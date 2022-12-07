U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,933.84
    -7.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,589.18
    -7.16 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,962.23
    -52.66 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,810.25
    -2.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.79
    -2.46 (-3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.40
    +17.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    22.87
    +0.54 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4310
    -0.0820 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    +0.0080 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2990
    -0.6610 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,801.90
    -163.80 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.45
    -7.59 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market is expected to grow from USD 3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.55 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·9 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Size By Drug Type (Small and Large Molecules), By Therapeutic Area (Respiratory System, Oncology, Immunomodulation, and Others), By Workflow (Target Identification & Screening, Target Validation & Functional Informatics, Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below-mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Drug Discovery Outsourcing market is operating currently and is predicted to expand shortly. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Drug Discovery Outsourcing treatment market are present across various countries in the regions mentioned above.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/drug-discovery-outsourcing-market/173/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments formed by combining different prospects such as drug type, therapeutic area, workflow, and others. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global Drug Discovery Outsourcing market are Merck KGaA, Wincoat Colours and Coatings Pvt. Ltd., DuPont, BASF Corporation, BPSI Holdings LLC (Colorcon), Corel Pharma Chem., Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Freres, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Kerry, JRS Pharma, and among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Drug Discovery Outsourcing market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The pharmaceutical industry is facing a number of difficulties, including rising drug development costs, increased generic competition, investors' expectations for double-digit growth, stricter responses to consumer and payor complaints about high drug prices (including from the federal government), and a lower-than-expected rate of new drugs entering the market each year. Players can focus on their core competencies by segmenting the various stages of drug discovery, including hit confirmation, lead generation, lead optimization, and high-speed screening. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) will have opportunities due to the estimated 75.0% to 80.0% of R&D spending in the biopharmaceutical industry that can be outsourced, which is expected to accelerate market growth. Pharmaceutical companies are partnering with manufacturing facilities in developing countries, backed by skilled manpower, low cost, and quality data. Cost-cutting, chasing innovation, gaining access to specialized knowledge and technology, and increasing speed and agility are some significant factors encouraging pharma companies to expand the level of outsourcing. Moreover, the development and testing phases of the drug pipeline are no stranger to outsourcing solutions. Contract research is a maturing industry sector, and there are more than 1,000 CROs in the U.S. and Europe. The top 10 accounts for approximately 40% of industry sales. However, CROs have been focused on drug development and clinical trial support, where they can effectively speed drugs to market. Earlier stages of the pipeline—drug discovery and various preclinical development tasks—have not traditionally been outsourced. This is changing.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/173

Scope of Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year            

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

By Drug Type, By Therapeutic Area, By Workflow, By Region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Merck KGaA, Wincoat Colours and Coatings Pvt. Ltd., DuPont, BASF Corporation, BPSI Holdings LLC (Colorcon), Corel Pharma Chem., Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Freres, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Kerry, JRS Pharma, among others

Segmentation Analysis

The small molecules segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The drug type includes small and large molecules. During the forecast period, the small molecules segment is anticipated to grow the fastest. Small molecules can potentially be very important and effective components in the pharmaceutical repertoire. As a result, the small molecules market category had the biggest market share. Additionally, small molecule benefits over larger compounds have increased funding for the field, particularly cancer research. Small molecules are more affordable, simpler to produce, and can be coupled with intracellular targets, making them ideal for oral administration, particularly for treating chronic disorders. Ongoing research projects to look into and create novel therapies for different indications are anticipated to impact market growth significantly.

Lead identification & candidate optimization is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The workflow includes target identification & screening, target validation & functional informatics, lead identification & candidate optimization, and others. The lead identification & candidate optimization segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Segment expansion is supported by introducing cutting-edge in silico methods to enhance the lead identification procedure, such as Computer-Aided Drug Discovery (CADD) and structure-based drug designs. Increased outsourcing of lead identification services is made possible by the growing demand for professional workers who combine knowledge of analytical chemistry, metabolism, and computer software with the expensive expense of integrating the most cutting-edge computing technologies.

Regional Analysis                                                         

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some key countries analyzed for the Drug Discovery Outsourcing include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

  • North American region witnessed a major share. The growth in pandemic focus and the consequent outsourcing of drug discovery to businesses with AI technology are both factors that have contributed to the expansion of the drug discovery outsourcing market in the area. The industry is also fueled by larger pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses investing more money in R&D and their focus on reducing internal costs, which has resulted in the outsourcing of the drug discovery process.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's Drug Discovery Outsourcing market size was valued at USD 0.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.36 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2029. In Germany, investments in the pharmaceutical industry are growing. Pharmaceutical companies that do research also supported 499 clinical projects in 2019. Pharma R&D organizations were simultaneously working on 640 biologics, 82% of which were Phase III assets and novel biological entities. Oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases are given a significant emphasis in the development of biologicals. These developments have led to a rise in the demand for outsourcing drug discovery.

  • China

China Drug Discovery Outsourcing’s market size was valued at USD 0.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.52 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2029. Drug discovery outsourcing sales in China have increased as a result of changing consumer lifestyles, rising baby gear awareness, simple accessibility, and rising per capita income. All of them encourage parents to purchase baby gear, regardless of cost. Additionally, with the intention of buying high-quality products for their newborns, consumers' preferences have switched more toward those made by organized businesses, which has boosted the industry. After the advent of new multinational players, this industry saw significant upheaval.

  • India

India's Drug Discovery Outsourcing market size was valued at USD 0.26 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.43 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2029. The outsourcing of drug discovery to India is about to get a huge boost as pharmaceutical corporations increase their R&D efforts with the support of the major key players. From the perspective of market demand, factors such as sound economic growth (and correspondingly rising per capita income), rise in diagnosis and treatment rates, growth in chronic illnesses with changing lifestyles as a result of economic growth, and growth in chronic ailments are driving the growth in the pharmaceutical market which fuels the need for outsourcing.
Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as ICT, healthcare, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, automobiles, etc. However, several companies operating in the pharmaceutical sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward better treatment.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing research and development in the healthcare sector.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/173/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com
Web: https://greyviews.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

X-Ray Detectors Market Size By Type (Flat Panel Detector, Computed Radiography Detectors, Line Scan Detectors, Charged Coupled Device (CCD) Detectors and Mobile Detectors), By Panel Size (Small Area and Large Area), By Portability (Fixed Detectors and Portable Detectors), By Application (Medical Imaging, Dental Application, Security Application, Veterinary Application and Industrial Application), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, military & defense, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM'S), Clinics and ICU), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/x-ray-detectors-market/183

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Size By Product (Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices, Anaesthesia Delivery Systems, and Respiratory Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Service Centres, Homecare, and Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/anesthesia-and-respiratory-devices-market/179

Advance Wound Care Market Size By Product (Moist and Antimicrobial), By Application (Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds), By End-use (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Home Healthcare), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/advance-wound-care-market/178

Single-use Assemblies Market Size By Product (Filtration Assemblies, Bottle Assemblies, Bag Assemblies, Tubing Assemblies, and Others), By End-Use (Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and CROs & CMOs), By Application (Filtration, Storage, Cell Culture & Mixing, Sampling, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/single-use-assemblies-market/176

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Size By Drug Type (Small and Large Molecules), By Therapeutic Area (Respiratory System, Oncology, Immunomodulation, and Others), By Workflow (Target Identification & Screening, Target Validation & Functional Informatics, Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/drug-discovery-outsourcing-market/173

Biochips Market Size By Type (Lab-on-chip, Cell Arrays, and DNA Chips), By End-use (Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Companies, and Academic & Research Institutes), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/biochips-market/171

Medical Radiation Protection Aprons Market Size By Type (Vest and Skirt Aprons, Front Protection Aprons, and Other Aprons), By Material (Light Lead Composite Aprons, Lead-Free Aprons, and Lead Aprons), By Application (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, and Clinics & Radiology Centers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-radiation-protection-aprons-market/169

Tablet Coating Market Size By Coating Type (Film-coated, Sugar-coated, and Enteric-coated), By End-use (Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical), By Polymer (Vinyl, Acrylic, and Cellulose), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/tablet-coating-market/167

Structural Health Monitoring Market Size By Application (Large Machines & Equipment, Bridges & Dams, Vessels & Platforms, Building & Stadiums, and Airframes & Wind Turbines), By Solution Type (Software & Services and Hardware), By Technology (Wired and Wireless), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/structural-health-monitoring-market/155

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Size By Product Type (Robotic Accessories, Software and Services, and Robotic System), By End User (Hospital and Ambulatory Surgery Centers), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2029
https://greyviews.com/reports/orthopedic-surgical-robots-market/151


Recommended Stories

  • Mirati (MRTX) Down After 1st-Line Lung Cancer Data on Adagrasib

    Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) preliminary data from the first-line NSCLC study showed that adagrasib plus Merck's Keytruda achieved an objective response rate of 49%.

  • Esperion Therapeutics Reports Sooner Than Expected Positive Data From Nexletol Trial

    Esperion Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: ESPR) CLEAR Outcomes trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant risk reduction in MACE-4 in patients treated with 180 mg/day NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) compared to placebo. The data demonstrate statistically significant and clinically meaningful results. The study included over 14,000 patients at over 1,200 sites in 32 countries. Bempedoic acid becomes the first ATP citrate lyase inhibitor and oral non-statin to meet the major adve

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Prometheus Bio 'Comfortably Overshoots' Drug's Expectations — And Shares Nearly Triple

    Prometheus Bio reported promising results from two inflammatory disease studies on Wednesday, and RXDX stock catapulted higher.

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • Oxy CEO Calls Out California Plans to Fine Oil Firms

    Plans by California lawmakers to potentially [levy penalties on the oil industry](https://www.wsj.com/articles/california-lawmakers-to-consider-penalties-on-oil-companies-to-fight-high-gas-prices-11670283628) for high profits are ridiculous, Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Vicki Hollub says. “I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry. They don't understand any industry,” Ms. Hollub said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit Tuesday. California la

  • Alibaba Stock Is Dropping. Further Easing of China’s Covid-19 Measures Isn’t Helping.

    Trade data for November showed sharp falls in the country's exports and imports from a year earlier, undercutting positivity around relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

  • Why BioVie's Shares Tumbled Tuesday

    The company focuses on therapies to treat chronic debilitating conditions and after the market closed on Monday, it released phase 2 trial results for its lead therapy, NE3107, to treat Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The therapy was more effective (6 points) higher when used on Parkinson's patients who were under 70. BioVie also tested NE3107 as a monotherapy in mild Alzheimer's patients and said patients showed 2.1 points of improvement in enhanced cognition on the modified Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale (ADAS).

  • Gossamer Bio Shares Plummet As Hypertension Trial Fall Short Of Expectation

    Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) announced topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). A mean difference in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) between the placebo and seralutinib arms of -96.1 dynes, equating to a placebo-corrected improvement of 14.3%, was observed in the study. An observed mean difference in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) between placebo and seralutinib of 6.5 meters numerically favored the seralutinib ar

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

    The highly-disliked cable and internet giant is making a move that's going to anger some subscribers.

  • The crude-oil rally of 2022 has flamed out. Still, these investors expect more gains for oil and gas stocks

    The disconnect between gains in energy stocks and the slump in crude oil prices suggests that something has to give. Energy market analysts say oil prices are more likely to rise than stocks are to fall. Energy stocks hit a 2022 high in mid-November, even as WTI crude (CL) has gradually sunk 40% since June.

  • GSK, Sanofi Shares Jump After U.S. Judge Dismisses Zantac Lawsuit

    Tens of thousands of lawsuits alleged that the heartburn treatment could cause cancer. Complaints are still active in state courts.

  • Wayfair sues suppliers, says it was victim of ‘sophisticated fraudulent scheme’

    Boston-based Wayfair Inc. is suing three of its furniture suppliers and two of their operators, alleging they devised and put in practice “a scheme” to obtain extra payments from the online retailer.

  • General Electric wants to demolish former lamp plant in South Collinwood

    If the project receives its final approvals, it will join two other formerly active General Electric properties scheduled for demolition.

  • Oil Prices Keep Dropping Amid Economic Fears — Could It Last Through the Holidays and Beyond?

    Oil prices dipped to their lowest point of the year this week despite the recent announcement by OPEC and its allies to keep cutting supplies as fears of a global recession outweigh supply...

  • Macy’s Inc.’s CFO on How It Is Modernizing

    Adrian Mitchell discusses Macy's new digital marketplace, pricing science and the holiday positioning.

  • Mirati Therapeutics Crashes As The Cancer Rivalry With Amgen Heats Up

    Mirati said almost half of patients responded to its lung cancer regimen, but MRTX stock crashed on questions about its market opportunity.

  • Brent Crude Oil Falls Below $80 as ‘Panic’ Over Demand Grows

    Brent, the international benchmark grade, dropped 4% to $79.35, marking its first time below $80 since January.

  • Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Biogen

    Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) is a business that generates more than $10 billion in revenue each year, with its multiple sclerosis treatments bringing in the bulk of its sales. With the company's sales declining in recent years, Biogen needs a catalyst to turn things around and help inject some bullishness behind the business, and having an effective treatment for Alzheimer's could play a huge role in that objective. Next year could prove to be a pivotal one for Biogen as investors can finally get some much-needed answers about whether lecanemab, a promising Alzheimer's treatment, could be the game changer the healthcare company is hoping that it will be for the business.