New Drug Delivery Systems Market 2022-2026 | Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 -- The new drug delivery systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 77.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Latest market research report titled New Drug Delivery Systems Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P., Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Nemera, Pfizer Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, and Antares Pharma Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Although the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market and digitalization in the healthcare system will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stringent regulations, high manufacturing cost and risk of needlestick injuries will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations might hamper market growth.

New Drug Delivery Systems Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation

New Drug Delivery Systems Market is segmented as below:

Geography

New Drug Delivery Systems Market 2022-2026 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our new drug delivery systems market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies Rising prevalence of chronic diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the new drug delivery systems market growth during the next few years.

New Drug Delivery Systems Market 2022-2026 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the New Drug Delivery Systems Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the New Drug Delivery Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

New Drug Delivery Systems Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist new drug delivery systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the new drug delivery systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the new drug delivery systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of new drug delivery systems market vendors

New Drug Delivery Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 77.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P., Medtronic Plc, Merck KGaA, Nemera, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG, and Antares Pharma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

5.3 Oral Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Injectable Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baxter International Inc.

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.6 Gerresheimer AG

10.7 Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P.

10.8 Medtronic Plc

10.9 Nemera

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

10.11 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

10.12 Ypsomed Holding AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

