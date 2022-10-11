I drove sporty electric SUVs from Tesla and Kia: Why I'd buy the $41,000 EV6 over the $66,000 Model Y

The Kia EV6, left, and the Tesla Model Y. Tim Levin/Insider

I drove the Tesla Model Y and the Kia EV6 to see how the two electric SUVs stacked up.

The Model Y has a big, minimalist interior and an iPad-like touchscreen.

The EV6 is sporty, cheaper, and great for people who want a more traditional interior.

So you want to go electric and you're wondering which car to buy.

On the one hand, there's Tesla, the brand that's synonymous with electric vehicles in the US. On the other, there are electric up-and-comers like Kia.

The South Korean brand sells one of the most exciting and fast-selling EVs: the EV6 SUV. It's sporty, sleekly styled, and excels in the all-important range department.

But can it stand up to Elon Musk's incredibly popular Model Y SUV? I drove both to find out.

Which is cheaper?

The 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line.

The 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line.Tim Levin/Insider

The Kia starts at $41,400, significantly less than the $65,990 Model Y. Equipping the EV6 with all-wheel drive bumps up its price by $10,000 and brings its capability and cost more in line with the Model Y.

What about range?

The Tesla Model Y.

The Tesla Model Y.Tim Levin/Insider

Tesla sells some of the longest-range EVs on the market. The base Model Y offers 330 miles — and that's with efficiency-sapping all-wheel drive as standard.

Kia is nipping at its heels with a robust 310 miles of range in the EV6's $47,500 Wind RWD trim. Base models get 232 miles of range, while all-wheel-drive ones get 274, as rated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

How fast do they charge?

The Tesla Model Y electric SUV.

The Model Y.Tim Levin/Insider

The EV6 is one of the quickest-charging electric cars you can buy. It can boost its battery level from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes when plugged into a sufficiently high-powered station, according to Kia. That would take closer to 30 minutes for the Y.

Still, while Kias rely on home charging or fast-charging third-party stations, Tesla owners can plug into exclusive Supercharger stations, which are common and exceedingly simple to operate.

How do they drive?

The 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line.

The EV6 GT-Line.Tim Levin/Insider

Both cars deliver snappy steering that makes them more fun to drive than other SUVs. The Tesla is more agile, but it sacrifices ride comfort.

The Model Y offers beastly acceleration that throws you back into your seat. The EV6 is available with a powerful all-wheel-drive layout, but I tested the rear-wheel-drive model that trades acceleration for extra driving range.

What about interior and cargo space?

The 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line.

The EV6 GT-Line.Tim Levin/Insider

The vehicles are comparable in size, but the Tesla offers much more room for passengers and cargo. The Model Y's interior feels big and open, thanks in part to its big glass roof, and total storage space measures in at 76.2 cubic feet, including a front trunk.

The EV6 offers 50.2 cubic feet of storage with the seats folded and lacks a proper frunk.

The Model Y. Tim Levin/Insider

Some buyers might prefer the Kia's sporty and bold interior over Tesla's minimalist and button-free aesthetic. People who are repelled by using a touchscreen to control everything should steer clear of the Model Y.

How does the tech stack up?

The Model Y. Tim Levin/Insider

The Model Y's big touchscreen makes it a tech fan's dream. It offers fun features like video games, along with more useful ones like a Sentry Mode, which watches passersby using the car's many exterior cameras. The system regularly gets software updates and new features.

The EV6 GT-Line. Tim Levin/Insider

Though the Kia also has a snappy display, it's not quite an iPhone on wheels and has more conventional controls than the Tesla. But it does have two outlets that provide enough electricity to power household appliances.

Verdict

The 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line.

The EV6 GT-Line.Tim Levin/Insider

It's a toss-up. Both are great electric options that satisfy different desires and price points.

I'd pick the Kia because it was fun to drive, charged super quickly, and offered almost as much range as the Tesla with more analog controls and a more accessible price point.

But if you prize a minimalist interior, tech features out the wazoo, and Supercharger convenience, go with the Model Y.

