U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.97
    -65.90 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,030.11
    -530.49 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,669.96
    -190.15 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.36
    -50.38 (-2.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.03
    -0.87 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.60
    +20.00 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0090 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2267
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4570
    -1.0030 (-0.76%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,231.21
    -823.59 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.68
    -22.27 (-3.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

DrTalks Presents The Reverse Inflammaging Body and Mind Longevity Medicine Summit to Take Place Virtually on April 25th-May 2nd, 2023

PR Newswire
·2 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks.com is pleased to announce the upcoming Reverse Inflammaging Body and Mind Longevity Medicine Summit from April 25th to May 2nd, 2023. The summit will be hosted by renowned physician, inventor, and author, Robert Lufkin, MD, and internationally recognized psychologist and expert in resilience, Dr. Stephen Sideroff.

(PRNewsfoto/DrSummits)
(PRNewsfoto/DrSummits)

The free summit will offer participants access to over 40 interviews with doctors and experts, providing evidence-based, clinically proven lifestyle modifications to reverse chronic conditions and improve health and longevity. The summit will also explore the mind-body interaction, emphasizing the impact of stress and emotions on physical health. Additionally, participants will discover the relationship between common products, such as food and cosmetics, and personal health, and learn how to identify toxins and correct deficiencies to improve their healthspan and lifespan.

Dr. Lufkin is a Clinical Professor of Radiology at the USC Keck School of Medicine and Chief of Metabolic Imaging at a large medical network in southern California. He has authored over 200 peer-reviewed scientific papers, 32 book chapters, and 14 books, which are available in six languages. He has also founded and invested in numerous technology companies and has been recognized as one of the '100 Most Creative People in Los Angeles' by Buzz Magazine.

Dr. Sideroff is an internationally recognized psychologist, executive and medical consultant and expert in resilience, optimal performance, addiction, neurofeedback, leadership, and mental health. He has published pioneering research in these fields. He is a professor at UCLA in the Department of Psychiatry & Biobehavioral Sciences and Department of Rheumatology, and director of the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Ethics.

Registration for the Reverse Inflammaging Body and Mind Longevity Medicine Summit is now open at https://drtalks.com/reversing-inflammaging-summit/. Don't miss this chance to discover the tools to improve your healthspan and lifespan now.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. Don't miss this opportunity to improve your longevity and overall well being. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Christi Simoneaux via email: christi@drtalks.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drtalks-presents-the-reverse-inflammaging-body-and-mind-longevity-medicine-summit-to-take-place-virtually-on-april-25th-may-2nd-2023-301779262.html

SOURCE DrTalks

Recommended Stories

  • AbbVie Provides Regulatory Update On Parkinson's Disease Drug Candidate

    AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) provided a regulatory update on its New Drug Application (NDA) for ABBV-951 Wednesday morning. What To Know: AbbVie said it received a response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its NDA for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease. The NDA is based on results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, which demonstrated statistically significant improvement in "On" time without troublesome dyskinesia compared to oral immediate-

  • CDC Rings Alarm About Deadly Fungus. 6 Things to Know.

    The number of infections from the Candida Auris fungus, which can be deadly for people who are already sick, is small but rapidly growing.

  • Top 1% Biotech 89bio Scores 25% Gain As Battle In Liver Disease Heats Up

    Small biotech company 89bio scored a win Wednesday in fatty liver disease, and ETNB stock rocketed well above its 50-day moving average.

  • Accelerated Approval For Gene Therapies - US Health Regulator Looks To Improve Process

    The FDA seeks to optimize the development of gene therapies to help get accelerated approval of therapies. The US health regulator is looking to encourage using biomarkers, such as pulse and blood pressure, which are characteristics of the body that can be measured. The FDA will support using biomarkers as substitutes for other biological indicators in gene-therapy clinical trials to help clinch "accelerated approval," Reuters reported citing the agency's official Peter Marks. FDA grants acceler

  • Gilead (GILD) Announces OS Data on Yescarta From ZUMA-7 Study

    Gileads Yescarta shows statistically significant improvement in overall survival for initial treatment of R/R LBCL patients versus historical standard of care in curative setting.

  • Anti-Fungus Stock Surges After Warnings Over Drug-Resistant Strain

    (Bloomberg) -- Scynexis Inc., a pharmaceutical company that develops antifungal medicines, notched its largest two-day surge ever on Wednesday following a report of the increasing threat of a drug-resistant fungus spreading in the US. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by

  • Here's Why You Should Add Novo (NVO) Stock to Your Portfolio

    Novo (NVO), a top-ranked stock at present, enjoys a strong foothold in the Diabetes Care market with increasing market shares driven by Rybelsus, Ozempic and Victoza's strong performance.

  • Senators press Moderna CEO on COVID-19 vaccine price hike

    Moderna’s CEO on Wednesday defended a plan to more than quadruple the company’s COVID-19 vaccine price, but he also said the drugmaker will work to ensure patients continue paying nothing at drugstores or clinics. Stephane Bancel told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that the drugmaker will charge a list price of around $130 per dose for the vaccine in the U.S. More than 270 million doses of Moderna’s original COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots have been administered in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Roche Joins Hand With Lilly To Improve Early Diagnosis Of Alzheimer's Disease

    Roche (OTC: RHHBY) announces collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) to support the development of its Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel (EAPP). The EAPP is a blood test that aims to facilitate the earlier diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. If approved, the EAPP test would be an additional tool to identify low likelihood of amyloid pathology in symptomatic patients and determine whether they should proceed to further evaluation and testing that may confirm a diagnosis. Also Read: New Four

  • Alnylam CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sees growing the company as 'a wonderful challenge'

    When Greenstreet joined the drugmaker as chief operating officer in 2016, it had yet to turn its RNA-silencing technology into commercial drugs. Now, it's a nine-figure company.

  • More deaths, injuries linked to recalled eyedrops

    U.S. officials are reporting two more deaths and additional cases of vision loss linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria. The eyedrops from EzriCare and Delsam Phama were recalled in February and health authorities are continuing to track infections as they investigate the outbreak. In the latest government tally, 68 people were diagnosed with infections from the bacteria, which has now caused a total of three deaths and eight cases of people losing their vision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Tuesday.

  • CVRx Touts Long-term Benefits For Barostim In Heart Failure Patients

    CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX) announced detailed preliminary results of the post-market phase of the BeAT-HF trial at the second annual Technology and Heart Failure (HF) Therapeutics (THT) conference. The company announced the preliminary topline results of the BeAT-HF (Baroreflex Activation Therapy for Heart Failure) post-market randomized clinical trial. Safety - Major Adverse Neurological or Cardiovascular (MANCE) system or procedure-related event-free rate MANCE-free rate of 97%. Long-term symptom

  • Most workers are struggling with their mental health, and company’s confusing healthcare programs aren’t helping

    Most workers struggling with their mental health say it's making them less productive.

  • Additional COVID-19 Booster Shots? Officials Anticipate FDA Authorization Within Few Weeks

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reportedly moving toward authorizing a second round of omicron-targeted COVID-19 booster shots for the elderly and other people at high risk. FDA officials could decide within a few weeks and could change their mind, Wall Street Journal reported citing the people close to the matter. The deliberations come as some people especially vulnerable to infection have asked their doctors to give them a second round of the updated booster, even though the FDA hasn

  • RenovoRx’s Principal Investigator of Phase III Clinical Trial Discusses Positive Interim Results on Patients with Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer on OncologyTube

    In the interview, Dr. Michael Pishvaian discussed the trial's potential impact on the oncology community as well as how pancreatic cancer patients are treated.

  • Three People Have Died From Bacteria Outbreak Linked to Eye Drops

    A strain of a multidrug-resistant bacterium possibly linked to certain nonprescription eye drops has led to newly reported deaths and infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Three people have died and eight have experienced vision loss, the CDC said Tuesday. Sixty-eight patients from 16 states have been infected with a strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium highly resistant to antibiotics, as of March 14, according to the CDC.

  • Select Medical's (SEM) Orlando Facility to Boost Post-Acute Care

    Select Medical (SEM) aims to address the post-acute care demand in the Central Florida region through the construction of a specialty hospital in Orlando.

  • Deadly Fungus Spreading Across U.S., Mostly in Healthcare Facilities

    Candida auris infections have grown from dozens to more than 2,000 annual cases in a few years, the CDC says.

  • Fitness chains add financial muscle as more Americans hit the gym

    Boutique gym group Xponential Fitness Inc added about 15,000 new members in the fourth quarter and had more than 600,000 members as of January, a more than 70% jump from 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Larger rival Planet Fitness Inc added 400,000 members in the fourth quarter, taking the total to about 17 million in 2022. "We have more members today than we've ever had, paying more than they ever have," Xponential CEO Anthony Geisler told Reuters in an interview.

  • Private Equity Owners of Nursing Homes Face Disclosure Demand in US Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Private-equity firms would be required to disclose more information on their ownership of US nursing homes and other health-care facilities under legislation set for introduction in Congress this week.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wra