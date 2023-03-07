U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Regional Analysis, Trends, Strategies, Key Players, and Forecast 2023-2030

·10 min read
The global drug discovery informatics market is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.9% during 2023-2030, boosted by rising adoption of big data analytics to analyze complex drug datasets such as genomics and proteomics data in order to gain precise insights in drug development.

New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Drug Discovery Informatics Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2030, reaching a value of USD 5.5 Billion by 2030, according to the research report by Reports Insights. The market was valued at USD 2.7 Billion in 2022. The report provides an analysis of the market by segmenting it into different components, such as software, services, end-users, and regions. It offers insights into the competitive landscape of the market, including key players, their strategies, and market share.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Software, Services (Sequence and Target Data Analysis Platforms, Libraries and Database Preparation, Docking, Molecular Modeling, and Others), Workflows (Discovery Informatics (Lead Generation Informatics, Identification & Validation Informatics, Assay Development Informatics) Development Informatics (FHD Preparation, Lead Optimization, Phase IA Informatics, Phase IB /2 Informatics), Mode (In-House Informatics, Outsourced Informatics), End Use (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Others), By Region and Segment, Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

Get Sample Reporthttps://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673780

Drug discovery informatics is the application of computational and information technology to accelerate and streamline the drug discovery process. Informatics involves the usage of computer algorithms and data analytics to design, develop, and test new drugs in a cost-effective and efficient manner. Drug discovery informatics integrates a variety of disciplines, including chemistry, biology, pharmacology, statistics, and computer science.

The drug discovery process typically involves several stages, from the identification of a potential target molecule to the development of a safe and effective drug. Such informatics tools are used at each stage of such process to help researchers make informed decisions and improve their chances of success. One of the primary applications of drug discovery informatics is in the context of the identification of potential drug targets. This involves the use of bioinformatics methods to analyze large datasets of biological information such as genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics data to identify molecules that play a role in disease development or progression Informatics methods are also used to optimize the properties of lead compounds and predict the efficacy and safety. This involves the usage of computational modeling and simulation tools to predict the physicochemical properties of a drug, along with pharmacokinetics, and the interactions with target molecules and other biological systems. Thus, researchers have the opportunity to identify potential problems by simulating the behavior of a drug in-silico and make informed decisions about how to modify the structure of a drug to improve overall drug efficacy and safety.

Moreover, drug discovery informatics is a rapidly evolving field that is becoming increasingly important in the pharmaceutical industry. By leveraging the power of data science and computer technology, researchers pose chances to accelerate the drug discovery process, reduce costs, and ultimately develop more effective treatments for a wide range of diseases.

Report Attributes

Report Details

Market Size By 2030 

USD 5.5 Billion

Forecast Period

2023-2030

CAGR (2023-2030)

10.9%

Base Year

2022

Study Timeline

2017-2030

Key Players

Clarivate Analytics, Certara, Infosys Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., IBM, Dassault Systèmes, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Charles River Laboratories, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc., Eurofins DiscoverX Products, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant Biosys, Selvita, Cognizant, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Oracle, Accenture, Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., OpenEye, Cadence Molecular Sciences, Schrödinger, Inc.

By Type

Software, Services (Sequence and Target Data Analysis Platforms, Libraries and Database Preparation, Docking, Molecular Modeling, and Others)

By Workflows

Discovery Informatics (Lead Generation Informatics, Identification & Validation Informatics, Assay Development Informatics) Development Informatics (FHD Preparation, Lead Optimization, Phase IA Informatics, Phase IB /2 Informatics

By Mode

In-House Informatics, Outsourced Informatics

By End Use

Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Others

Report Coverage

Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more.

By Geography

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, Japan, India, Korea, Western Asia]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Europe [Germany, UK, Spain, Turkey, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/buynow/673780

Key Market Highlights

  • The global drug discovery informatics market size is expected to reach over USD 5.5 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

  • Globally, drug discovery informatics is categorized based on the type into software, and services (sequence and target data analysis platforms, libraries and database preparation, docking, molecular modeling, and others).

  • In the context of workflows, the market is divided into discovery informatics (lead generation informatics, identification & validation informatics, assay development informatics) and development informatics (FHD preparation, lead optimization, phase IA informatics, phase IB /2 informatics.

  • On the basis of mode, the market is separated into in-house informatics and outsourced informatics.

  • As per the end use, the market is categorized into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and others.

  • The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are projected to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of favorable investments in research and development of drug discovery studies by several clinical trial networks, academic institutions, and others.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Segmentation Details:

Based on the solution, the services segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. The large-scale usage of computational methods to analyze large datasets such as genetic and protein sequence data supports the demand for such services in drug discovery processes to identify potential targets. Moreover, the need to manage and analyze large amounts of data supports the high demand for informatics services such as databases, data visualization tools, and statistical analysis that allow researchers to organize, analyze, and interpret complex data.

Based on workflows, the discovery informatics segment accounted for the largest share contribution to the drug discovery informatics market in 2022. The high demand for discovery informatics to build predictive models supports segment growth in terms of the identification of potential drug targets and predicting the efficacy and toxicity of drug candidates to optimize the properties of lead compounds. Also, the large-scale usage of such discovery informatics to analyze the complex interactions between proteins, genes, and other biological molecules supports the demand for such informatics to identify key pathways and targets that are relevant to drug discovery.

Based on mode, the in-house informatics segment is expected to contribute substantial shares to the market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for customized analysis methods supports the demand for in-house informatics that allow researchers to work in terms of specific datasets, such as in-silico modeling, network analysis, and machine learning. Further, in-house informatics also witnesses high demand among organizations to manage intellectual property related to drug discovery, especially in terms of patent applications and licensing agreements.

Based on end use, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share contribution in 2022. The growing demand for drug discovery informatics in drug development in terms of prediction of ADMET (absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity) properties support the demand for such informatics in pharmaceutical companies that help identify potential safety issues early in the drug development process.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share contribution in 2022. The large and established presence of major pharmaceutical companies, especially headquartered in the United States and Canada supports the growth of drug discovery informatics statistics in the North American region. Moreover, access to high-quality research infrastructure including high-performance computing clusters, advanced imaging technologies, and large-scale data storage and management systems in world-class universities, research institutes, and government research agencies supports the market growth in the region.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/global-drug-discovery-informatics-market-statistical-analysis-673780

Recent Developments

  • In January 2023, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced plans to invest more than USD 725 million for the expansion of the production capacity for therapeutic nucleic acids. The initiative is a response to the rapid growth of the USD 1 billion market and the high demand for the company's top-class active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

  • In January 2023, Agilent Technologies, Inc. formed a collaboration with Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (also known as "The Spatial Biology Company®") to create multiplex-immunohistochemistry solutions for tissue analysis and to promote workflow solutions in terms of multiplex assays in the clinical research sector.

  • In January 2023, OpenEye Scientific announced the release of the 2022.4 Orion Suites and Modules. The launch aims to provide users with advanced scientific capabilities, superior calculation performance, and scalability to meet the complex requirements of drug discovery.

  • In February 2023, Medidata, a renowned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, has been acknowledged as a leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape evaluation for "Worldwide Life Science R&D Risk-Based Monitoring Solutions".

List of Major Drug Discovery Informatics Market Players

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for drug discovery informatics, as researchers race to find treatments and vaccines for the disease. Additionally, advances in genomics, proteomics, and personalized medicine have increased the demand for drug discovery informatics tools and software. The companies offer a wide range of products and services, including software platforms, data management solutions, consulting and outsourcing services, and others. Various market players heavily invest in research and development to stay ahead of the competition and to offer the latest and most advanced drug discovery informatics tools and services to customers. Listed are the market players that currently operate in the market environment—

  • Clarivate Analytics

  • Infosys Ltd.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Certara

  • IBM

  • Dassault Systèmes

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Charles River Laboratories

  • Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.

  • Eurofins DiscoverX Products

  • GVK Biosciences

  • Jubilant Biosys

  • Selvita

  • Cognizant

  • Albany Molecular Research Inc. (Curia Global, Inc.)

  • Oracle

  • Accenture

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • OpenEye, Cadence Molecular Sciences

  • Schrödinger, Inc.

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Segmentation: 

  • By Solution

    • Software

    • Services

      • Sequence and Target Data Analysis Platforms

      • Libraries and Database Preparation

      • Docking

      • Molecular Modeling

      • Others

  • By Workflows

    • Discovery Informatics

      • Lead Generation Informatics

      • Identification & Validation Informatics

      • Assay Development Informatics

    • Development Informatics

      • FHD Preparation

      • Lead Optimization

      • Phase IA Informatics

      • Phase IB /2 Informatics

  • By Mode

    • In-House Informatics

    • Outsourced Informatics

  • By End Use

    • Pharmaceutical Companies

    • Biotechnology Companies

    • Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

    • Others

