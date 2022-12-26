U.S. markets closed

Drug Discovery Informatics Market All Set for Momentous Growth as Pharma Companies Realize Merits of Informatics Technology in Drug Space

Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd
·4 min read
Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd
Fairfield Consultancy Services OPC Pvt Ltd

London, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soaring demand for new drug identification and development is predominantly driving the growth of global drug discovery informatics market. Fairfield Market Research in its new upcoming report indicates a promising growth trajectory for the market during next few years. While the process of drug discovery is exorbitantly expensive, time-consuming, and complex, it becomes imperative for drug makers to invest in highly effective, and efficient technology tools that are available on the market. Increasing preference for drug discovery informatics among researchers who seek easier and faster potential drug target identification for development of newer therapies, will contribute heavily toward the expansion of drug discovery informatics market. The informatics technology has become critically essential to drug discovery, says the report, and the role of informatics technology has been constantly growing at every step of drug discovery – including target identification and pre-clinical developments, to clinical trials.

Get the Sample Copy/TOC of Drug Discovery Informatics Market at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/drug-discovery-informatics-market/request-toc

Insights into Segmental Analysis

With more pharma companies showcasing preference for drug discovery informatics to streamline their entire drug discovery processes, the drug discovery informatics market will exhibit momentous growth. The fact that use of drug discovery informatics technology can potentially slash both the costs and time involved in the process of drug discovery, is expected to uphold the growth prospects of the market. It also enables researchers to identify and tackle potential risks in drug development process that eventually aids in the drug discovery optimization. In addition, deepening penetration of cutting-edge technologies like cloud, and big data in pharma industry further elevates the scope of growth for drug discovery informatics market, says the report. Target data analysis, and sequencing will lead their way in the drug discovery informatics market. Moreover, the shooting rate of employment in the same will substantially influence the performance of drug discovery informatics market. Pharma companies have been embracing the trend of outsourcing, which is opening windows of opportunities for skilled, knowledgeable professionals trained in the informatics technology.

Insights into Regional Analysis

North America has been capturing a lion’s share in the global drug discovery informatics market. While the region continues to benefit from the technological sophistication, it is more likely that the growth of drug discovery informatics market here will largely rely on government initiatives, and growing R&D expenditure in the informatics domain. In addition to leveraging the strong presence of some of the global leaders, North America is expected to gain significantly from a measurably high number of contract research organizations (CROs). Opportunities abound for SMEs across the region, suggest the primary findings of the report. As more pharma and biopharma players in the region, especially in the US, amplify their investments in R&D activity, drug discovery informatics market of North America will continue to be on an uptrend. The report estimates industry leaders to emphasize strategic alliances, and collaborations that would involve both regional, and international industry players.

Leading Players in Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market

IBM, Accenture, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Charles River Laboratories, and Clarivate Analytics are some of the key players in the drug discovery informatics market.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/drug-discovery-informatics-market/request-customization

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Segmentation

By Service Type

  • In-house

  • Outsourced

By Modality

  • Cloud-based Systems

  • In-campus Platform

By Application

  • Data Sequencing

  • Molecular Docking

  • Identification and Validation Informatics

  • Target Data Analysis

  • Others

By End User

  • Pharmaceutical Companies

  • Contract Research Organizations

  • Biotechnology Companies

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (USA and Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Report Inclusions

  • Market Estimates and Forecast

  • Market Dynamics

  • Industry Trends

  • Competition Landscape

  • Type-wise Analysis

  • Application-wise Analysis

  • End User-wise Analysis

  • Region-wise Analysis

  • Country-wise Analysis

  • Key Trends Analysis

  • COVID-19 Impact Analysis

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888   
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746 
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com


