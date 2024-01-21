Dropbox's (NASDAQ:DBX) investors will be pleased with their decent 45% return over the last three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), which is up 45%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 11% (not including dividends).

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Dropbox was able to grow its EPS at 100% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 13% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Dropbox's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Dropbox has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 41% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 6% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dropbox better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Dropbox (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

