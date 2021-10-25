U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.00
    +3.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,558.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,368.50
    +27.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,287.90
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.50
    +0.74 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1629
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.99
    +0.98 (+6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6800
    +0.2200 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,952.34
    +2,140.08 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.86
    +28.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

DRT Holdings Names Rob Cohen Chief Executive Officer

·4 min read

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DRT Holdings, Inc. ("DRT"), a leading manufacturer of highly complex systems and machined components for diverse end markets including metal packaging, aerospace, defense, space, power, medical, and building products, announced that it has appointed Robert S. Cohen as Chief Executive Officer. DRT is a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital, a leading growth and operations oriented private investment firm.

(PRNewsfoto/Mill Rock Capital)
(PRNewsfoto/Mill Rock Capital)

A Dayton-area native, Mr. Cohen brings over 35 years of experience leading specialty manufacturing businesses, with particular focus on the aerospace industry. Prior to joining DRT, he served as Chief Administrative Officer of Whitcraft Group, a manufacturer of highly engineered precision parts for aircraft and engine platforms. Previously, Mr. Cohen served for over fifteen years as President and Chief Executive Officer of TECT Power, a leading provider of complex rotating and structural airfoil components for turbine engines, until its acquisition by Whitcraft.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob as DRT's Chief Executive Officer," said Geoff Greulich, DRT Executive Chairman. "He brings deep aerospace industry knowledge, incredible leadership skills and a proven track record of leading great manufacturing businesses. I am confident that DRT's growth will accelerate under his leadership."

"Rob is passionate about serving customers and brings highly relevant experience to DRT," said Adi Pekmezovic, DRT Board Member and Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Mill Rock Capital. "He has a clear vision for growth across each of DRT's business segments, and he is the ideal leader to build upon DRT's storied history of engineering excellence and product innovation."

Mr. Cohen said, "I am excited to join the DRT family. For many years, I have admired the company for its technical leadership and strong position in its served markets. I look forward to partnering with our customers, suppliers and associates to drive growth at this critical moment in DRT's evolution."

ABOUT DRT HOLDINGS, INC.

Founded in 1949 as the Dayton Reliable Tool & Mfg. Co., DRT Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of precision tools and specialized components for some of the most complex, technically demanding manufacturing applications in the world. The company's full-service solution supports customers from prototype through production where and when quality, efficiency, compliance and sustainability are paramount. DRT is organized in three business segments: Container, Aerospace and Precision. Container is the original developer of easy-open ("pull-top") ends principally used in food and beverage cans and continues to be one of the world's leading providers of equipment, aftermarket parts and services utilized in can production. Aerospace is a manufacturer of precision-machined parts for commercial and military aircraft, commercial space and land-based industrial gas turbine engines. Precision machines tooling and components for various industries, including medical imaging equipment, plastic injection molding and building products. DRT provides value-added services to supplement its core precision machining capabilities, including extensive engineering resources and design-for-manufacturability capabilities, go-to-market support and systems integration. The company currently operates ten locations in the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit https://drtmfgco.com/ .

ABOUT MILL ROCK CAPITAL

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit https://millrock-cap.com/.

Contact
Lambert & Co.
Caroline Luz
203-656-2829
cluz@lambert.com
or
Jennifer Hurson
845-507-0571
jhurson@lambert.com

(PRNewsfoto/Venture Metals)
(PRNewsfoto/Venture Metals)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drt-holdings-names-rob-cohen-chief-executive-officer-301407085.html

SOURCE DRT Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • How Low Can Moderna Stock Go?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is no longer the seemingly invincible, high-flying stock that it once was. There are plenty of reasons why the vaccine stock has lost some of its mojo. To me, there's a much more important question to attempt to answer: How low can Moderna stock actually go?

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • Big Tech companies report earnings: What to know this week

    Investors' focus this week will be on earnings results, with some of the most heavily weighted companies in the S&P 500 poised to deliver their quarterly reports.

  • Cathie Wood Tells Jack Dorsey Deflationary Forces Will Eclipse Supply-Chain Havoc

    (Bloomberg) -- Deflationary forces will overcome the supply-chain induced price pressures buffeting the world economy, Ark Investment Management LLC founder Cathie Wood said in a tweet after a Jack Dorsey post on hyperinflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Mo

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is right to scare everyone about hyperinflation: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 25, 2021.

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • Big Investor Bought Tesla, Plug Power, Nikola, and XPeng Stock

    DNB Asset Management increased investments in Tesla and Plug Power, and initiated positions in Nikola and XPeng in the third quarter. Three of them are soundly beating the market in October.

  • Dow Set to Open at Record, PayPal Spikes—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Facebook kicks off Big Tech earnings Monday—closely watched after Snap's results revealed the impact of Apple's privacy changes on advertising.

  • PayPal Says It Is Not Pursuing Pinterest ‘at This Time’

    PayPal said it is not pursuing an acquisition of digital pinboard site Pinterest “at this time” following reports it was in discussions. Bloomberg had reported last week that the payments company had approached Pinterest about a potential deal, based on a $70-a-share valuation for the social media company, which would have given it a $45 billion market capitalization. PayPal Holdings (ticker: PYPL) shares were up 5.6% in premarket trading Monday, with Pinterest (PINS) shares down 10% to $52 after spiking to $63 last week on news of the potential deal.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • PayPal Says It’s Currently Not Pursuing Pinterest Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. said it isn’t pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc., ending days of speculation over a potential $45 billion deal.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeSan Jose, Californ

  • China's property bubble just got pricked — this could mean trouble for the stock market

    Chinese real estate is down. It's time to pay attention.