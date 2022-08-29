Dronedek to Offer Secure Keyless Access Control Through Partnership with Sera4

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dronedek, known for its automated "mailbox of the future," a device that secures and temperature-protects traditionally or autonomously delivered food, mail and packages from any delivery service, today announced their partnership with keyless access control provider Sera4.

"We're locking arms with technology leaders like Sera4 to help build a robust ecosystem for our users," said Dronedek Chairman and CEO, Dan O'Toole. "Through this partnership, Dronedek will have a secure way to grant temporary access to delivery and pickups services by issuing digital keys."

O'Toole said there are several benefits to keyless access control including speed, convenience, and flexibility. "Additionally, in keyless systems, users don't need to carry badges, keys, or fobs. This is especially important in an increasingly contactless and post-pandemic world."

In the future, Sera4 may provide Dronedek with additional features beyond keyless access control. The company also offers market-leading software and hardware, connecting a network of controlled access through smart digital and physical locks.

"We are excited to be a member of Dronedek's distinguished partner portfolio," said Sera4 VP of Global Sales, Eric Corej. "The Sera4 Teleporte platform is a scalable and end-to-end encrypted keyless access control solution which provides secure and reliable access to the Dronedek through the use of a mobile device such as a smart phone or tablet."

Dronedek plans to integrate Sera4 mobile access control in select phases of upcoming pilot programs. Recently, the company completed the first phase of its inaugural pilot in Lawrence, Indiana, where, for the first time in the world that First-Class mail was delivered to Dronedek smart mailboxes by USPS mail carriers, as well as one of Indiana's first drone deliveries of a McDonald's Big Mac and french fries.

About Dronedek: Dronedek is one of the first companies in the world to focus on package security for traditional and autonomous delivery methods. Designed to accept autonomous delivery, the Dronedek mailbox also accepts traditional mail delivery and is destined to become an everyday utility service alongside internet, power, or water. The device will keep packages hot or cold; alerts users to package arrivals or pickups; recharges drones and other electrical devices; and in times of need can even serve as an alert to emergency response services. An app controls everything from when the device is opened for delivery and retrieval to its emergency alarm features. See the mailbox and learn more at www.dronedek.com

About Sera4 Ltd.:

Sera4 protects critical infrastructure in remote places around the globe. Teleporte, Sera4's keyless platform for physical access control, is both easy to use and highly secure. Operating across four continents, Sera4 provides security and identity control for some of the world's largest service providers. Learn more at https://www.sera4.com/.

Media contact: Cheryl Reed at 317-446-5240 or 343455@email4pr.com

