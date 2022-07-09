I drove the coolest new electric SUV in the US. Here's a full photo tour of the fabulous Rivian R1S.

The electric Rivian R1S SUV ships to customers later this summer. Tim Levin/Insider

The Rivian R1S is almost here. I got up close and personal with the startup's stylish electric SUV.

The R1S is a beast both on-road and off, packing more than 800 horsepower and all-wheel drive.

Its frunk, expansive cargo area, and seven seats make it a supremely functional daily driver.

Shopping for an SUV that can carry seven people, blast to highway speeds in a flash, tackle boulders like they're speedbumps, and do it all without using a drop of gas?

The Rivian R1S. Tim Levin/Insider

There's precisely one model that fits the bill: the 2022 Rivian R1S.

After months of delays, Rivian is finally gearing up to start delivering the SUV to customers later this summer.

The California startup invited me to get up close and personal with the R1S — and drive it both on-road and off. I can confirm it's fabulous.

I found it extremely capable, comfortable, and spacious. Plus, the R1S packs plenty of impressive features.

Here's a full tour of what the R1S has to offer, from its wildly useful frunk to its third-row seats.

First, some background: The R1S follows up the R1T pickup truck as Rivian's second consumer vehicle. It's also making a delivery van for Amazon.

Rivian's luxurious trucks target Patagonia-wearing, outdoorsy folks who have a bit of extra money to spend. The first SUVs available now start at $90,000.

The R1S Launch Edition (the first model out and the one I tested) has all-wheel drive by way of four motors — one powering each wheel.

It promises a whopping 835 horsepower and 908 pound-feet of torque, making it much, much quicker and more agile than its size suggests.

Rivian says the R1S will launch to 60 mph from a standstill in three seconds flat, which feels downright bizarre in such a large SUV.

The EPA pegs range at 316 miles, which places the R1S among the longest-range electric vehicles you can buy.

The SUV shines off-road, too. There are several drive modes that dial in the suspension, throttle, and ground clearance for different types of terrain.

Set the R1S to Rock Crawl or All Terrain mode and jack up its ground clearance to the max — 15 inches — and the R1S makes light work of treacherous boulders, water crossings, and impossibly steep grades.

Most owners won't push the limits of their R1S on a regular basis. But the SUV excels at the everyday stuff too.

Instead of the R1T's truck bed, the R1S gets a third row, which means seating for seven.

The way-back is a bit tight for big adults, but it'll work in a pinch if you scoot the second row forward.

Overall, the interior feels super spacious and open, thanks in part to the R1S's two expansive sunroofs.

It feels high-end and solidly built, too. The Launch Edition has stylish gray wood trim on the dash, doors, and elsewhere.

Up front, the driver gets a 16-inch touchscreen that controls practically everything in the vehicle.

It can get a little annoying to not have things like a physical volume knob or tabs to direct the air vents. But overall, the user interface is beautifully designed and snappy.

The cabin is jam-packed with little storage cubbies and USB-C ports, so nobody's left wanting for a spot to stick their phone or a way to charge it.

One thing the R1S isn't lacking is cargo space.

Folding down both rows of seats reveals a giant cargo area that looks like it could fit a full-size refrigerator.

I forgot to pack my fridge, so I had to make do with what I had. I'm 6'1" and could stretch out just fine.

The Rivian R1S. Steve DaSilva

Lift up a panel and you'll find some extra nooks and crannies that fit a first-aid kit and a hose for the built-in air compressor.

Yep, there's a compressor built into the side of the R1S's trunk. Owners will no doubt find it useful for filling up like inflatable kayaks, air beds, mountain bike tires, or the SUV's tires after an off-road adventure.

There's no engine up front, so instead you get a frunk.

It's big enough for a week's worth of groceries or a couple of carry-ons.

It's also where you find the R1S's home charging cable.

The R1S packs a bunch of other neat features you won't find anywhere else.

There's a bluetooth speaker that slides out from underneath the center console, where it charges.

It has a built-in lantern and a USB-C plug for charging devices.

There's a 1,000-lumen flashlight ...

... that pops out of the driver's door.

And you have four options for unlocking the R1S. I got to use a carabiner-style key and a card. Owners will also be able to opt for a wristband and a smartphone app.

If this all sounds great to you, you're not alone.

Rivian is working through thousands of R1S preorders, so you'll have to wait in line until at least 2023 if you plunk down a $1,000 deposit today.

