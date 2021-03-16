Dropbox will let users store 50 passwords for free

Refinery29

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: Actress Emma Watson attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) According to recent paparazzi photos, Emma Watson is now sporting a choppy, shoulder-length bob. The actress was spotted grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills with her boyfriend, Leo Robinton, on March 10. It’s unclear exactly when Watson chopped her hair short, as this is one of the few times she’s been seen out during the pandemic, but the caramel-toned bob is a marked difference from the last time we saw her when she still had her hair grown out well past her shoulders at the premiere for Little Women. Whenever the actress last saw a pair of scissors, this springtime debut is definitely the shortest we’ve seen her hair in years. Still, this blunt, above-the-shoulder bob is hardly the shortest hairstyle Watson has rocked: Who could forget her iconic pixie cut from 2010? In fact, Watson has said she would keep her hair shorter in general if it weren’t for her acting career. Beverly Hills, CA – *EXCLUSIVE* – Actress Emma Watson shows off a chic new bob as she is seen leaving a visit to a Beverly Hills tailor. Emma was spotted at Ferrarini Cafe with boyfriend Leo Robinton where they ordered a couple of panini sandwiches the shop is famous for. Emma headed off to her appointment leaving Leo to wait for their order. Leo headed to the tailor with their lunch and was there for about an hour before he was seen heading off. Emma remained for another two hours until she was finally seen leaving the building with the sandwich in her hand. It seems she never got a chance to finish it. Pictured: Emma Watson BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* “I have to [cut my hair] for roles,” Watson told Glamour back in 2012. “But if I had it my way, I would have just kept it short forever. Of course, men like long hair. There’s no two ways about it. The majority of the boys around me were like, ‘Why did you do that? That’s such an error.’ And I was like, ‘Well, honestly, I don’t really care what you think!’ I’ve never felt so confident as I did with short hair.” Whether this new hairstyle is for an upcoming role or not is unclear, especially considering reports emerged recently that she planned to give up acting altogether after 20 years in the business. In late February, the Daily Mail ran a story claiming that Watson’s agent said her career had become “dormant.” But not so fast: “Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t,” Watson’s manager, Jason Weinberg, told Entertainment Weekly. While the actress’s fans may be hoping the new bob haircut is, in fact, for an upcoming role, there’s always a chance she just cut it short and added some highlights because she felt like changing things up coming out of quarantine. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Cardi B Debuted A Pink Pixie At The Grammys 2021J.Lo Inspired Me To Dye My Hair For The First TimeKatie Holmes Sports Super-Dark Hair For NYC Spring