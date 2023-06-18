DroneShield Limited's (ASX:DRO) Share Price Matching Investor Opinion

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry in Australia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.3x, DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) looks to be giving off strong sell signals with its 8.4x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has DroneShield Performed Recently?

DroneShield certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is DroneShield's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like DroneShield's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 59% gain to the company's top line. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 57% each year during the coming three years according to the sole analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to only expand by 11% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that DroneShield's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What Does DroneShield's P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of DroneShield's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

