research
·4 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

•Rapid adoption of drone technology in the construction sector presents significant growth opportunities in the drone services market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global drone services market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2022 to 2031, as per the report by TMR.

Companies in the construction industry are focusing on the usage of drone services for varied purposes, such as site monitoring, surveying, inspection, and mapping. Drone technology has evolved at a rapid pace in the past few years. Key manufacturers are focusing on the launch of drones that are cost-efficient, smaller in size, and offer higher efficiency. Such initiatives are expected to drive industry growth during the forecast period.

Drone Services Market: Key Findings

  • Technological developments in drones have resulted in a rise in utilization of these devices for scanning, mapping, and data collection across a wide range of end-use industries. Moreover, drones are being increasingly adopted across the globe owing to their cost-effectiveness and ability to offer highly effective aerial drone videography and photography. For instance, drones find application in the filmmaking industry in order to film action scenes and capture superior quality video content. Thus, increase in adoption of drone filming technology in Hollywood films offers lucrative business opportunities.

  • Adoption of aerial videography and photography has increased in the real estate industry owing to their ability to highlight real estate or commercial properties, specifically the exteriors. Usage of drones helps to obtain a complete aerial picture of a property. Thus, rise in demand for aerial photos and videos in the real estate industry is creating significant business opportunities for drone service providers.

  • Drone services have been utilized by governments, militaries, and defense organizations of several countries across the globe for the past few years. Moreover, adoption of this technology has risen in various private sectors in recent few years. These services are gaining popularity as an effective and cost-effective solution that can help increase efficiency and improve the operations of an organization.

  • Adoption of drones has increased across various key applications, such as urban development, agriculture, disaster management, traffic management, healthcare, forest and wildlife, mining, and security. These devices have gained immense popularity owing to their ability to empower companies by allowing them to capture highly precise and real-time data at cost-effective rates. This aside, usage of drone services has risen in the commercial sector for varied activities, such as in retail and marketing, logistics, educational institutes, and real estate. These factors are propelling global market development.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19895

Drone Services Market: Growth Drivers

  • Rise in deployment of drones for 3D scanning is likely to fuel industry growth during the forecast period

  • Increase in demand for real-time and high-quality data collection is expected to drive market development

Regional Analysis

  • North America accounted for dominant share of the global market in 2021. This is ascribed to increase in integration of advanced technologies in drone services, significant utilization of drones in real estate and construction sectors, and presence of key players in the region.

  • Asia Pacific and Europe are anticipated to witness significant growth opportunities in the drone services market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in utilization of drone services by companies in agriculture and construction industries.

Drone Services Market: Competition Landscape

  • The drone services industry is consolidated, with a small number of companies holding major share of the market

  • Players are investing in R&D activities in order to develop next-generation products

  • Mergers and acquisitions are trending strategies adopted by companies to expand their businesses

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=19895&ltype=S

Drone Services Market: Key Players

  • Aerodyne Group

  • Aerial Drone Services Inc.

  • AUAV

  • NADAR Drone Company

  • Arch Aerial LLC

  • Drone Services Canada Inc.

  • CYBERHAWK

  • FLIGHTS Inc.

  • Dronegenuity

  • FlyGuys

  • Phoenix Drone Services LLC

  • Wing Aviation LLC

  • TERRA DRONE CORPORATION

Drone Services Market Segmentation

Services

  • Aerial Photography

  • Inspection & Monitoring

  • Mapping & Surveying

  • Spraying & Seeding

  • Transport & Delivery

End-use Industry

  • Building & Construction

  • Logistics

  • Oil & Gas

  • Energy & Utility

  • Agriculture

  • Mining

  • Tourism

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Others (Petrochemicals, Marine etc.)

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • South America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=19895

Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Industry Reports : -

Wire and Cable Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031

Intelligent Transportation System Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031

Objective Lens Market Size & Share Report, 2022 - 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


