DrTalks Presents The Biology of Trauma 3.0 Summit to Take Place Virtually on August 1 -7, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks is proud to announce the upcoming Biology of Trauma 3.0 Summit , taking place virtually from August 1 -7, 2023. This summit is designed to help individuals who are suffering from stored trauma, PTSD, or extreme stress by providing them with the tools and resources they need to identify trauma in their bodies and begin to heal it in a safe and caring space.

Unfortunately, trauma affects a large percentage of the population, with 70% of adults in the U.S. experiencing trauma at least once in their lives. The Biology of Trauma 3.0 Summit aims to provide a felt sense of safety, support, and the capacity for growth and expansion to those who have been affected by trauma.

The Biology of Trauma 3.0 Summit is hosted by Dr. Aimie Apigian, MD, MS, MPH , a double board-certified physician and leading expert on the biology of trauma. She has extensive experience in functional medicine and trauma therapy and is the leading medical expert on stored trauma in the body. Her goal is to help 1 million people accelerate their own trauma healing journey and bring the biology piece of trauma work to every medical and mental health education system in the world by 2041.

The Biology of Trauma 3.0 Summit will cover the biological and psychological effects of trauma on the human body and mind. The summit will help individuals identify the symptoms of trauma, such as low energy, depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and more. This online event will also provide a felt sense of safety and support for individuals who have experienced trauma, helping them become a better version of themselves.

Registration for the Biology of Trauma 3.0 Summit is now open at https://summits.drtalks.com/biology-of-trauma-summit/ . Every one of us experienced trauma. Many of us don't know the degree to which it has affected our lives, our relationships, and especially our physical health. Don't miss this chance to discover the tools to heal from trauma and feel genuinely safe in your body.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. Don't miss this opportunity to heal from trauma once and for all. To learn more about DrTalks visit our newsroom https://drtalks.com/newsroom/

