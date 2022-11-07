U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

Drug-eluting Balloon Catheters Market to hit USD 1 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·3 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Drug-eluting balloon catheters industry is anticipated to register 10.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 due to growing prevalence of peripheral and cardiovascular diseases.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global drug-eluting balloon catheters market value is poised to surpass USD 1 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Geriatric population is a major driving force behind the market progress. This aging population is more prone to geriatric disorders and heart-related ailments, with coronary heart disease, atrial fibrillation, and heart failure, being the most common reasons behind hospitalizations that require catheterization. Additionally, rising cases of blood pressure among people aged 75 and above are calling for more advanced treatment procedures, and medical equipment such as DCB catheters, fostering the industry outlook.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5243


Growing peripheral disease cases to fuel peripheral vascular disease DCB catheters segment

The drug-eluting balloon catheters market from peripheral vascular disease DCB catheters are witnessing a surge in demand owing to the growing cases of peripheral diseases, including atherosclerosis. In addition, the product segment also draws growth from its rising use in treating restenotic (recurring) atherosclerotic lesions. 

Browse key industry insights spread across 159 pages with 221 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, "Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters Market Analysis By Product (Coronary Artery Disease Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters {Paclitaxel, Sirolimus}, Peripheral Vascular Disease Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheters {Paclitaxel, Sirolimus}), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Catheterization Laboratories) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/drug-eluting-balloon-catheters-market

High availability of skilled professionals to foster catheterization laboratories segment outlook

Drug-eluting balloon catheters market from catheterization laboratories segment surpassed USD 30 million in 2021, driven by the rising number of catheterization laboratories and developing healthcare infrastructure worldwide. The rising availability of an array of advanced treatment procedures, to effectively cater to the needs of the surging patient pool, is further outlining the segment expansion. Furthermore, high availability of trained medical staff and increasing acceptance of advanced devices, that offer enhanced cardiac care to patients, is also influencing the industry scenario.

Increasing awareness and surging geriatric population to drive Asia Pacific market landscape

Asia Pacific DCB catheters market is anticipated to register over 13.5% CAGR through 2030, owing to an increasing patient pool. The region is witnessing a rise in its aging population, with more people becoming susceptible to cardiac disorders. Increasing health insurance penetration, meanwhile, has enabled more proportion of this patient pool to opt for advanced treatment, augmenting market development. Meanwhile, growing healthcare privatization, government focus on attracting more skilled medical professionals, and patient awareness around cardiac ailments is further contributing towards industry revenues.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5243

Collaborations to define the competitive landscape of drug-eluting balloon catheters market

Companies operating in the DCB catheter industry include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing)Co Ltd., iVascular S.L.U, and others. Collaborations and partnerships are fast becoming the leading practice to expand global presence and enter new markets.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


