Dronedek Looks to the Future of Delivery and Sees Autonomy

·3 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of package delivery will be autonomous and tech-driven and consumers should start preparing now to reap its benefits, predicts Dronedek Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dan O'Toole.

"We have reached a place where consumers want things delivered better, faster, fresher and cheaper," says O'Toole. "Getting the most for the least is what it's all about. Paying less, not having to leave, having the quality and freshness, right now, is where we want to be."

Meeting this consumer demand will speed autonomous delivery, he said, adding that he is optimistic consumers will quickly adapt to the new opportunities.

"Consumers are often skeptical of new technology, and autonomous delivery is no different, but had consumers not already been ready to adapt in earlier times, we'd still be delivering packages by horse and buggy," he said.

O'Toole plans to have Dronedek mailboxes of the future available for subscription service in the first quarter of 2023. Dronedek mailboxes are secure devices that can accept deliveries of every kind – human, robotic or drone.

Top 4 benefits of autonomous delivery:

  1. No more worry about package theft, damage or inaccurate delivery: Dronedek mailboxes provide a climate-controled, secure receptacle to store deliveries until consumer retrieve them whether they're delivered by drone, robot or human. They're controlled by app so sensitive deliveries can be safely shipped and stored.

  2. No noise or privacy issues: Most consumer concerns about autonomous delivery have already been addressed. Dronedek is working with partners to reduce drone noise, and laws already exist to address privacy and safety.

  3. Safety will increase: Autonomous delivery will improve safety around the country. Both aerial drones and unmanned autonomous vehicles have significant operational time under their belts and have proven safer than manned operations in the same scenarios.

  4. A cleaner environment: Autonomous delivery is better for the environment. For every 1 percent of shipped items being delivered autonomously to a Dronedek in the US, 3,000 trucks will no longer be needed. That means fewer greenhouse gases, road repair, lower fuel costs, fewer accidents, fewer injuries, fewer deaths and lower insurance costs.

"I am so optimistic about the future," adds O'Toole. " Better, faster, fresher, cheaper are all metrics that deliver on the promise of autonomy."

About Dronedek

Dronedek is one of the first companies in the world to focus on package security for traditional and autonomous delivery methods. Its mailboxes will keep packages hot or cold, alert users to package arrivals or pickups, recharge drones and other electrical devices serve as an alert to emergency response services. It is controlled by app or key. Dronedek has raised nearly $8 million from investors to grow the company, launch pilot programs and bring the mailboxes to market. To see videos of Dronedek in action, visit Dronedek: The Next Generation Mailbox and New Dronedek Smart Receptacle. Learn more: https://www.dronedek.com.

Invest in Dronedek at the company's StartEngine crowdfunding campaign page: startengine.com/Dronedek.

CONTACT: Cheryl Reed, 350786@email4pr.com, 317-446-5240

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dronedek-looks-to-the-future-of-delivery-and-sees-autonomy-301705231.html

SOURCE Dronedek

