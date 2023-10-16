Advertisement
Drones in Russia are mainly from China - finance minister

Reuters
·1 min read

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Russia's drones are mostly sourced from China so Moscow will spend more than 60 billion roubles ($618 million) on a new national project to develop drone manufacturing, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told lawmakers on Monday.

"We are spending additional money on drones - and more than 60 billion roubles on a new national project to develop our own drone base," Siluanov said. "The task is that 41% of all drones by 2025 should have the label 'Made in Russia'."

"Today, drones are mainly from the People's Republic of China," he said.

Drones have played a major part in the Ukraine war, both for attacks but also for reconnaissance amid fierce artillery battles. ($1 = 97.0880 roubles) (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

