U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,618.93
    -21.54 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,033.95
    -191.66 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,686.69
    -50.81 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,674.93
    -40.31 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.11
    -1.12 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.80
    +4.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    +0.18 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9756
    -0.0063 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7180
    -0.0290 (-0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1094
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5830
    +0.1400 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,289.12
    +37.03 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.31
    -2.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,861.99
    -19.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Worth US$ 363.82 Billion With CAGR of 6.10% from 2022 to 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global drug delivery systems market is expected to clock at US$ 363.82 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period. The global drug delivery systems market is primarily driven by rising demand for biosimilars, and growing demand for vaccines and biologics. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and increasing adoption of novel drug delivery system are fueling the global drug delivery systems market.

Growth Plus Reports Logo
Growth Plus Reports Logo

Drug delivery systems help drug to reach site of action to achieve desired therapeutic effect with minimal time and safety. The route of administration is decided according to physical conditions and diseases, and to achieve maximum pharmacological index. Drug delivery systems are classified as targeted drug delivery systems, advanced drug delivery systems, conventional drug delivery systems, etc. Advanced drug delivery systems are focused on delivering drug to the active site by bypassing first pass effect which increases drug potency, therapeutic effect, and efficacy.

Download PDF Brochure of Drug Delivery Systems Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/drug-delivery-systems-market/7824

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for antivirals, vaccines and biologics are contributing to the growth of the global drug delivery system market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many biotech and pharmaceutical companies collaborated with government for vaccine development. In September 2022, Bharat Biotech received approval for nasal COVID-19 vaccine from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) under restricted use in emergency. Nasal drug delivery systems are mostly preferred due to its non-invasive and easy route of administration for children and adults.

The global drug delivery systems market has been analyzed from three different perspectives – Type, Application, and Region

Excerpts from 'by Type'

The global drug delivery systems market based on type has been segmented into:

  • Inhalation/Pulmonary Drug Delivery System

  • Transdermal Drug Delivery System

  • Transmucosal Drug Delivery System

  • Carrier-Based Drug Delivery System

  • Oral Drug Delivery System

  • Injectable Drug Delivery System

  • Other

Oral drug delivery systems are dominating the global drug delivery system market as it is the most preferred due to high compatibility for combination drugs, noninvasive delivery, and high compatibility. Additionally, convenience of self-administration, less cost of oral drugs, and availability of various diseases treatment are contributing to the prominent position of this segment. Injectable drug delivery systems are also expected to show exponential growth during the forecast period owing to increasing uptake of targeted drug delivery systems.

Excerpts From 'by Application'

The global drug delivery systems market based on the application has been segmented into:

  • Central Nervous System

  • Ophthalmology

  • Infections

  • Cardiovascular Diseases

  • Oncology

  • Urology

  • Diabetes

  • Others

Oncology segment is dominating the global drug delivery systems market owing to rising prevalence of cancer globally and increasing investment in research and development. According to the World Health Organization, in 2020 nearly 10 million people died because of cancer, and the most common cancers are lung cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancers. Additionally growing regulatory approvals for novel cancer treatments and increasing government initiatives for novel drug approvals are contributing to the growth of the oncology segment.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/drug-delivery-systems-market/7824

Excerpts From 'by Region Segmentation'

The global drug delivery systems market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

The global drug delivery systems market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to high prevalence of chronic diseases and wide presence of key market players. Additionally, developed healthcare infrastructure, rapid adoption of novel drug delivery systems and technological advancement are contributing to the growth of North America drug delivery systems market.

Excerpts From 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global drug delivery systems market

  • Baxter International Inc

  • Becton

  • Dickinson and Company

  • Bayer AG

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd

  • Gerresheimer AG

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer, Inc

  • Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd

  • uniQure N.V

  • West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

  5. GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE

  6. GLOBAL DRUG DELIVERY SYSTEMS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Drug Delivery Systems Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: 
https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=isot7zu5VVnzHPwhjfJzucFkG0vkhsxiXTD8j6Gv&report_id=7824&license=Single 

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:
Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights
Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com
Phone no: +91 96545 76783
Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671244/Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drug-delivery-systems-market-size-worth-us-363-82-billion-with-cagr-of-6-10-from-2022-to-2030--exclusive-report-by-growth-plus-reports-301637703.html

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports

Recommended Stories

  • Top Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok Video

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Apple Inc.’s most senior executives is leaving after he turned up in a viral video on TikTok making an off-color joke that he fondles “big-breasted women” for a living.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’

  • Exxon CEO Warns Biden Administration Against Limiting Fuel Exports

    Exxon is arguing against the push to get energy companies to slow overseas shipments and stash more fuel in storage tanks.

  • This 'Cheap' Car Brand Just Got Real Expensive

    A brand long associated with being a 'value' choice now commands the biggest markup over its showroom sticker price.

  • Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany

    In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases. State-controlled Eni and Italy were able to leverage existing supply relationships with those nations to secure extra gas to replace a large part of the volumes it received from its top supplier Russia.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is the Best Bet on Batteries

    Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall talks about why he owns QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock. This battery technology innovator could hold the key to solid-state batteries. Find out what these groundbreaking batteries could mean for electric vehicles and more in the video.

  • Chevron Sells Global HQs, Downsizes California Office Space Amid Texas Expansion: Report

    Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) has sold its current California headquarters and plans to move into a leased space about one-third of the size. The company's main offices have resided in California for more than 140 years. The oil giant closed the sale of its Chevron Park campus in San Ramon, California, its global headquarters for two decades, to Sunset Development Co. Chevron also signed a lease for nearly 400,000 square feet of space in a nearby office building that could house about 2,000 employees

  • Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe

    Tesla's billionaire CEO is resentful, never failing to remind his opponents of their past battles.

  • If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity

    Creating income for retirement is one of the biggest challenges American workers have in planning for how they will be able to live comfortably once they stop working. One of the most common ways to create this income is to … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Maersk to slow pace of ships to save fuel as demand loses steam

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Maersk will begin to slow the pace of its container ships to lower fuel costs after sailing at full speed to keep up with demand during the pandemic, its chief executive said on Thursday. Copenhagen-based Maersk, a barometer for global trade, expects ocean freight volumes to be flat or lower this year, its CEO Soren Skou said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview, pointing to U.S. consumers buying less and confidence dented by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As one of the world's biggest shipping companies, Maersk benefited from soaring freight rates following a surge in consumer demand during the pandemic which led to jams at ports.

  • Restaurants like P.F. Chang’s are looking a lot like Netflix with their new business model

    The restaurant chain is the latest to introduce a subscription model. It isn't the only one.

  • Oil Reclaims $80 After EIA Reports Supply Draw on All Fronts

    Energy companies like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Hess Corporation (HESS) have seen solid gains in 2022.

  • Nike’s Inventory Glut Sets Up Biggest Stock Plunge in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc. shares headed for their biggest drop since the early days of the pandemic after a glut of unwanted merchandise eroded the sportswear giant’s profitability.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband

  • Apple’s Tech Supply Chain Shows Difficulty of Dumping China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsAmerican companies have had a growing list of reasons to downgrade their ties with China in recent years. Former President Donald Tru

  • Inside Shell Polymers' vision for an Appalachian hydrogen hub

    Shell wants to expand, and in August announced a nonexclusive partnership with Equinor and United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) to develop a potential hydrogen hub.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Ahead Of Consumer Device Launch, Cloud Conference, Money 20/20?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra revises return-to-office plan after pushback

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.

  • France's TotalEnergies plans to spin off Canadian oil sands assets

    (Reuters) -TotalEnergies said on Wednesday it is looking to spin off its Canadian oil sands operations and list the new company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as the assets do not fit with the French oil major's low-emissions strategy. At an investor presentation in New York, TotalEnergies said the proposal would be subject to a shareholder vote at its next annual general meeting in May 2023. The spin-off would include TotalEnergies' 24.58% stake in Suncor Energy's Fort Hills oil sands mining project in northern Alberta and its 50% stake in the ConocoPhillips-operated Surmont thermal project, as well as midstream and trading-related activities.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan to hire about 2,000 engineers even as economy softens

    JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to hire about 2,000 engineers worldwide through the end of the year despite a worsening economy, its global chief information officer, Lori Beer, said on Wednesday. The biggest U.S. lender added a net more than 5,000 software developers and data scientists last year and aims to attract a couple thousand more at a time when technology giants have stopped hiring or are cutting jobs. "We're definitely still hiring," Beer said in an interview at the bank’s office in Plano, Texas, at DevUp, an internal JPMorgan conference gathering 500 of the company's top engineers.

  • Porsche Wins Dismissal of $5.3 Billion Case Linked to Volkswagen Saga

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche Automobil Holding SE won the dismissal of lawsuits from hedge funds seeking about 5.4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in damages they say they incurred during Porsche’s failed takeover of Volkswagen AG more than a decade ago.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low a

  • Oil heads for weekly gain as OPEC+ considers output cut

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were on track for their first weekly gain in five on Friday, underpinned by the possibility that OPEC+ will agree to cut crude output when it meets on Oct. 5. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 73 cents, or 0.9%, to $80.50. Both contracts rose by more than $1 earlier in the session but later fell by $1 as European equities pared gains and on a strong U.S. dollar, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.