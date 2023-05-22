DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at DroneShield Limited's (ASX:DRO) future prospects. DroneShield Limited engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of hardware and software technology for drone detection and security in Australia, and the United States. The AU$173m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$949k on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is DroneShield's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

DroneShield is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Aerospace & Defense analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$1.8m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 82%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of DroneShield's upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.5% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

