Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market is expected to grow from USD 3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.55 billion by 2029 : GreyViews

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Size By Drug Type (Small and Large Molecules), By Therapeutic Area (Respiratory System, Oncology, Immunomodulation, and Others), By Workflow (Target Identification & Screening, Target Validation & Functional Informatics, Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below-mentioned segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Drug Discovery Outsourcing market is operating currently and is predicted to expand shortly. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Drug Discovery Outsourcing treatment market are present across various countries in the regions mentioned above.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments formed by combining different prospects such as drug type, therapeutic area, workflow, and others. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global Drug Discovery Outsourcing market are Merck KGaA, Wincoat Colours and Coatings Pvt. Ltd., DuPont, BASF Corporation, BPSI Holdings LLC (Colorcon), Corel Pharma Chem., Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Freres, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Kerry, JRS Pharma, and among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Drug Discovery Outsourcing market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The pharmaceutical industry is facing a number of difficulties, including rising drug development costs, increased generic competition, investors' expectations for double-digit growth, stricter responses to consumer and payor complaints about high drug prices (including from the federal government), and a lower-than-expected rate of new drugs entering the market each year. Players can focus on their core competencies by segmenting the various stages of drug discovery, including hit confirmation, lead generation, lead optimization, and high-speed screening. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) will have opportunities due to the estimated 75.0% to 80.0% of R&D spending in the biopharmaceutical industry that can be outsourced, which is expected to accelerate market growth. Pharmaceutical companies are partnering with manufacturing facilities in developing countries, backed by skilled manpower, low cost, and quality data. Cost-cutting, chasing innovation, gaining access to specialized knowledge and technology, and increasing speed and agility are some significant factors encouraging pharma companies to expand the level of outsourcing. Moreover, the development and testing phases of the drug pipeline are no stranger to outsourcing solutions. Contract research is a maturing industry sector, and there are more than 1,000 CROs in the U.S. and Europe. The top 10 accounts for approximately 40% of industry sales. However, CROs have been focused on drug development and clinical trial support, where they can effectively speed drugs to market. Earlier stages of the pipeline—drug discovery and various preclinical development tasks—have not traditionally been outsourced. This is changing.

Scope of Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered By Drug Type, By Therapeutic Area, By Workflow, By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Merck KGaA, Wincoat Colours and Coatings Pvt. Ltd., DuPont, BASF Corporation, BPSI Holdings LLC (Colorcon), Corel Pharma Chem., Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Roquette Freres, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Kerry, JRS Pharma, among others

Segmentation Analysis

The small molecules segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The drug type includes small and large molecules. During the forecast period, the small molecules segment is anticipated to grow the fastest. Small molecules can potentially be very important and effective components in the pharmaceutical repertoire. As a result, the small molecules market category had the biggest market share. Additionally, small molecule benefits over larger compounds have increased funding for the field, particularly cancer research. Small molecules are more affordable, simpler to produce, and can be coupled with intracellular targets, making them ideal for oral administration, particularly for treating chronic disorders. Ongoing research projects to look into and create novel therapies for different indications are anticipated to impact market growth significantly.

Lead identification & candidate optimization is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The workflow includes target identification & screening, target validation & functional informatics, lead identification & candidate optimization, and others. The lead identification & candidate optimization segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Segment expansion is supported by introducing cutting-edge in silico methods to enhance the lead identification procedure, such as Computer-Aided Drug Discovery (CADD) and structure-based drug designs. Increased outsourcing of lead identification services is made possible by the growing demand for professional workers who combine knowledge of analytical chemistry, metabolism, and computer software with the expensive expense of integrating the most cutting-edge computing technologies.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some key countries analyzed for the Drug Discovery Outsourcing include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

North American region witnessed a major share. The growth in pandemic focus and the consequent outsourcing of drug discovery to businesses with AI technology are both factors that have contributed to the expansion of the drug discovery outsourcing market in the area. The industry is also fueled by larger pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses investing more money in R&D and their focus on reducing internal costs, which has resulted in the outsourcing of the drug discovery process.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Drug Discovery Outsourcing market size was valued at USD 0.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.36 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2029. In Germany, investments in the pharmaceutical industry are growing. Pharmaceutical companies that do research also supported 499 clinical projects in 2019. Pharma R&D organizations were simultaneously working on 640 biologics, 82% of which were Phase III assets and novel biological entities. Oncology, immunology, and infectious diseases are given a significant emphasis in the development of biologicals. These developments have led to a rise in the demand for outsourcing drug discovery.

China

China Drug Discovery Outsourcing’s market size was valued at USD 0.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.52 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2029. Drug discovery outsourcing sales in China have increased as a result of changing consumer lifestyles, rising baby gear awareness, simple accessibility, and rising per capita income. All of them encourage parents to purchase baby gear, regardless of cost. Additionally, with the intention of buying high-quality products for their newborns, consumers' preferences have switched more toward those made by organized businesses, which has boosted the industry. After the advent of new multinational players, this industry saw significant upheaval.

India

India's Drug Discovery Outsourcing market size was valued at USD 0.26 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.43 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2029. The outsourcing of drug discovery to India is about to get a huge boost as pharmaceutical corporations increase their R&D efforts with the support of the major key players. From the perspective of market demand, factors such as sound economic growth (and correspondingly rising per capita income), rise in diagnosis and treatment rates, growth in chronic illnesses with changing lifestyles as a result of economic growth, and growth in chronic ailments are driving the growth in the pharmaceutical market which fuels the need for outsourcing.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as ICT, healthcare, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, automobiles, etc. However, several companies operating in the pharmaceutical sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward better treatment.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing research and development in the healthcare sector.

