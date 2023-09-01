Dropsuite's (ASX:DSE) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Dropsuite (ASX:DSE) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Dropsuite:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = AU$1.7m ÷ (AU$29m - AU$3.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Dropsuite has an ROCE of 6.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Dropsuite's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Dropsuite.

What Can We Tell From Dropsuite's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Dropsuite is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 6.7% on its capital. In addition to that, Dropsuite is employing 375% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, Dropsuite gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 117% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Dropsuite can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

