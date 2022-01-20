U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,592.81
    +60.05 (+1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,435.98
    +407.33 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,593.53
    +253.28 (+1.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,097.71
    +34.92 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.65
    +0.69 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.60
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.35 (+1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8380
    +0.0110 (+0.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3646
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0770
    -0.2760 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,261.57
    +1,402.13 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.37
    +33.11 (+3.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

Drug Delivery Solutions Market is projected to reach US$ 181.9 Billion by the end of 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read

Drug Delivery Solutions Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug delivery solutions market size was valued at US$ 94.3 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 181.9 Bn by the end of 2031, exhibiting growth at 6.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Expansion of healthcare industry and need for solutions to control the loss in financials caused due to counterfeiting practices is propelling the demand in the Drug Delivery Solutions Market, finds Future Market Insights.

As per the study, the healthcare industry witnessed a major decline over the past few years as pharmaceutical products are recalled for various quality errors arising out of complex supply chain issues.

Drug Delivery Solutions Market Size 2021

US$ 94.3 Bn

Drug Delivery Solutions Market Size 2031

US$ 181.9 Bn

Value CAGR (2021-2031)

6.8%

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2021E)

33%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14241

Hence, pharmaceutical product manufacturers are increasingly facing the challenge of maintaining cost levels while investing in advance solutions such as anti-counterfeit and track and trace technologies.

Subsequently, key players are continuously innovating their product development activities to come up with solutions that allow pharmaceutical manufacturers to save cost while also deliver value to consumers and end-users.

Solutions such as embedding repeated watermarks in flexible composite structures or multi-layer rigid packaging formats allow manufacturers to prevent anti-counterfeiting of pharmaceutical products.

Anti-counterfeit technology embedded in packaging maintains the integrity of packaging as well as pharmaceutical products throughout complex supply chains. Hence, manufacturers in pharmaceutical industry are increasingly demanding packaging solutions that have a cost-effective anti-counterfeit solutions.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14241

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2031

Historical Data Available for

2015-2020

Market Analysis

US$ Million for Value, Mn Units for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, MEA, Oceania

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Brazil, Germany U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, GCC Countries, and South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Product type, Material, Application and Region

Key Companies Profiled

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Temperature and Moisture Control Pharmaceutical Packaging to Assert Dominance

Biopharmaceutical industry faced losses of approximately US$ 35 billion due to temperature abuse in 2019. To maintain the stability and extend shelf-life of pharmaceutical products, extremely protective and active packaging are introduced by manufacturers.

High-quality, temperature and odor controlled, stabilizers, and moisture scavenging packaging is gaining immense popularity among pharmaceutical and healthcare solution providers. Manufacturing of embedded pharmaceutical packaging formats such as vials and ampoules, prefilled syringe and cartridges among others are expected to increase the demand for drug delivery solutions.

Key Takeaways

  • In terms of product, bottles segment is expected to hold over 2/5th of the global market share in 2021.

  • Vials and ampoules are expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

  • Based on material, metal drug delivery solutions are expected to increase by 2.1x during assessment period.

  • Injectable application is expected to generate incremental opportunity of US$ 30.8 Bn during the projection period of 2021-2031.

  • Regionally, Europe is expected to account for over 24% of the total market value in 2021.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14241

Plastic is a Blessing in Disguise for Drug Delivery Solutions Market

Glass has been traditionally used in the manufacture of pharmaceutical packaging solutions, including bottles, ampoules, and vials.

However, there has been a gradual adoption of plastic as an alternative material solution and introduction of blow fill seal (BFS) technology. In order to capitalize on this trend, major drug delivery solution producers are providing plastic packaging solutions.

The delicate and heavy weight characteristics of the glass makes a challenge in the transport and shipping of the products in a long and complex supply chain in the pharmaceutical industry. Therefore, glass pharmaceutical packaging products are mostly being fill-in by packaging products made of plastics, including PET, HDPE, LDPE, PVC, and PP.

Plastics are cost-effective and easy to procure, to apply across product ranges, and convenient to transport. Plastic pharmaceutical packaging offers cost savings to stakeholders across the value chain, including manufacturers, wholesalers, suppliers, and end-users.

Plastics have also allowed fast-paced advancement in technology, including injection blow-molding, extrusion blow-molding, and 3-D design software for design improvement. Hence, manufacturers are extensively using plastic for drug delivery solutions.

Buy Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14241

Drug Delivery Solutions Market Landscape

Some of the players involved in the manufacturing of Amcor Plc, Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global, Inc., Klockner Pentaplast Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ardagh Group S.A., West Pharmaceutical Service, Inc., Bilcare Limited, Wipak Group, Mondi Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Constantia Flexibles, Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., West Rock Company, UDG Healthcare plc, Catalent, Inc., Sonocco Products Company, Reike Corporation, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, Nipro Corporation, Uflex Ltd., ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd., Piramal Glass Limited, Parekhplast India Ltd., Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd., Avesta Continental Pack, Shanghai Tongpeng Electric Material Co., Ltd., Khemka Glass, and TPAC Packaging India Private Limited (Sunpet).Tier one players are expected to hold 15% to 20% of the global drug delivery market.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging Domain

Antiviral Drug Market - Constant demand for antiviral drugs to cure various viral infections is projected to bolster the demand and sales while growing a CAGR of around ~7% over the forecast period.

Injectable Drug Packaging Market - The worldwide injectable packaging and additives marketplace has accelerated through the years and is anticipated to develop within-side the subsequent 4 years i.e. 2021 to 2025, especially because of growing drug consumption.

Topical Drugs Packaging Market - The topical drug packaging market is majorly driven by high usage of topical medication like ointments, gels, lotions, drops and creams for treatment of skin and tissue infection, ears and eye diseases, high usage of asthma medications which includes inhalers and topical medications applied to other parts of the body as well.

Parenteral Drugs Packaging Market - According to the recent study it is projected that parented drug market will witness a rapid growth rate in the forecast period. Due to increasing incidences and mortality from several chronic diseases which when compounded with rising cases of COVID-19 indicated lucrative demand for parenteral drugs packaging across the global market.

Drone Delivery Services Market - Last mile delivery is the very inefficient and unproductive part in today’s e-Commerce supply chains. E-Commerce businesses are continuously looking for solutions to cut last mile delivery times and minimize the cost associated with it.

Straw Papers Market - Newly released data from straw papers market analysis shows that global market demand for straw papers is estimated to register a CAGR of ~5.7% during the forecasted period and reach thousands of tonnes by 2031.

NCR Laser Paper Market - The global NCR laser paper market is anticipated to exhibit growth at 6%-6.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, Along with that, the sales of NCR laser paper is estimated to reach millions of tons, over the forecasted decade.

Baking Paper Market - As per the future growth projections, the global baking paper market is expected to register growth at a 6% CAGR over the upcoming decade. Based on our survey results sales of baking paper is estimated to reach thousand tons, during the forecasted period between 2021 and 2031.

Large Character Printers Market - According to the future growth projections the global large character printers market is anticipated to register growth at 6%-6.5% CAGR over the forecasted period between 2021 and 2031. Sales of large character printers are estimated to reach millions of units, due to the high demand for large-sized printing solutions.

NCR Printers Market - According to the latest report published by Future Market Insights, demand for NCR Printing Machines is anticipated to grow at 7%-7.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, high demand for high-speed printing devices and solutions among major end-users is expected to fuel the demand for NCR printers.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/drug-delivery-solutions-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/drug-delivery-solutions-market


Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Palantir vs. Snowflake

    Both Palantir and Snowflake have experienced heavy sell-offs as technology stocks undergo a correction.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Boeing recovery sidetracked by regulatory tussles on big jets

    Boeing Co's steady climb out of successive crises - among the worst in U.S. corporate history - gained momentum last week when it won the 2021 jet order race https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/boeing-wins-annual-jet-order-race-adjusted-basis-2022-01-11 against rival Airbus SE on an adjusted basis with a 737 MAX sales blitz. But closely watched orders and deliveries https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/airbus-vs-boeing-orders-deliveries-2021-2022-01-11 have underscored the industrial and regulatory currents still facing its bigger 787 Dreamliner and 777X flagships - issues that have left Boeing fighting concurrent battles on both sides of the Atlantic. Regulators in Europe are challenging the safety net built in to 777X flight controls and deliveries of the 787 are expected to remain frozen until around April as U.S. regulators review production flaws, senior industry and government sources said.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • Will Workhorse Stock Recover in 2022?

    The electric vehicle sector is hot right now. One such stock is Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), which fell 78% last year and is now trading close to $4. Falling behind on its delivery plans, losing a key order from the U.S. Postal Service, a change in management, issues with delivered vehicles resulting in a recall -- the list of Workhorse's troubles is long.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Today According to Value Investor David Abrams

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy today according to value investor David Abrams. If you want to take a look only at the top five stocks in this list then head on over to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Today According to Value Investor David Abrams. […]

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • Missed Out on Lucid? 3 Better EV Stocks to Buy Now

    Electric vehicles are quickly taking market share in the auto space and there are opportunities beyond hot stocks like Lucid Group.

  • Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

    Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries reimposing border restrictions and other curbs to keep the Omicron coronavirus variant at bay, prompting travelers to reconsider their plans. "We saw a little bit more downside momentum on jet fuel due to omicron variant, but combined, we didn't really see a meaningful impact as we exited the year," senior executive Dax Sanders said in the earnings call. Kinder Morgan reported a 48% jump in jet fuel volumes and 7% jump in gasoline, following a year of coronavirus-driven decline.

  • These 3 Unique Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

    Such enterprises often beget lucrative stock investments, and investors often turn to such stocks in hopes of beating the market. IIP is a different kind of real estate investment trust (REIT). IIP is one of the few REITs devoted exclusively to this property type.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be down 22% from its 52-week high, but shares of the semiconductor stock have doubled over the past year. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up a measly 109% in the past five years, meaning had someone invested $10,000 in Nvidia shares back then, they would be sitting on well over $100,000 today versus a $20,000 or so gain in the index. Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock now?

  • Why SmileDirectClub Shot Nearly 5% Higher Today

    SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC), a stock that has certainly had its ups and downs of late, enjoyed an up day on Wednesday. The new item in SmileDirectClub's product portfolio is fast-dissolving whitening strips, for those who want gleaming teeth but don't have the inclination to wait for them. SmileDirectClub said with that once-per-day application over a week, the strips can whiten teeth up to nine shades in color.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • Ford stock dips, Luminar stock pops on Mercedes-Benz self-driving deal, Signet Jewelers shares rise

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Ford stock's dip, Mercedes-Benz teaming up with Luminar for self-driving technology, and Signet Jewelers shares rising.

  • Baker Hughes Bounces Around Buy Point On Q4 Results; Schlumberger Earnings Due

    U.S. rig counts are up by 228 vs. a year ago to 601, as Permian Basin output hits a record. That's good news for oil service giants Baker Hughes and Schlumberger.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • Analysts Just Shipped An Upgrade To Their Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Estimates

    Shareholders in Crocs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CROX ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major...

  • Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's central bank on Thursday proposed banning the use and mining of cryptocurrencies on Russian territory, citing threats to financial stability, citizens' wellbeing and its monetary policy sovereignty. Russia has argued for years against cryptocurrencies, saying they could be used in money laundering or to finance terrorism. In a report published on Thursday, the central bank said speculative demand primarily determined cryptocurrencies' rapid growth and that they carried characteristics of a financial pyramid, warning of potential bubbles in the market, threatening financial stability and citizens.

  • Teladoc Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold In 2022?

    At the top of that list is Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the telehealth company that saw its usage and stock price surge during the height of the pandemic as patients needing medical care turned to its platform to see doctors virtually. Considering this backdrop, investors could expect to see Teladoc's results tapering off, fitting the company neatly into the pandemic stock narrative. On its own, the 81% revenue growth is excellent, but it's even more impressive considering that Q3 of 2020 featured growth of 108%.