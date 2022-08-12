U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,232.25
    +22.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,463.00
    +159.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,387.25
    +76.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.50
    +13.20 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.99
    -0.35 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    20.28
    -0.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0299
    -0.0027 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.04
    +0.30 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2163
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2930
    +0.2940 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,947.29
    -573.60 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    569.00
    -5.74 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.34
    +42.43 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Drone Software Market to Generate $21.93 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in the usage of drones for mapping and photography, surge in need for evacuation or rescue operations in cases of man-made or natural disasters, and rise in need for agriculture surveillance are expected to drive the growth of the global drone software market. Closure of manufacturing facilities, reduced military expenditure, and downfall of the aeronautics industry during the COVID-19 pandemic made a negative impact on the market.

Portland, OR, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone software market generated $5.96 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $21.93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Report (376 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9982

Drone Software Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$5.96 billion

Market Size in 2031

$21.93 billion

CAGR

14.5%

No. of Pages in Report

376

Segments covered

Solution, application, architecture, deployment, and region

Drivers

Increase in the usage of drones for mapping and photography

Rise in need for agriculture surveillance

Opportunities

Extensive use of drones in shipping and delivery

Increase in recuse and search operations

Restrains

Stringent regulations on drones

Hacking issue

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global drone software market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

  • Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities including those of drones, which adversely affected its demand during the pandemic. This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

  • More and more drone manufacturers faced revenue crunch during this unprecedented time. In addition, the maintenance costs of drones surged, which negatively impacted its demand.

  • Besides, there was huge financial and economic crisis among nations during the pandemic, and hence reduced GDP of major economies such as the U.S., the U.K., China, France, India, Germany, and others. In 2020, there was a drop in investment in the aerospace and defense industry. This reduction in aerospace and defense spending further aggravated the growth of the market.

  • However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global drone software market based on solution, application, architecture, deployment, and region.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9982

Based on solution, the applications segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The system segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the defense and government segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments such as agriculture, energy and power, construction and mining, media and entertainment, logistics and transportation.

Based on architecture, the open-source segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market. The closed source segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9982

Based on deployment, the onboard drones segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The ground-based segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Europe region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global drone software market report include MEASURE, Pix4D SA, PrecisionHawk, Inc., SENSEFLY, SHARPER SHAPE, SKYCATCH INC, Skydio, Sky-Future, AirMap Inc, Delair, DJI Technology, DroneBase, DroneDeploy, ESRI, Kespry Inc., Skyward IO (Verizon Company), Yuneec, and others.

The report analyzes these key players of the global drone software market. These market players have made remarkable use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to significantly increase their prowess in the industry. The report guides in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by leading players of the market.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9982


Similar Reports We Have on Drone Industry:

Firefighting Drone Market By Type (Fixed-Wing Drones, Multi-Rotor Drones, And Single Rotor Helicopter Drones) and Industry (Corporates, Hospitality, Education, Military & Defense, Government, And Energy & Utilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Underwater Drone Market by Type (Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), and Hybrid Vehicles), Application (Defense & Security, Scientific Research, Commercial Exploration, and Others), Propulsion System (Electric System, Mechanical System and Hybrid System), and Product Type (Micro, Small and Medium, Light Work-Class, and Heavy Work-Class): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Drone Camera Market by Type (SD Camera and HD Camera), Application (Photography & Videography, Thermal Imaging, and Surveillance), Resolution (12 MP, 12 to 20 MP, 20 to 32 MP, and 32 MP & Above), and End User (Commercial, Military, and Homeland security): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Drone Training and Education Services Market by Duration of Service (Short Duration Services, and Long Duration Services), by Application (Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, Modelling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring, and Others), by Industry (Infrastructure, Agriculture, Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Oil and Gas, Utility and Power, Security, Search & Rescue, Mining, Scientific Research, Insurance, and Others), by Solution (Enterprise, and Point): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


Recommended Stories

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • Powell Needs to Speak Up to Stop Ill-Fated Market Rally, Strategist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Principal Global Investors’ Seema Shah is no stock market bull but says the rally that erupted Wednesday may continue until the head of the Federal Reserve steps up and stops it.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya

  • Elon Musk Says Lithium Demand Will Continue to Boom — Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit

    Let’s talk about electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries. The high price of gasoline – still up about $2 since President Biden took office – has boosted interest in EVs. Greater customer curiosity will lead naturally to higher demand, and now we get to batteries, and lithium. Lithium is a metallic element essential in the construction of high-voltage battery systems, and every EV built needs an average of 8 kilos of the metal. Industry experts are saying that lithium demand will far outstrip

  • SEC launches investigation into claims of Melvin Capital misleading investors on meme stocks

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova details a new report that the SEC is investigating Melvin Capital for potentially misleading investors.

  • Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    Illumina (ILMN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -9.52% and 4.73%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Have stocks bottomed? Not until this ‘gorilla’ in equity markets budges, warns BofA

    The big-money investor in U.S. stocks is households, not hedge funds or major corporations. Until households start selling, stocks haven't hit their lows, warns BofA Global.

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • Tesla Announces 3-For-1 Stock Split Date: Is Now The Time To Buy?

    Tesla, Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet, GameStop and Shopify have announced or carried out stock splits in 2022. So what is a stock split and how does it affect your investment?

  • Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains

    Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. The stock surge, which has delivered the S&P's best eight-week period in more than a year, has brought the index within sight of a 50% retracement of its bear market loss.

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Rivian’s Losses Nearly Triple to $1.7 Billion

    The electric-vehicle maker said its operating loss is expected to grow to $5.45 billion, from its previous projection of $4.75 billion for the full year, further pressuring the startup to conserve cash and move quickly to fill customer orders.

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Don’t Trust This Stock Rally. Strategists See More Trouble Ahead for S&P 500.

    Bank of America strategists are remaining cautious. U.S. households represent $38 trillion in assets, or about 52% of the U.S. equity market, and these folks have not yet begun to sell, they say.

  • Ryan Reynolds spent nearly $3 million before consulting his wife Blake Lively: ‘We’re still working through that one’

    Financial planners share how much spouses should be able to comfortably spend from joint income.

  • Why Bakkt Holdings, Marathon Digital Holdings, and Hut 8 Mining Corp Are Rising Today

    Shares of several crypto stocks rose today after reporting earnings results and as closely monitored inflation data continued to come in soft, suggesting that inflation could be peaking. Shares of the digital asset platform and marketplace Bakkt Holdings (NYSE: BKKT) traded more than 12% higher at 10:50 a.m. ET today. Shares of the Bitcoin-miner Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) traded roughly 8% higher, and shares of the miner Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) traded nearly 15% higher.

  • 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

    Renewable energy is hitting its stride in both the Europe and the U.S. Here are six stocks for the long haul.

  • Grocery prices in July had largest price increase since 1979 — with one food staple rising by 38% on the year

    The rise in the cost of living cooled in July, but not for grocery prices. The price of consumer goods and services was steady in July from the previous month, as the Labor Department said Wednesday. In July, the inflation rate compared to a year ago was 8.5%, lower than 9.1% in June, a 41-year record, helped by lower prices in energy.

  • Hapag-Lloyd more than trebles H1 net profit, sees economic uncertainty

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German container shipper Hapag-Lloyd on Thursday posted a net profit of 8.7 billion euros ($8.94 billion) for the first half of 2022, more than three times as much as a year earlier, but said war in Ukraine and the coronavirus crisis somewhat clouded its prospects. The company, the world's fifth-biggest container line, upheld forecasts made on July 28 for full year 2022 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to range between 18.2 billion and 20.1 billion euros, and for earnings before interest and tax to come in between 16.3 billion and 18.2 billion euros. But the forecast remained subject to uncertainties about the war, the COVID-19 pandemic and signs that spot freight rates were beginning to ease, the company said.

  • Masayoshi Son Is Now Down $4 Billion on His SoftBank Side Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Masayoshi Son has now lost more than $4 billion on a series of side deals he set up at SoftBank Group Corp. to boost his compensation, a painful blow triggered by the broad downturn in the technology market. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victor

  • Inflation: What July’s CPI data means for the Fed

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung explains July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and what the report means for the Fed moving forward.