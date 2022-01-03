U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

Drone Services Market size worth $ 60.67 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 23.97% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·6 min read

The increase in adoption of drones across different industry verticals such as agriculture, landscaping, military & defense across the globe, rise in the need for collecting high-quality and real-time data are the main factors driving the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Drone Services Market" By Type (Drone Platform Services, Drone Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services), By Application (Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & surveying), By Industry Verticals (Utility & Power, Security, Search & Rescue), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Drone Services Market size USD 10.88 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 60.67 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.97% from 2021 to 2028.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=33968

Browse in-depth TOC on "Drone Services Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Drone Services Market Overview

The demand for drone services around the world is rising because of the vital benefits of drones across different industry verticals. The application of drone services in the agricultural sector can help the farmers in optimizing the use of the seed, fertilizers, water, and the rest of the others, to remove weeds, pests, fungi by taking the right action, to save time crop scouting, to improve variable-rate prescriptions in real-time and estimate yield from a field. The use of drones in agriculture also helps in spraying fertilizer, herbicide, fungicide, pesticide, seeds, and desiccants precisely.

Furthermore, drone services provide inspection & monitoring services; thus, demand for drone services is rising across military and defense, construction and infrastructure, transport, logistics, and warehousing, amongst others. Across military and defense, drone services provide potential benefits such as anti-terror, border security, counterinsurgency, and crime control. These help in detecting threats and identifying risk-prone areas from a remote location, conducting reconnaissance missions and tracking illegal activities without risking lives, conducting surveillance, and gathering actionable intelligence. With high-quality cameras, sensors, and other components, drones offer high-quality data to the end-users. Drones can capture high-quality images for inspection and other operations.

Key Developments

  • Skyports and Kenya Airways signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in April 2021 to begin operations of permanent unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Kenya. The collaboration aims to investigate the commercial effect and viability of various logistics, inspection, and medical drone use cases.

  • The Ripper Group announced a merger with Surf Life Saving Queensland (SLSQ) in April 2021 to improve the firms' development and operational synergies. The deal is expected to incorporate the Ripper Group's search and rescue drone deployment, research, and training capabilities into Surf Life Saving Queensland's surf lifesaving operations (SLSQ).

  • DJI will release the new DJI Air 2S drone in April 2021. It is a portable camera drone that provides an all-in-one solution. It includes cutting-edge camera enhancements, improved flight performance, and expanded preprogrammed content creation features.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cyberhawk, Identified Technologies, Aerobo, Airware, Deveron UAS, DroneDeploy, Measure, Phoenix Drone Services, Prioria Robotics, SenseFly, and amongst others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Drone Services Market On the basis of Type, Application, Industry Verticals, and Geography.

  • Drone Services Market, By Type

  • Drone Services Market, By Application

  • Drone Services Market, By Industry Verticals

  • Drone Services Market by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Building Automation System Market By Technology (Wired and Wireless), By System (Building Management Software, Environment Control and Lighting Management, Energy Management Systems, Facility Management Systems), By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet of Things (IoT) In Energy Market By Component (Solution, Platforms, Services), By Technology (Cellular Network, Satellite Network, Radio Network), By Applications (Oil and Gas, Coal Mining, Smart Grid), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Agriculture Robots Market By Product (Driverless Tractors, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Milking Robots, Automated Harvest Robots), By Application (Dairy Management, Irrigation Management, Harvest Management, Soil Management, and Inventory Management), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

3D Machine Vision Market By Component (Hardware and Software), By Product (Smart Camera-Based Systems and PC-Based Systems), By Application (Quality Assurance & Inspection, Positioning & Guidance, Measurement), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 5 Blockchain Supplychain Companies managing supply chains with unique technology

Visualize Drone Services Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drone-services-market-size-worth--60-67-billion-globally-by-2028-at-23-97-cagr-verified-market-research-301452675.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

