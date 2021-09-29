U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,373.50
    +30.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,358.00
    +183.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,902.75
    +138.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.10
    +18.10 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.91
    -0.38 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.10
    +7.60 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1660
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.85
    +3.09 (+16.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3400
    -0.1400 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,458.39
    +608.76 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.79
    -3.35 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.04
    +60.94 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

DroneSeed's $36M A round makes it a one-stop shop for post-wildfire reforestation

Devin Coldewey
·10 min read

DroneSeed started as a tech-powered alternative to the backbreaking work of large-scale tree-planting, but this important task is only one small part of forest restoration, the infrastructure for which is being pushed to the breaking point by wildfires. Armed with $36M in new funding, the company is reimagining reforestation from root to crown in a modern and vertically integrated way, grafting carbon futures and AI to century-old machinery and logistics.

When I first wrote about DroneSeed, the company had just made its debut, showing off its custom-built drones and systems for accelerating reforestation efforts. All the problems and solutions discussed in that article are ongoing — though the company is expanding, it isn't by any means changing its core product, which is (as you might guess from the name) using drones to deliver seeds to forests damaged by wildfires.

Seeds, meet drones

DroneSeed co-founders Grant Canary (CEO), left, and Ben Reilly (CTO) hold a pair of the company's drones.Image Credits: DroneSeed

Briefly stated, DroneSeed replaces human tree planters, who do an invaluable job and do it well, but are increasingly scarce due to the difficulty and low pay of the work, and meanwhile the scale of devastation from fires long ago passed beyond the capabilities of manual labor. Instead of people, the company employs automated drones equipped with specially engineered seed packets and dispensers; they fly low over the landscape, identifying the best places for seed packets — not too rocky, a shallow slope, and many such variables — and fires them off. Drones can deliver dozens of seed packets or, with a more offensive loadout, spray invasive plants that inevitably appear in the wake of fires before trees can take root.

This approach has countless advantages: it replaces undesirable and dangerous jobs of both planters and brush pilots, whose low-altitude helicopter work is unbelievably perilous; the engineered seed packets resist predators like enterprising squirrels; a truck with a fleet of drones can mobilize faster (in a month versus as much as years) and cover far more ground (about 6x) than human operations; the data-heavy process is easily audited and tracked.

That night, a forest flew

Back then the team was still working on early pilot projects, but now the model has been proven in some large scale deployments. Not only that, but the methods have been supercharged by improvements on the tech, research, and regulatory sides. Improved data handling, a larger magazine for seed "pucks," and FAA approvals for drone swarms and flying beyond line of sight mean the same number of drones can do far more work, faster and better than when they first took to the sky.

But what co-founders Grant Canary and Ben Reilly and their growing crew — now over 60 people, up from a dozen or so when I last talked with them — have found is that no matter how effective they make drone-based planting, it's only one step in a multi-year process that involves numerous industries, all of which have been stretched to the limit by the continually growing and intensifying wildfires.

The square mileage burnt by fires has doubled in the last 20 years, and the fires themselves are stronger, well beyond the healthy, naturally occurring fires of the past that clear out brush and dead wood, and activate a forest's naturally occurring recovery mechanisms. The ones raging today cover far more ground and leave nothing behind but ash and charcoal. "At some point you run out of nature," said DroneSeed's Matthew Aghai, who's heading up the growing side of things.

Where the heroic work of firefighters ends, the years-long follow-ups by forestry authorities and the private planting industry begins, but now their efforts are being held back by an unexpected obstacle: a tree shortage.

Nurseries under fire

The aftermath of a wildfire, clearing an area of trees.
The aftermath of a wildfire, clearing an area of trees.

Image Credits: DroneSeed

Seed banks and nurseries, both publicly and privately held, have been unable to keep up with demand for years now. Due to market prices (and perhaps manipulation and neglect) beyond the scope of this article, we simply don't have the millions of seedlings necessary to replant the innumerable acres being scoured on a yearly basis.

Having studied the public-private relationships and markets, DroneSeed determined that it's true after all: if you want a job done right, sometimes you have to do it yourself. So they bought Silvaseed, a seed and tree supplier that's been in business in the pacific northwest for around 150 years.

Silvaseed has been successful all that time, supplying customers all over the world going back a century, but has remained a modest operation due to the limited capital in the sector. After all, until quite recently there hasn't been a run on seedlings that suggested the companies growing them could profitably double or triple their operations.

The company's seed sorting facility is filled with state of the art machinery... from the middle of the 20th century. But DroneSeed's team was amazed by it nonetheless: an industrial-scale seed sorting and storage facility just waiting to be disassembled, cleaned and oiled, then put back together with some 21st century improvements. They've committed to keeping on and in fact expanding the Silvaseed team as well, so it's not a black Friday for them over there. Anyway, who but the original crew would know the ins and outs of the machinery, and the ancient and comprehensive card catalog tracking decades of purchases?

A tree seedling and a drone sitting behind it.
A tree seedling and a drone sitting behind it.

Image Credits: DroneSeed

More importantly, however, this is a step for DroneSeed towards becoming not just a planting provider, but the only one-stop shop for wildfire reforestation efforts in the country — perhaps the world, at the scale they are working towards. Today, if you're an owner or administrator of a large forest and a wildfire rages through destroying five thousand acres of it, you're looking at months, perhaps a year or two of calls and paperwork with state agencies, insurance companies, seed providers, planters, and half a dozen others. DroneSeed aims to make it a single call, and if all goes well there will be seeds (ensconced in nutrient-filled, squirrel-resistant pucks) on the ground within a handful of months.

"A recent study came out stating that nationally we need to 6x seed collection and 2x nursery space to truly leverage reforestation to mitigate the worst effects of climate change," said Canary. "We're doing that work. We've expanded Silvaseed to be the largest private seed bank on the west coast. We also grow millions of seedlings each year and are doubling capacity."

Of course, there are no trees if there's no money. And the existing pipeline for paying for reforestation is as slow and cumbersome as any decades-old public-private partnership you'd care to name, except with the added difficulty that the work itself takes place in remote and wild areas only recently ablaze. Think getting your street resurfaced is a pain? Try replanting 10,000 acres of wilderness with methods pioneered a century ago.

Ex ante carbon

Image Credits: Ryan Warner / DroneSeed

Landowners whose forests have burned down have, in the past, relied on state funds and insurance money to replant, in the hopes that those forests, once they regrew in 15 or 20 years, would realize their assessed value. Many have opted not to restore the forests at all, instead completing the job the fire started by clearcutting the remainder and converting it to pasture.

In recent years carbon credits have appeared as a new funding source for these projects: seeking to offset emissions but unwilling or unable to change their own processes, companies will pay to have trees planted. The problem is these credits are very, very limited in volume and also take years or decades to mature. Companies compete over buying them, driving the price up per ton of carbon sequestered.

The biggest, richest companies in the world are dying to show how eco-conscious they are, and would spend ten times or more what they do today on carbon reduction projects, if they only had something to spend it on.

The financial innovation that DroneSeed feels confident will support its work — and empty the bursting coffers of industries straining to appear ethical — is carbon futures, or "ex ante" credits. Think "I'll gladly grow you a forest tomorrow for funding today," but with a lot of independent oversight.

Organizations such as Climate Action Reserve have pioneered and promulgated a standard approach. An ex ante credit pays for efforts to begin reforestation now, with no need to wait for growth or confirmation. The trees are planted, and the land then put under a long-term easement to legally ensure it isn't just going to be logged. An independent forestry team inspects the land after a year or two, confirming the number and health of the planted trees. And DroneSeed improves this process by a number of means, primarily collecting and tracking an enormous amount of data literally from the moment they pick up a seed — its location, type, elevation and other attributes are noted — to when and where it's planted, down to the minute and meter, and later, that data can be used to more easily gauge growth and planting success.

I had trouble at first understanding the money movement here — financial instruments aren't my strong point, least of all one so abstract. But there really are billions of dollars waiting to be spent on reforestation that are being held back because there's no structured way to do so. Sure, Apple could give $50M to a nursery or forestry concern, but it would just be plain old philanthropy, and there's little oversight to make sure that $50M goes to good use. When someone comes to them and says, what exactly did that money accomplish, they can only pass the buck.

While for compliance and regulatory purposes official carbon credits are still the only option, ex ante credits aim to be sort of like a LEED or UL standard: though privately defined and verified, still crucial and even necessary part of the industries they enable. Projects certified with, for instance, CAR's Climate Forward plan, meet guarantees of growth and oversight, so that when that $50M gets spent, it's as sure gone towards that amount of carbon reduction as that a LEED-certified building has certain levels of energy efficiency.

In this way companies can get something a little more tangible out of their greenwashing budget. Being able to say, and prove, that your company covered the reforestation of however many thousands of acres, and in the process removed the equivalent of however many millions of tons of carbon, is a valuable proposition. And the people doing the actual seed collection, sorting, growing, planting, checking, and everything else desperately need the means to do so at greater scale or the rate of destruction will overtake the rate of restoration — a tipping point no one would like to encounter.

Meanwhile landowners can take land destroyed by fires and turn it from liability to asset by, essentially, letting an ex ante credit buyer help finance the restoration and agreeing to leave the resulting trees in place for 20, 50, or 100 years. Between that, the insurance, and grants, they should come out ahead instead of having to give up the land for lost.

The $36M A round making all this possible for DroneSeed was led by Social Capital and Seven Seven Six, with participation from Gaingels with Flight.vc, HBS Lady Angels, Julia Lipton’s Awesome People Ventures, and the Coalition angels including Ashley Mayer.

"Trees aren't a silver bullet for climate change, but we can buy time," said Aghai, a veteran of the forestry services. But like efforts in solar, vehicle electrification, and other climate-focused actions, reforestation requires an immense up front investment to make up for lost time.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Gevo Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is trading higher Monday after the company announced that it received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a process that encompasses upgrading ethanol and bio-based alcohols into drop-in, bio-based diesel and jet-fuel products. The patented process establishes a new technology and route to hydrocarbons that did not previously exist. This creates an opportunity for Gevo to diversify ethanol production to help meet increasing demand for renewable

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • U.S. Steel leak in Indiana temporarily closes plant

    A rusty-colored liquid leaked from the U.S. Steel Portage plant and was discovered in the Burns Ditch waterway at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Park Service.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking on Tuesday

    After bounding higher to start the week yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed in the other direction today. Instead, shareholders are likely responding to the stock's rise yesterday and to news related to another company dealing in hydrogen production, Cummins (NYSE: CMI). The other likely catalyst for the stock's decline is the news that Cummins has received a $5 million award from the Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.

  • Why Bloom Energy, FuelCell Energy, and Plug Power Stocks Popped Today

    Ending the week on a sour note, shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) all tumbled lower on Friday. As of 11:48 a.m. EDT, shares of Bloom Energy are up 5.3%, while FuelCell Energy's stock and Plug Power's stock are up 10.2% and 6.1%, respectively. While some positive news from Wall Street is a catalyst for the rise in Plug Power's stock today, other investors are choosing to power up their portfolios with Bloom Energy and FuelCell Energy after learning of some encouraging news out of the Golden State.

  • Grizzly bear trail-cam appearance both awesome and terrifying

    A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured footage showing a large grizzly bear marking territory by standing and rubbing its back against a tree.

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • China’s crypto ban could free up more energy than Finland uses in a year

    China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies came to a head on Friday with an announcement that all crypto-related activities would now be illegal. For years, China has been home to the largest share of bitcoin miners in the world. In August 2019, bitcoin miners in China made up three-quarters of the global hashrate, a measure of crypto-mining activity.

  • Bear Charges Wildlife Camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory

    A grizzly bear charged at a trail camera in Canada’s Yukon territory, footage captured on August 9 shows.This video uploaded to Facebook shows the bear enjoying a back scratch against a tree, before it runs towards the camera.“Look at those claws!” David Troup exclaimed on his Yukon Wildlife Cams Facebook post. The accompanying caption read: “A grizzly bear runs toward the camera in slow motion after marking a tree in early August”. Credit: David Troup via Storyful

  • The Winners and Losers in Asian Markets From Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- The global spike in energy prices and China’s power shortage is creating more losers than winners in Asian equities.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAt least 20 provinces and regions making up more than two-thirds of China’s

  • China energy crunch triggers shutdowns, pleas for more coal

    China faces mounting pressure to ramp up coal imports and ensure supplies to keep lights on, factories open and water flowing as a severe power crunch roils the northeastern industrial heartland. With electricity shortages sparked by coal shortages crippling large sections of industry https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-power-crunch-begins-weigh-economic-outlook-2021-09-27, the governor of Jilin province, one of the hardest hit in the world's no.2 economy, called for a surge in coal imports, while a power company association said supply was being expanded "at any cost". News organisations and social media carried reports and posts saying the lack of power in the northeast had shut down traffic lights, residential elevators and 3G mobile phone coverage as well as triggering factory shutdowns.

  • Beaver dam causes property to flood, home to sink

    It has been an ongoing problem, Berggren says.

  • Why Tesla Shares Are Falling

    Shares of large technology companies, including Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Tesla is a vertically integrated sustainable energy company that also aims

  • Nine days after eruption, lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean

    Red hot lava from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the mountain, wrecking buildings and destroying crops. Officials said the lava flowing into the sea could trigger explosions and clouds of toxic gases and the Canary Islands' emergency service urged those outdoors to immediately find a safe place to shelter. "When the lava reaches the sea, the lockdown must be strictly observed," Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of the Pevolca response committee, said earlier on Tuesday.

  • Underwater Utah ghost town hidden for 64 years is uncovered by drought. Take a look

    The ghost town was home to 27 families in the 1950s.

  • These 3 Dividend-Paying Renewable Energy Stocks Can Help You Withstand a Market Crash

    Renewable energy projects can generate consistent cash flows for decades, and that could help investors in a market crash.

  • Three earthquakes hit SC over several hours, and the last one was the strongest

    Eight earthquakes have been confirmed in the same area of South Carolina in little more than two months.

  • Boeing showcases eco-friendly tech as industry faces pressure

    Boeing Co showcased efforts to boost efficiency in its aircraft on Monday, a week after rival Airbus staged a similar conference, as global aviation faces growing political pressure to cut emissions and demands by environmental groups for curbs to air travel. Boeing's event at its flight test hangar in Seattle was anchored by an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 flying demonstrator equipped with potential upgrades like a drag-reducing warning light and cabin sidewalls made from recycled carbon fiber. "Many of our improvements come with a lot of small things at once," Boeing Vice President of Product Development Mike Sinnett told Boeing employees, industry and government officials and media gathered inside the building.

  • Glass4Good Recycling Program Launches at O-I Danville

    The idea behind Glass4GoodTM, a pilot glass recycling program rolling out at O-I Glass plants in the U.S., is that recycling glass is a win-win-win: a win for keeping glass packaging in the manufac...

  • 3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Fossil fuels have dominated the energy market for more than a century. This energy transition will take decades. Three energy companies that appear well positioned for this interim period are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).