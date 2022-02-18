U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

I drove the $45,900 Polestar 2. Here are 3 reasons to buy the sleek new Tesla rival — and 2 ways it falls short.

Tim Levin
·4 min read
The 2022 Polestar 2.
The 2022 Polestar 2.Tim Levin/Insider

  • We drove the 2022 Polestar 2 Single Motor, a $45,900 rival to the Tesla Model 3.

  • The electric car impressed us with its striking looks, sleek interior, and amazing tech interface.

  • While the Polestar 2 shines in many ways, there are some cons to consider before you buy.

You may not know much about Polestar yet, but you should — especially if you're in the market for an electric car.

The new all-electric brand spun out of Volvo in 2017, and its first mass-produced model — the Polestar 2 — is on sale now. We tested the 2022 Polestar 2 and were impressed by its bold styling, user-friendly tech, and solid driving experience. But every car has its shortcomings.

Check out five pros and cons of the Polestar 2 below. Bear in mind, we drove the single-motor Polestar 2, which carries an MSRP of $45,900. Our test car came out to $48,400 with a paint option and a destination charge. A more powerful, dual-motor version with all-wheel drive costs around $50,000 to start.

Pro: People will stare

The 2022 Polestar 2.
The 2022 Polestar 2.

The 2022 Polestar 2.Tim Levin/Insider

With its big butt, stocky stance, and overall chunky looks, the Polestar 2 may not be everybody's cup of tea. But I happen to really like it. It has a presence and attracts attention wherever it goes, but in a distinctly unflashy way.

The Polestar 2 doesn't have any prominent branding explaining what it is, so get ready for a lot of questions from passers by.

Pro: Elegant and intuitive technology

The 2022 Polestar 2.
The 2022 Polestar 2.

The 2022 Polestar 2.Tim Levin/Insider

You may shudder at the idea of a giant touchscreen that controls everything from the air conditioning to the heated seats. But hear me out.

During testing, I found the Polestar 2's infotainment system incredibly intuitive and beautifully designed. I never had to fumble through unnecessary menus to find what I was looking for, and all the most important buttons are just a tap or two away. The whole interface looks extraordinarily crisp and clean.

Polestar uses Google's Android operating system, so Google Maps is built in. One nice touch: When you plot a route, the car displays, quite accurately, how much battery life you'll have when you reach your destination — and after the return trip.

Pro: Sleek and comfortable interior

The 2022 Polestar 2.
The 2022 Polestar 2.

The 2022 Polestar 2.Tim Levin/Insider

Some luxury cars slap you in the face with their extravagance. Not the Polestar 2.

Climb into the car's minimalist cabin and you're greeted by muted gray tones, matte surfaces, and barely anything shiny. The Polestar 2 is pleasant to sit in and feels high-end, but it isn't spilling over with leather or chrome accents. (Though you can add on light-brown leather seats as an option.)

An added bonus: Polestar uses sustainable materials like seat fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles and carpeting derived from recycled fishing nets.

Con: Lacks standard safety tech

The 2022 Polestar 2.
The 2022 Polestar 2.

The 2022 Polestar 2.Tim Levin/Insider

I was disappointed to find that my tester didn't come with blind-spot monitoring or adaptive cruise control, features I like and come standard on many new vehicles, from mainstream models to upscale offerings. As it turns out, you have to buy the $3,200 Pilot package to get Polestar's full assortment of advanced driver-assistance features.

Still, all Polestar 2 models come equipped with advanced safety tech including collision avoidance and lane keeping.

Con: Other EVs have more range

The 2022 Polestar 2.
The 2022 Polestar 2.

The 2022 Polestar 2.Tim Levin/Insider

The single-motor Polestar 2's 270-mile estimated range was totally adequate for my needs, and the dual-motor version's 249 miles may suffice for certain buyers too. But there are other options out there that offer more driving range for a similar cost.

The $51,000 Tesla Model 3 Long Range can travel 358 miles on a full battery, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The rangiest Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV delivers an estimated 314 miles of range for just under $53,000. The Hyundai Kona Electric will take you an EPA-rated 258 miles, and it starts at $34,000.

Read the original article on Business Insider

