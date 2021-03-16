U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

Dropbox will let users store 50 passwords for free

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

You won't need to pay for an account to try Dropbox's password manager. The company has revealed that Dropbox Passwords will be available to free (that is, Basic) users beginning in early April. The no-charge option will store up to 50 passwords synced across three devices. You'll have secure password sharing with others "soon after," Dropbox added. 

The cap is clearly meant to steer you toward paid Dropbox plans, as there's a real chance you'll need more than 50 logins in an era where streaming and cloud services are abundant. Nonetheless, the free option makes Dropbox Passwords accessible to many more people. It could also provide a competitive edge — LastPass recently limited free syncing to one device type, for example, making that offering impractical if you want access to passwords on both your computer and phone. It should be easier to get by with Dropbox's free offering, even if you'll still bump into limitations.

    BYU professor D.J. Lee has patented a two-factor facial recognition authentication system that scans a subject's face and a unique facial action for identity verification.

    Google is launching a families website featuring resources designed to help parents teach kids about tech and screen time from PBS Kids, Sesame Workshop and meditation platform Headspace.

    Instagram is making it harder for creeps by preventing adults from sending DMs to teens that don't follow them, and making it harder to find those teens.

    The wearable market in Q4 2020 grew by 27 percent over last year and the largest beneficiary of that, by far, was Apple, according to IDC.

    Corsair's new 60-percent mechanical gaming keyboard isn't really bad, but it also isn't particularly good either.

    Amazon's labor practices come under heavy scrutiny in the run-up to Alabama's crucial union vote.

    This week the Zack Snyder edition of 'Justice League' will debut on HBO Max.

    Fortnite's new season, dubbed Primal, is a survivalist's dream that includes animals, crafting, and fearless adventurer Lara Croft.

    One of the last Western social media apps available in China, Signal, has now gone dark in the nation.

    Facebook has signed a three-year deal that would give it permission to use content from News Corp properties in Australia.

    An Azure problem took down several Microsoft online services, but they should be back up soon.

    While comfortable and effective, minor issues pile up for this $250 single-purpose gadget.

  • Emma Watson, Who Is Not Retiring, Has A New Haircut

    HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: Actress Emma Watson attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) According to recent paparazzi photos, Emma Watson is now sporting a choppy, shoulder-length bob. The actress was spotted grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills with her boyfriend, Leo Robinton, on March 10. It’s unclear exactly when Watson chopped her hair short, as this is one of the few times she’s been seen out during the pandemic, but the caramel-toned bob is a marked difference from the last time we saw her when she still had her hair grown out well past her shoulders at the premiere for Little Women. Whenever the actress last saw a pair of scissors, this springtime debut is definitely the shortest we’ve seen her hair in years. Still, this blunt, above-the-shoulder bob is hardly the shortest hairstyle Watson has rocked: Who could forget her iconic pixie cut from 2010? In fact, Watson has said she would keep her hair shorter in general if it weren’t for her acting career. Beverly Hills, CA – *EXCLUSIVE* – Actress Emma Watson shows off a chic new bob as she is seen leaving a visit to a Beverly Hills tailor. Emma was spotted at Ferrarini Cafe with boyfriend Leo Robinton where they ordered a couple of panini sandwiches the shop is famous for. Emma headed off to her appointment leaving Leo to wait for their order. Leo headed to the tailor with their lunch and was there for about an hour before he was seen heading off. Emma remained for another two hours until she was finally seen leaving the building with the sandwich in her hand. It seems she never got a chance to finish it. Pictured: Emma Watson BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* “I have to [cut my hair] for roles,” Watson told Glamour back in 2012. “But if I had it my way, I would have just kept it short forever. Of course, men like long hair. There’s no two ways about it. The majority of the boys around me were like, ‘Why did you do that? That’s such an error.’ And I was like, ‘Well, honestly, I don’t really care what you think!’ I’ve never felt so confident as I did with short hair.” Whether this new hairstyle is for an upcoming role or not is unclear, especially considering reports emerged recently that she planned to give up acting altogether after 20 years in the business. In late February, the Daily Mail ran a story claiming that Watson’s agent said her career had become “dormant.” But not so fast: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t,” Watson’s manager, Jason Weinberg, told Entertainment Weekly. While the actress’s fans may be hoping the new bob haircut is, in fact, for an upcoming role, there’s always a chance she just cut it short and added some highlights because she felt like changing things up coming out of quarantine. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Cardi B Debuted A Pink Pixie At The Grammys 2021J.Lo Inspired Me To Dye My Hair For The First TimeKatie Holmes Sports Super-Dark Hair For NYC Spring

    Two decades after its debut in the 2001 Series 7, BMW’s iDrive infotainment system is among the best on the market. It’s about to get even better — think, natural language processing, gesture control and cloud-based machine learning — with the release of its latest iteration, iDrive 8, aboard the upcoming BMW iX and i4.

    Autry is headed to the Titans.

    The All-Pro special teamer may be headed for free agency.

    A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly creating deepfake videos to get rivals kicked off her daughter's cheerleading squad.

  • Philippines National Grid Taps Banks for $1.5 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- National Grid Corp. of the Philippines has picked banks to work on its initial public offering and has increased its targeted size to at least $1.5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter, paving the way for the biggest listing in the nation’s history.The high-voltage electricity network operator, commonly known as NGCP, has selected Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG to work on the first-time share sale, said the people, asking not to be named as the process is private. It may also add other banks to help with the listing, they said.The company aims to raise about $1.5 billion from the IPO though the figure could go as high as $2 billion, the people said. NGCP is seeking a valuation of $8 billion to $10 billion from the share sale, which could happen as soon as the fourth quarter, the people said.At $1.5 billion, which is higher than Bloomberg News had previously reported, NGCP’s IPO will be the biggest ever in the Southeast Asian nation, surpassing the $1.3 billion Monde Nissin Corp. is seeking to raise in its upcoming first-time share sale. Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.’s, which raked in $621 million in 2013, is the largest in the Philippines to date, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering such as size and timing could still change, the people said. Representatives for Bank of America, JPMorgan, NGCP and UBS declined to comment.NGCP reached out to bankers to submit proposals for the prospective listing early this year, Bloomberg News reported in January.Under a law signed in 2008 that granted NGCP the franchise, the network operator is required to make a public offering of at least 20% of its outstanding capital within 10 years from the start of operation.NGCP was created as the result of a consortium including State Grid Corp. of China winning the 25-year concession to run the nation’s power transmission network in 2007. The company also counts Synergy Grid & Development Phils Inc. President Henry Sy Jr. and Prudential Guarantee & Assurance Inc. chairman Robert Coyiuto Jr. as shareholders.The power network operator officially started in 2009, according to its website. It has over 21,000 kilometers of transmission lines, 20,000 transmission towers and 140 substations. The IPO plan comes after the country’s energy regulatory commission denied NGCP’s request to further extend the deadline for the share sale. Senator Win Gatchalian urged the watchdog in October to issue an ultimatum on NGCP to comply with the requirement.(Updates with company assets in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Templeton Joins Funding for Agritech Firm Trying to Tame Desert

    (Bloomberg) -- United Arab Emirates-based agricultural technology firm Pure Harvest Smart Farms raised $60 million as it looks to expand across the Gulf at a time when the pandemic has exposed risks to food security in the region.The company’s latest funding consists of a $50 million structured Islamic bond led by Dubai-based finance firm Shuaa Capital PSC, alternative investment manager Sancta Capital Group and Franklin Templeton Investments (ME) Ltd.Supply disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic have highlighted the potential food security risks for countries like the UAE, whose desert climate with soaring summer temperatures means it has to import most of its food from abroad. The country has lately been supporting local food production and investing in greenhouses, aqua culture and vertical farms.“We have conquered this extreme climate,” said Pure Harvest’s founder and chief executive, Sky Kurtz. “We developed a solution in one of the harshest laboratories in the world, the Middle East, particularly the UAE with its extreme heat and humidity.”Pure Harvest will use the funds to grow its presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, Kurtz said. It will also diversify its product offering, invest in research and development, and explore other countries to export its technology.Growth EquityThe additional $10 million is in the form of growth equity anchored by an investment from Sancta Capital in January, along with new institutional investors and existing shareholders. Including the latest fundraising round, Pure Harvest has now received more than $200 million in commitments since it was set up less than five years ago.For Shuaa, this is the second tech investment this month after earlier investing in streaming platform Anghami.Pure Harvest already secured $29.3 million in series A financing and has obtained a grant from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office. It operates eco-friendly greenhouses to grow tomatoes, which it sells to local retailers, supermarkets and hotels.“The company has proven that the Gulf can serve as an excellent agricultural base,” said Gus Chehayeb, chief investment officer at Sancta. The region’s abundant sunlight, vast land, affordable electricity and labor mean it can “beat the industrial greenhouses of Europe,” he said.Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ, whose efforts to boost food security for the UAE included purchasing a stake last year in agricultural trader Louis Dreyfus Co., has previously invested in Pure Harvest. In Saudi Arabia, the company has also partnered with National Agricultural Development Co., part owned by the kingdom’s wealth fund.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

