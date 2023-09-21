Here’s What Drove Alphabet (GOOG)’s Outperformance in Q2

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Global Value Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, its Investor Class fund ARTGX returned 5.88%, Advisor Class fund APDGX posted a return of 5.89%, and Institutional Class fund APHGX returned 5.92%, compared to a return of 6.18% for the MSCI All Country World Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Artisan Global Value Fund made the following comment about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"Our best performing stocks this quarter were Meta, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Heidelberg Materials. The rise in Alphabet’s share performance was primarily driven by the AI frenzy. Earlier this year, there were some doubts about Alphabet’s ability to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT product. This was a bit ironic since Alphabet has been using AI technology to improve its Google search results and advertising business for years. Indeed, the technology that underpins OpenAI's ChatGPT actually came from Alphabet more than five years ago. But sometimes the market needs a reminder, and Alphabet provided tangible evidence of its capabilities. At a recent developer conference, it launched Bard, a consumer-oriented generative AI version of its search engine, as well as several other concrete examples of how AI could improve its current business. As with Meta, the long-term implications of AI on Alphabet’s business model are still far from certain. But we do believe that it is a technology leader in this field and will participate in whatever direction the technology develops."

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is in 6th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 152 hedge fund portfolios held Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) at the end of second quarter which was 155 in the previous quarter.

