I drove Kia's futuristic $41,000 electric SUV. Take a photo tour of the sleek EV6.

I drove the 2022 EV6, Kia's latest and sleekest electric SUV.

The little SUV has eye-catching looks, a bold interior, and up to 310 miles of range.

It starts at around $41,000, but the one Kia lent me cost roughly $53,000. Take a closer look.

Sleek new electric cars are taking the world by storm, from Ford's Mustang Mach-E to Tesla's Model Y.

I got to drive one of the coolest and best-selling battery-powered cars: the Kia EV6.

Here's everything you need to know about the futuristic little SUV.

The EV6 starts at around $41,000 for a rear-wheel-drive model with 167 horsepower and 232 miles of range, as estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

All other EV6 models have a larger battery pack, which provides 310 miles of range in rear-wheel-drive cars.

That puts it near the top of its segment, right up there with the Tesla Model Y.

The EV6 is also available with all-wheel drive, which boosts acceleration but decreases range.

The EV6 GT-Line RWD model Kia loaned me for a weekend came out to around $53,000.

There's no denying it — the EV6 is a major head-turner and sticks out from the sea of boring-looking SUVs.

Driving around New York City, the EV6's low ride height, funky integrated spoiler, angry front end, and sharply slanted roof consistently grabbed the attention of bystanders.

It's a car that you just feel cool driving around in.

The EV6 looks like a sporty little hatchback, and it performs like one too.

It handles great thanks to its low center of gravity. And it has direct, precise steering that makes it a blast to whip around corners.

It's much more entertaining to drive than the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which it shares a platform with.

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 charges at an Electrify America fast charging station. Tim Levin/Insider

The rear-wheel-drive model I drove didn't accelerate with the breathtaking force of some more powerful EVs. But it's still pretty quick and kept things interesting.

One major advantage of the EV6: ultra-fast charging speeds.

The SUV is engineered to use the most powerful fast-charging stations around.

Using a 350-kilowatt plug, the SUV can replenish its battery from 10% to 80% (217 miles in long-range models) in a mere 18 minutes, Kia says. That's a game-changer for road trips with multiple charging stops.

Stick an included adapter into the charging port, and you can plug in all manner of appliances and tailgating gear.

I used the EV6's power-sharing capability to make a breakfast consisting of an espresso and some toast.

Get behind the wheel of the EV6 and you’ll see a sporty, maximalist interior full of bold patterns and contrasting colors.

There are also plenty of shiny, metallic accents.

It's a far cry from the muted, minimalist cabin of the Ioniq 5.

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Tim Levin/Insider

Read more: I drove futuristic $40,000 electric SUVs from Kia and Hyundai — I'd pick the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in a heartbeat

The suede and vegan-leather seats were comfortable and nicely bolstered.

Up front, there are two 12.3-inch screens on a cool, curved panel.

The main touchscreen is for apps like the media player and navigation, while the driver's screen shows speed, range, and other key information. I found the center display intuitive and responsive to taps and swipes.

One add-on I loved in my tester was the blind-spot cameras. When you use the turn signal, the relevant blind-spot view appears right in front of you, which helps with merges.

While there's a surprising amount of room inside the EV6, its sporty, teardrop shape and thick pillars hamper rearward visibility.

Its slanted roof also cuts into cargo space. It has 24.4 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 50.2 cubic feet with the seats folded.

Electric cars like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Polestar 2, and all Teslas have a front trunk under the hood. But there isn't one in the EV6.

The Kia instead offers a small compartment that's best used for a mobile charging cord or some (very) small items.

All in all, the EV6 is fun to drive, charges quickly, and is attractively designed inside and out.

It's a fantastic choice for your next electric car.

